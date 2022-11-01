ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KPEK 100.3 The Peak

Sprite Brings Back Winter Spiced Cranberry

KPEK 100.3 The Peak
KPEK 100.3 The Peak
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2k3EHQ_0iuHYekk00

Sprite celebrates the 2022 Holiday Season with the return of limited-edition Sprite Winter Spiced Cranberry and Sprite Winter Spiced Cranberry Zero Sugar .

Sprite Winter Spiced Cranberry infuses the crisp lemon-lime flavor of Sprite with a warm spice blend and tart cranberry.

You can find Sprite Winter Spiced Cranberry at retailers nationwide in 20-oz bottles, 6 packs of 7.5-oz mini-cans, and 12 packs of 12-oz cans . Meanwhile, Sprite Winter Spiced Cranberry Zero Sugar comes in 12 packs of 12-oz cans.

Both flavors can be found on shelves at retailers nationwide throughout the 2022 Holiday Season.

Comments / 1

Related
ComicBook

Baskin-Robbins Introduces New Cookie Butter Ice Cream, Brings Back Turkey Cake for November

November is almost here and that means it's time for a new Flavor of the Month from Baskin-Robbins and for the new month, not only are ice cream fans getting a new sweet treat to enjoy, but the new month sees the return of an old favorite as well. On Thursday, Baskin-Robbins announced that the November Flavor of the Month is Cookie Butter and that the fan-favorite Thanksgiving dessert, the Turkey Cake, is also back for the season.
thebrewermagazine.com

This Winter, Rogue Ales & Spirits Brings Back Mogul Madness

This winter, Rogue Ales & Spirits is bringing back Mogul Madness, a longtime favorite featuring brand new graphics. The brewers at Rogue came together to discuss what they wanted for a winter beer, and unanimously decided to bring back Mogul Madness. This dark and malty winter ale will warm anyone up on the coldest days.
hypebeast.com

Salt & Straw Brings Back Its Thanksgiving Pints

Introduced back in 2018, Salt & Straw has been dishing up divisive pints every year for Thanksgiving. Although the idea of Turkey Ice Cream is rather unthinkable at first, many that have actually tried the flavor have found it rather pleasant. Appeasing those that enjoy its unique festive offerings, Salt & Straw is now bringing back its Thanksgiving Pints.
VERMONT STATE
Thrillist

Dunkin's Holiday Beverages Are Back, Including an All-New Flavor

Now that Halloween is over, it's time to start decking the halls, humming Christmas carols, and sipping Peppermint Mochas like our life depends on it. Dunkin' agrees. The coffee giant is officially rolling out its holiday beverage lineup today with a few debuts. As of Wednesday, November 2, Dunkin' is...
iheart.com

Frito-Lays Introducing 3 New Chip Flavors Inspired By World Cup

If these new flavors intrigue you, get them quickly because they're only available for a limited time. These three flavors with international roots are meant to commemorate The FIFA World Cup starting later this month in Qatar. Lay’s Adobadas – Flavors of chili, tomato and lime based on the Latin...
Mashed

Should Pumpkin Pie Be Refrigerated?

Thanksgiving is around the corner, and with that comes preparing to haul back mounds of uneaten leftovers from the yearly feast. But whereas stuffing and scraps of cornbread can easily be thrown into the refrigerator, there are some dishes that have more questionable storage methods. For example, even the classic Thanksgiving turkey requires a delicate hand and careful eye before it is put away to be eaten later. According to Food Network, the best way to preserve a turkey is to slice up all its meat, before wrapping it in foil and stowing it away.
Fox 59

Kylee’s Kitchen: Spooky sweet and savory Halloween hand pies

It’s no trick — Kylee Scales has got the treats covered for Halloween!. She’s created hand pie recipes that will hit the spot for people looking for a sweet fix or those wanting something a little more savory. Let’s head inside Kylee’s Kitchen. Spinach artichoke...
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Little Debbie-inspired ice cream heads back to Walmart. When can you get a pint?

A Little Debbie-inspired ice cream is returning to Walmart just in time for the holidays, but it won’t be around for long. Pints of the popular Little Debbie Christmas Tree Cakes Ice Cream hit shelves at Walmart stores nationwide on Tuesday, Nov. 1, the retail giant announced in a news release.
Thrillist

This Fan-Favorite Canned Cocktail Brand Is Releasing 'Just-Add-Water' Mixers

Considering Cutwater Spirits has revolutionized the canned cocktail, it should be no surprise that the Anheuser-Busch-owned brand is at it again—this time, targeting the mixer market. The Cutwater Heaters come in three flavor iterations and are a lineup of bar-quality, high-proof, just-add-water mixers. And as the name suggests, the...
COLORADO STATE
Thrillist

Frito-Lay Revives Its Mini Line with Your Favorite Chip Flavors but Smaller

Doritos are delicious, but when one of those triangular corners lodges itself into the roof of your mouth, not even the cheesy dust can distract you from the pain. Perhaps that's one reason why Frito-Lay launched mini versions of this junk food classic. The brand has recently shrunk some of...
BHG

Cherry Pie Bites

2 cups fresh or frozen tart red cherries (thawed if frozen) Preheat oven to 325°F. In a medium mixing bowl beat the ½ cup butter and the cream cheese with an electric mixer on medium to high speed until combined. Stir in the 1 cup flour. Shape dough into 24 balls. Press the balls evenly into the bottoms and up the sides of 24 ungreased 1¾-inch muffin cups.
Complex

‘Celebrations’ Chocolate Box Remove Bounty From Limited Edition Tubs

UK fans of Bounty bars have been left fuming after it was announced that the chocolate treat would be removed from Celebrations boxes as part of an upcoming pre-Christmas trial. According to ITV, Mars Wrigley is attempting to omit the coconut-loaded sweet after 39% of consumers said they wanted the...
princesspinkygirl.com

Banana Split Fluff

Banana Split Fluff salad is a quick and easy recipe that turns a classic ice cream treat into a deliciously creamy “dump and go” dessert salad or side dish without worrying if it will melt!. This old-fashioned favorite takes just minutes to make simply by mixing fruit, nuts,...
iheart.com

Dunkin' Drops 'Box O' Chocolates' & New Hot Coco Bombs!

Dunkin' and Frankford Candy have just released some new treats for the holidays and you can expect them to hit the store shelves in November. The first items are 2 new hot chocolate bomb flavors, which are the Dunkaccino and Dunkin' Spicy Hot Chocolate. The coco bombs are made with Belgian chocolate and yes they do have mini marshmallows inside! These two new hot coco bomb flavors are joining last years favorites of the Original and the Mint Dunkin' Hot Chocolate bombs. You can get all 4 flavors online from Amazon or Frankford Candy's website for $3.99/each.
recipesgram.com

Quick Raspberry Cream Pies (15-Minute Recipe)

This is probably the perfect dessert – vegan, gluten-free, dairy-free, grain-free…simply amazing! You will get delicious raspberry cream pies just in 15-20 minutes! Surprise your kids with these mini tasty raspberries cream pies – they will love them – they are healthy and tasty!. Servings 12...
KPEK 100.3 The Peak

KPEK 100.3 The Peak

Albuquerque, NM
1K+
Followers
385
Post
186K+
Views
ABOUT

Albuquerque's Music Variety from the 90s til Now

 https://1003thepeak.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy