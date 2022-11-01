Sprite Brings Back Winter Spiced Cranberry

Sprite celebrates the 2022 Holiday Season with the return of limited-edition Sprite Winter Spiced Cranberry and Sprite Winter Spiced Cranberry Zero Sugar .

Sprite Winter Spiced Cranberry infuses the crisp lemon-lime flavor of Sprite with a warm spice blend and tart cranberry.

You can find Sprite Winter Spiced Cranberry at retailers nationwide in 20-oz bottles, 6 packs of 7.5-oz mini-cans, and 12 packs of 12-oz cans . Meanwhile, Sprite Winter Spiced Cranberry Zero Sugar comes in 12 packs of 12-oz cans.

Both flavors can be found on shelves at retailers nationwide throughout the 2022 Holiday Season.