Textainer: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) _ Textainer Group Holdings Ltd. (TGH) on Tuesday reported net income of $81.4 million in its third quarter.

The Hamilton, Bermuda-based company said it had net income of $1.64 per share.

The shipping container leasing company posted revenue of $205.2 million in the period.

