Ahead of Open Enrollment, Ambetter from WellCare of New Jersey is Available in 16 Counties Across New Jersey

Read full article on original website
Related
Horizon gets OK to make changes with conditions
TRENTON - Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey can change its corporate structure, Gov. administration said, clearing the way for the health insurer to invest more heavily in technology and programs it says will result in better, more affordable care. The decision by the state. Department of Banking...
NJ lawmakers may give auto insurance minimums another look
Press of Atlantic City (NJ) New Jersey lawmakers may take a second look at raising some car insurance coverage minimums after most bills in a reform package championed by Senate President Nicholas Scutari failed to advance this summer. Sen. Joe Lagana (D-Bergen) on Monday introduced a bill that would require...
World Insurance Associates Increases P&C Business with the Acquisition of Thorson Insurance Services
Iselin, NJ , Nov. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- World Insurance Associates LLC. (“World”), a Top 100 Insurance Brokerage, announced today that it acquired. . Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. Thorson provides comprehensive property and casualty insurance and risk management solutions for high-net-worth families, successful middle...
Open Enrollment time is here, companies are rolling out 2023 plans: 7 changes for Floridians to consider [South Florida Sun-Sentinel]
South Florida Sun Sentinel (FL) With the cost of living up, getting a health insurance plan in Florida that covers your doctors, medications and emergency medical charges at the lowest price can make a big difference in your budget. But the process can feel so overwhelming. Whether you're picking a...
Trump company gets court-appointed monitor for deals, assets
NEW YORK — Former President Donald Trump's company will have many of its business activities overseen by an outside monitor until. lawsuit alleging fraudulent asset valuations is resolved, a judge ruled. New York state. Judge. Arthur Engoron. on Thursday granted James' request for such a monitor as part of...
Bob Dean's nursing home empire in tatters as judge weighs insurance settlement
New Orleans Advocate, The (LA) Louisiana nursing home magnate Bob Dean Jr . enjoyed a life of wealth and luxury, counting properties from. , ranches, a herd of cattle and a slew of high-end classic cars to his name. But little of it was actually in Dean's name. And most...
Have You Researched Your Health Plan Options For 2023?
HARTFORD — Insurance Department Commissioner Andrew N. Mais is urging consumers to research their coverage options as the Open Enrollment period is happening now. Consumers are strongly encouraged to take the time to fully understand what their coverage options, premiums and out-of-pocket costs are, and to also understand how they work before purchasing a Health Insurance Plan.
Louisiana congressional delegation has run out of patience on flood insurance changes [The Advocate, Baton Rouge, La.]
Advocate, The (Baton Rouge, LA) Nov. 3—WASHINGTON — With thousands of south Louisiana homeowners receiving startling increases in the cost of their flood insurance, members of the. Louisiana. congressional delegation said Thursday they have run out of patience waiting for. FEMA. to explain what went into calculating the...
LETTER: Insurance, lawyers not a good mix
The Sun claims that only 9% of the nation's insurance claims are made by. homeowners, yet 79% of all lawsuits against insurers originate in. . Can you imagine how that greatly increases the cost of doing businesses for these insurance companies? Not only for the additional payouts, but for providing the info structure to handle these claims in court if not settled out of court.
Fraud: Former Connecticut, USA, congressman used resources for Covid-19 to use in casino
Connecticut, U.S.- A former Democratic congressman from Connecticut, U.S., pleaded guilty Tuesday to fraud in connection with the theft of more than $1.2 million in federal coronavirus relief funds from the city of West Haven, prosecutors said, adding that some of the money was used at a casino. Michael DiMassa, a West Haven Democrat, appeared in federal court in…
SEIAATI Names Virginia State Police HEAT Coordinator to Board
First Sergeant Peter Lazear named new HEAT and Insurance Fraud Program Coordinator by. was Selected to Serve the Region in a Collaborative Efforts to Reduce Auto Theft. We are pleased and proud to have the Commonwealth and the. Virginia State Police. represented on the SEIAATI board by such an experienced...
Let’s say you actually won the $1 billion Mega Millions jackpot. Now what?
The Mega Millions lottery drawing has garnered quite the buzz after a winner has yet to claim the big prize, with the nationwide jackpot now at. It’s an eye-opening amount of money that will undoubtedly change someone’s life forever. The largest jackpot won by a. North Carolina. resident...
Our Views: On flood insurance, a rate increase that creates more risk for Louisiana
New Orleans Advocate, The (LA) The National Flood Insurance Program is not a private business; it was established under the. when commercial insurers would no longer write flood policies. But the government program wants to impose higher premiums to cover its potential losses, arguing that that's what private-sector actuaries do.
4th Circuit upholds Md. wire fraud conviction but reduces $28M restitution
A federal appeals court Thursday upheld the conviction of an Israeli woman who led a global scheme that defrauded thousands of investors including at least three in Maryland– out of millions of dollars. Lee Elbaz was validly convicted of wire fraud in 2019 and sentenced to 22 years in prison by the U.S. District Court in Maryland because the scheme, though…
Lisa weakens on way to Gulf, while Hurricane Martin strengthens in Atlantic: See paths
New Orleans Advocate, The (LA) Hurricane Lisa weakened overnight and is now a tropical depression as it heads toward the. , forecasters said Thursday morning. Lisa is expected to dissipate - not strengthen - in the Gulf, forecasters said. It does not pose a threat to. Louisiana. on its current...
Letter: Time for a change in leadership for Oklahoma
Oklahoma's a proud red state. Its people have horse sense. Judging from TV ads, our current politicians don't see us that way. Do they think we're suckers?. , health insurance premiums are largely subsidized. After five years, they get a lifetime pension. They enjoy relaxed rules on insider stock trading.
Financier charged with racketeering, swindling and money laundering
The well-known financier of the city of Rosario, Luis Alberto Herrera; his wife, Marcela Beatriz Fernández; and his sons Diego and Ignacio were charged this Thursday by the prosecutor of the Economic Unit of the Agency of Organized Crime and Complex Crimes Miguel Moreno for the crimes of illicit association, fraud, fraudulent administration and money…
Hurricane Lisa forms in Caribbean, expected to enter Gulf of Mexico: See path
New Orleans Advocate, The (LA) Hurricane Lisa formed in the Caribbean early Wednesday and is expected to head into the. , Hurricane Martin also formed. Plus, there's a third disturbance that's expected to develop over part of the. Caribbean. and the. Atlantic. . Here's what to know about the systems...
InsuranceNewsNet
Camp Hill, PA
2K+
Followers
31K+
Post
214K+
Views
ABOUT
InsuranceNewsNet is one of the largest media companies covering the insurance industryhttps://www.insurancenewsnet.com
Comments / 0