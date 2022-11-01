ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

Textainer: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) _ Textainer Group Holdings Ltd. (TGH) on Tuesday reported net income of $81.4 million in its third quarter.

The Hamilton, Bermuda-based company said it had net income of $1.64 per share.

The shipping container leasing company posted revenue of $205.2 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TGH at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TGH

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
560K+
Post
581M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy