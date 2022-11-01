ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
You Shop With Our Money - November 1st

Our annual tradition of giving you cash just in time for the holidays is back! You Shop With Our Money, brought to you by American Home Furniture & Mattress happens each weekday morning at 7am, 8am and 9am! Enter to win by clicking THIS LINK and then listen for your name. We start Tuesday off with $1200

7am: JENNI MCGUIRE CALLED BACK AND WON $1200. We start again with $100 at 8am

8am: COLLEEN VASQUEZ did not call us back. $200 coming up at 9am this morning

9am: DOMINIQUE CARTER did not call us back. $300 coming up at 7am on Wednesday

