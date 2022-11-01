Trawick International Appoints Alan Crellin as Managing Director of Global Accident, Health & Life Reinsurance

Read full article on original website
Related
VOYA FINANCIAL, INC. – 10-Q – Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (Dollar amounts in millions, unless otherwise stated)
For the purposes of the discussion in this Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, the. The following discussion and analysis presents a review of our consolidated. results of operations for the three and nine months ended. September 30, 2022. and. 2021 and financial condition as of. September 30, 2022. and. December...
CCC INTELLIGENT SOLUTIONS HOLDINGS INC. – 10-Q – Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations
The following discussion and analysis of our financial condition and results of operations should be read together with our unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements and related notes appearing elsewhere in this Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q. This discussion contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Our actual results could differ materially from the forward-looking statements included herein. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, those identified below and those discussed in the section titled "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors" as set forth elsewhere in this Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q. Unless otherwise indicated or the context otherwise requires, references to "CCC," the "Company," "we," "us," "our" and other similar terms refer to.
ALIGNMENT HEALTHCARE, INC. – 10-Q – Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations.
FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS The following discussion and analysis is intended to help the reader understand our business, financial condition, results of operations, liquidity and capital resources. This discussion should be read in conjunction with our audited financial statements and the accompanying notes as well as "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" included in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended.
Monument Re completes acquisition of portfolio from Zurich International Life Limited
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Monument Re announced today that its Isle of Man subsidiary. Monument International Life Assurance Company Limited. (“MILAC”) has completed the acquisition of the closed book portfolio of Zurich International Life Limited’s (“ZILL”) Singapore. long term life insurance business. The ZILL Singapore branch portfolio...
CITIZENS, INC. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION & ANALYSIS
Item 2. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS. FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS This section and other parts of this Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q ("Form 10-Q") contain forward-looking statements, within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements provide current expectations of future events based on certain assumptions and include any statement that does not directly relate to any historical or current fact. Forward-looking statements can also be identified by words such as "future," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "predicts," "will," "would," "could," "can," "may," and similar terms. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and the Company's actual results may differ significantly from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements. Factors that might cause such differences include, but are not limited to, statements concerning any potential future impact of the coronavirus disease ("COVID-19") pandemic on our business and the inflationary environment that has led to market volatility and rising interest rates, as well as factors discussed in the "Risk Factors" contained in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, which are incorporated herein by reference. The Company assumes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements for any reason, except as required by law. The following discussion should be read in conjunction with the consolidated financial statements and accompanying notes included in Part I, Item 1 of this Form 10-Q. The Company assumes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements for any reason, except as required by law. The.
World Insurance Associates Increases P&C Business with the Acquisition of Thorson Insurance Services
Iselin, NJ , Nov. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- World Insurance Associates LLC. (“World”), a Top 100 Insurance Brokerage, announced today that it acquired. . Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. Thorson provides comprehensive property and casualty insurance and risk management solutions for high-net-worth families, successful middle...
EQUITABLE FINANCIAL LIFE INSURANCE CO – 10-Q – Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations
Management's discussion and analysis of financial condition and results of operations is presented pursuant to General Instruction (H)(2)(a) of Form 10-Q. The management's narrative that follows should be read in conjunction with the consolidated financial statements and the related Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements included elsewhere herein, with the information provided under "Note Regarding Forward-looking Statements and Information" included elsewhere herein and Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations ("MD&A") in Part II, Item 7 and "Risk Factors" in Part I, Item 1A included in Equitable Financial's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended.
Insurance, Reinsurance And Insurance Brokerage Global Market Estimated To Grow At 25% Rate
Insurance, Reinsurance And Insurance Brokerage Market 2022 - Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030. The Business Research Company’s Insurance, Reinsurance And Insurance Brokerage Market 2022 - Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030. Avail a limited period discount of 33% on our uniquely designed...
SELECTIVE INSURANCE GROUP INC – 10-Q – MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS.
Forward-Looking Statements The terms "Company," "we," "us," and "our" refer to. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (the "Parent"), and its subsidiaries, except as expressly indicated or the context otherwise requires. Certain statements in this Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, including information incorporated by reference, are "forward-looking statements" as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 ("PSLRA"). The PSLRA provides a safe harbor under the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 for forward-looking statements. These statements relate to our intentions, beliefs, projections, estimations, or forecasts of future events and financial performance. They involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause our or industry actual results, activity levels, or performance to materially differ from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. In some cases, forward-looking statements include the words "may," "will," "could," "would," "should," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "target," "project," "intend," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "pro forma," "seek," "likely," "continue," or comparable terms. Our forward-looking statements are only predictions, and we can give no assurance that such expectations will prove correct. We undertake no obligation, other than as federal securities laws may require, to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements for any reason. Factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from what we project, forecast, or estimate in forward-looking statements are discussed in further detail in Item 1A. "Risk Factors." in Part II. "Other Information" of this Form 10-Q. These risk factors may not be exhaustive. We operate in a constantly changing business environment, and new risk factors may emerge anytime. We can neither predict these new risk factors nor assess their impact, if any, on our businesses or the extent any factor or combination of factors may cause actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statements. Given these risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, the forward-looking events we discuss in this report might not occur. 24 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Table of Contents Introduction We classify our business into four reportable segments: •Standard Commercial Lines; •Standard Personal Lines; •Excess and Surplus Lines ("E&S Lines"); and •Investments. For more details about these segments, refer to Note 9. "Segment Information" in Item 1. "Financial Statements." of this Form 10-Q and Note 12. "Segment Information" in Item 8. "Financial Statements and Supplementary Data." of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended.
AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Fubon Insurance Co., Ltd.
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “a+” (Excellent) of. Fubon Insurance Co., Ltd. (. Fubon Insurance. ) (. Taiwan. ). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable. The ratings reflect Fubon Insurance’s balance...
PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL INC – 10-Q – MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS
TABLE OF CONTENTS Page Overview 82 COVID-19 83 Regulatory Developments 84 C urrent Market Conditions 84 Impact of Changes in the Interest Rate Environment 84 Results of Operations 87 Consolidated Results of Operations 87 Segment Results of Operations 88 Segment Measures 90 Impact of Foreign Currency Exchange Rates 91 Accounting Policies & Pronouncements 93 Results of Operations by Segment 95 PGIM 95 U.S. Businesses 99 Retirement Strategies 100 Group Insurance 108 Individual Life 110 Assurance IQ 112 International Businesses 112 Corporate and Other 117 Divested and Run-off Businesses 117 Closed Block Division 118 Income Taxes 119.
ASSURANT, INC. – 10-Q – Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations
(In millions, except number of shares and per share amounts) The following discussion and analysis of our financial condition and results of operations should be read in conjunction with Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations ("MD&A") and the annual audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended.
Trupanion Signs Agreement to Acquire PetExpert, Continuing European Expansion
SEATTLE , Nov. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- , Inc. (Nasdaq: TRUP), the leading provider of medical insurance for cats and dogs, announced today the signing of a definitive agreement to acquire. Royal Blue. s.r.o, the parent company of PetExpert, a veterinary-centric pet insurance provider with tens of thousands of...
UNITED FIRE GROUP INC – 10-Q – MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS
The following Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and. Results of Operations should be read in conjunction with Part I, Item 1. Critical accounting policies are defined as those that are representative of significant judgments and uncertainties and that potentially may result in materially different results under different assumptions and conditions. We base our discussion and analysis of our consolidated financial condition and results of operations on the amounts reported in our Consolidated Financial Statements, which we have prepared in accordance with.
LINCOLN NATIONAL CORP – 10-Q – Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations
Index to Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results. Forward-Looking Statements - Cautionary Language 54. Introduction 55 Executive Summary 55 Critical Accounting Policies and Estimates 56 Results of Consolidated Operations 60 Results of Annuities 62 Results of Retirement Plan Services 66 Results of Life Insurance 70 Results of Group Protection 76 Results of Other Operations 80 Realized Gain (Loss) 82 Consolidated Investments 84 Liquidity and Capital Resources 96 ? 53.
Westland Insurance acquires Palmer Salmon Insurance and Vachon Insurance Group
Surrey, BC /Territories of the Coast Salish (Kwantlen, Katzie, Semiahmoo, Tsawwassen. , one of Canada’s fastest growing independent insurance brokers, today announced its acquisition of. Palmer Salmon Insurance. and. Vachon Insurance Group. . The addition of these two brokerages to the Westland family furthers its expansion across. Canada. and...
METLIFE INC – 10-Q – Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations
Index to Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results. Page Forward-Looking Statements and Other Financial Information 83 Executive Summary 83 Industry Trends 86 Summary of Critical Accounting Estimates 89 Acquisitions and Dispositions 90 Results of Operations 92 Investments 117 Derivatives 129 Policyholder Liabilities 132 Liquidity and Capital Resources 139 Adopted Accounting Pronouncements 147 Future Adoption of Accounting Pronouncements 148 Non-GAAP and Other Financial Disclosures 148 Risk Management 149 82.
GENWORTH FINANCIAL INC – 10-Q – Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations
The following discussion and analysis of our financial condition and results of. operations should be read in conjunction with our unaudited condensed. consolidated financial statements and related notes included herein and with our. 2021 Annual Report on Form 10-K. Unless the context otherwise requires,. references to " Genworth. ," the...
Patent Issued for Data extraction engine for structured, semi-structured and unstructured data with automated labeling and classification of data patterns or data elements therein, and corresponding method thereof (USPTO 11475072): Swiss Reinsurance Company Ltd.
-- Swiss Reinsurance Company Ltd. ( Zurich, Switzerland ) has been issued patent number 11475072, according to news reporting originating out of. The patent’s inventor is Mueller, Felix (Waedenswil, CH). This patent was filed on. December 21, 2016. and was published online on. October 18, 2022. . From the...
CHINA LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY LIMITED – Form 6-K
U.S. Regulated Equity Markets (Alternative Disclosure) via PUBT. Announcement on the Resolutions of the Tenth Meeting of the Seventh Session of the. The tenth meeting (the "Meeting") of the seventh session of the. Board of Supervisors. (the " Board of Supervisors. ") of. China Life Insurance Company Limited. (the "Company")...
InsuranceNewsNet
Camp Hill, PA
2K+
Followers
31K+
Post
214K+
Views
ABOUT
InsuranceNewsNet is one of the largest media companies covering the insurance industryhttps://www.insurancenewsnet.com
Comments / 0