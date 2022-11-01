Read full article on original website
Thursday, Nov. 3 Regular Podcast & Newsmaker Interview with Sen. Brendan Crighton on Lynn MBTA Rail Station Meeting
Lynn MBTA Public Meeting Update (Wednesday @ Lynn City Hall) Thursday morning newsmaker interview with Senator Brendan Crighton. North Shore Today Podcast: Lynn MBTA Public Meeting – Power Issues This Winter? – No Powerball Winner. Audio Player. Weather – National Weather Service – Near record warmth is expected...
Wednesday, Nov. 2 – Afternoon Update with Lynn Mayor Jared Nicholson on Lynn Commuter Rail Station Meeting Tonight
North Shore Today Podcast – Below Meeting Notice. Afternoon Update: Lynn MBTA Station Update – Lynn City Hall Meeting Tonight at 6 p.m. Lynn Mayor Jared Nicholson with Meeting Update – 3 p.m. 11/2/22. Audio Player. TONIGHT at 6 PM! Please join us for the MBTA’s public...
Haverhill Councilors Approve Ward Hill Housing and Retail Plan; Builder to Donate to Firefighter Manning
Following pleas from such diverse interests as Haverhill firefighters and a downtown developer, the Haverhill City Council gave its approval Tuesday night to a village center-styled housing and retail development in the Ward Hill area of the city. “Oxford Crossing,” a plan by Tuscan Village developer Joseph Faro and his...
Salem, NH 3rd grader dies after being hit by car
SALEM, N.H. - A third grader in Salem, New Hampshire has died after he was hit by a car.John Conway was a student at the Fisk Elementary School. Superintendent Maura Palmer said Conway died Tuesday after a car hit him in front of his home over the weekend. A police log stated that the boy was unresponsive and flown to a Boston hospital after he was hit on Saturday night. The Eagle-Tribune reported that the driver has cooperated with police and no charges have been filed yet."It is with sadness that we inform you about a loss to our school community," Palmer said in an email to parents about Conway's death. "This loss is sure to raise many emotions, concerns, and questions for our entire school district, especially our students."Palmer said crisis intervention teams and counselors at Salem schools are available to help the community with the loss.
Scenes From Salem: Witches, Monsters, Ghouls and More Hit the Streets for Halloween
The Halloween festivities were in full swing in Salem, Massachusetts on Monday. The city has seen record crowds this October after two years of pandemic slump. Most downtown roads are expected to be closed by 3 p.m. Monday as the city gears up for the main event.
Medford man released after committing string of break-ins in North Andover
NORTH ANDOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - The suspect in a string of break-ins near Merrimack College campus was in court Wednesday. The 26-year-old is accused of breaking into the apartments of Merrimack College students on Halloween, facing charges that include two counts of Attempted Breaking and Entering in the Nighttime with Intent to Commit a Felony and one count of Trespassing.
Boston residents searching for safety solution at Franklin Park
BOSTON, Ma.--- There’s a push by the community toward city leaders to make Boston’s Franklin Park safer. It’s in the Dorchester, Roxbury, and Jamaica Plain neighborhoods of Boston. Boston 25 News told you about several recent incidents of violence there and nearby. That includes 91-year-old civil rights...
Salem Halloween crowds may have set a record this year
SALEM - People from all over the world descended on the Witch City of Salem Halloween night, where police were out in force to make sure it was fun and safe.A Halloween night stroll in downtown Salem is a costume roller coaster. "We love this madness," one man said. "We love everyone coming here, love being able to welcome everyone to a place we love as well." Indeed, the Witch City has welcomed record crowds on each of the previous three Saturdays, and officials believe Halloween night was the biggest. The normal population of Salem is about 45,000 people. On...
Photos: Salem’s annual Halloween celebration is as spooky and surreal as ever
Witch City could wind up seeing 2 million visitors this year, each weirder and wackier than the next. Salem, known affectionately as Witch City, always draws a crowd for Halloween. But this year, the numbers have been higher than ever. In the first two weeks of October, 466,000 people visited...
Quincy family receives letter filled with racial slurs at apartment complex
A South Shore family is shaken after receiving a letter filled with racial slurs at their Quincy apartment complex Wednesday. The father told Boston 25 that he woke up to his daughter reading a letter that looked to be from property management company, Neponset Landing Apartments. “She only got to...
Salem sees record crowds weekend before Halloween
SALEM - Salem was hopping on Saturday, the first day of the final weekend before Halloween.The Witch City has seen record crowds throughout October.Several roads are closed to vehicles from 6 a.m.-midnight through Halloween, including Front, Central and Charter streets. Parking is also not allowed on those streets. Those planning to head into Salem before Halloween should plan on using public transit to visit.
This sub shop in Arlington will make a 200-foot sub for poll workers
The giant sandwich will feed hungry poll workers and raise money for a local charity. This sub shop is on a roll — D’Agostino’s Deli in Arlington will build a 200-foot-long sandwich next week to feed poll workers on election day. The Italian sub, billed as “New...
Monday, Oct. 31 – Peabody Woman Involved in Rollover Crash in NH – More Off-Shore Wind Money for Salem – Photos – Sports – More
Weather – Clouds, some breaks of sun, temps today 60s. We R Danvers – Enter our 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟮 𝗖𝗵𝗶𝗹𝗱𝗿𝗲𝗻’𝘀 𝗛𝗮𝗹𝗹𝗼𝘄𝗲𝗲𝗻 𝗖𝗼𝘀𝘁𝘂𝗺𝗲 𝗖𝗼𝗻𝘁𝗲𝘀𝘁!! FIVE winning photos will be chosen and each will receive a great prize! Contest ends 11/2/22. https://wearedanvers.com/halloweencostume.
Haverhill City Council to Consider Fate of Proposed Ward Hill Village with 230 Homes, Retail Space
Editor’s note: This story has been revised to remove references to a proposed zoning change that were contained in a memorandum included in the City Council agenda package. The zoning change refers to an earlier Ward Hill project, where councilors approved moving a line to a roadway edge instead of through a parcel. Moving the boundary allowed adding seven acres to a 33-acre Business Park zone.
With Harvard Square Darwin’s Location Set to Close, Workers Gather at Owners’ House
Darwin's workers gathered at Cambridge City Hall Sunday to protest the closure of the coffee shop chain's Harvard Square location. By Brandon L. Kingdollar. The popular Boston-area coffee chain Darwin’s Ltd. announced plans to close the store’s original Harvard Square location at the end of the month, prompting some workers to stage a protest at Cambridge City Hall on Sunday denouncing the move.
‘It is an absolute disgrace’ Boston city councilor reacts to a ‘personal attack’ over her faith
BOSTON — A Boston City Council hearing on the hot-button issue of redistricting was stopped in its tracks on Wednesday, after one councilor verbally assaulted another councilor, accusing her of an “all-out assault” on Catholics in Boston. It all started when City Councilor Frank Baker, who represents...
Halloween sighting near Quincy City Hall
— Quincy Quarry — Quincy News, News about Quincy, Quincy City Hall, Corruption in Quincy MA. – News about Quincy Massachusetts from Quincy Quarry News. While out and about on a lovely fall day, a Quincy Quarry News reporter spotted a penguin – in fact, The Penguin or at least his doppelganger in front of Quincy’s City Hall along Kim Jong Koch Plaza checking out the out of the way location of the impending statue of Abigail Adams.
Peabody Residents Fear Concerns Of Route 114 Lane Close Are Being Ignored
PEABODY, Mass. (WBZ NewsRadio) — Some Peabody residents are worried their concerns about construction aren't being listened to. Many residents that live near road construction on Route 114 in Peabody are upset that concerns they addressed at a public meeting last week were ignored. "When we got home we...
Police anticipate busy weekend in Salem ahead of Halloween
SALEM -- Police in Salem are expecting a busy weekend as Halloween inches closer. A number of roads will be closed off Saturday morning and won't reopen until midnight, that include some public parking along Front, Central, and Charter Streets. This will allow crowds to move more easily around the witch city. Salem Police Chief Lucas Miller told WBZ-TV that things have been going well so far this season. "It is definitely the busiest Halloween season that we've ever had in Salem but things have been going well, the weather has been beautiful," said Miller. "Everybody's had a good time and there's been no major incidents." Road closures will take effect each day at 6 a.m. through Halloween. Visitors are still urged to take public transit when possible to reduce traffic.
Look: Missing dog found stuck in muddy Massachusetts pond
Animal control officers and firefighters in Massachusetts came to the rescue of a missing dog who was finally found when he got stuck in a muddy pond.
