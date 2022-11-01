ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salem, MA

CBS Boston

Salem, NH 3rd grader dies after being hit by car

SALEM, N.H. - A third grader in Salem, New Hampshire has died after he was hit by a car.John Conway was a student at the Fisk Elementary School. Superintendent Maura Palmer said Conway died Tuesday after a car hit him in front of his home over the weekend. A police log stated that the boy was unresponsive and flown to a Boston hospital after he was hit on Saturday night. The Eagle-Tribune reported that the driver has cooperated with police and no charges have been filed yet."It is with sadness that we inform you about a loss to our school community," Palmer said in an email to parents about Conway's death. "This loss is sure to raise many emotions, concerns, and questions for our entire school district, especially our students."Palmer said crisis intervention teams and counselors at Salem schools are available to help the community with the loss. 
SALEM, NH
whdh.com

Medford man released after committing string of break-ins in North Andover

NORTH ANDOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - The suspect in a string of break-ins near Merrimack College campus was in court Wednesday. The 26-year-old is accused of breaking into the apartments of Merrimack College students on Halloween, facing charges that include two counts of Attempted Breaking and Entering in the Nighttime with Intent to Commit a Felony and one count of Trespassing.
NORTH ANDOVER, MA
CBS Boston

Salem Halloween crowds may have set a record this year

SALEM - People from all over the world descended on the Witch City of Salem Halloween night, where police were out in force to make sure it was fun and safe.A Halloween night stroll in downtown Salem is a costume roller coaster. "We love this madness," one man said. "We love everyone coming here, love being able to welcome everyone to a place we love as well." Indeed, the Witch City has welcomed record crowds on each of the previous three Saturdays, and officials believe Halloween night was the biggest. The normal population of Salem is about 45,000 people. On...
SALEM, MA
CBS Boston

Salem sees record crowds weekend before Halloween

SALEM - Salem was hopping on Saturday, the first day of the final weekend before Halloween.The Witch City has seen record crowds throughout October.Several roads are closed to vehicles from 6 a.m.-midnight through Halloween, including Front, Central and Charter streets. Parking is also not allowed on those streets. Those planning to head into Salem before Halloween should plan on using public transit to visit.
SALEM, MA
msonewsports.com

Monday, Oct. 31 – Peabody Woman Involved in Rollover Crash in NH – More Off-Shore Wind Money for Salem – Photos – Sports – More

Weather – Clouds, some breaks of sun, temps today 60s. We R Danvers – Enter our 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟮 𝗖𝗵𝗶𝗹𝗱𝗿𝗲𝗻’𝘀 𝗛𝗮𝗹𝗹𝗼𝘄𝗲𝗲𝗻 𝗖𝗼𝘀𝘁𝘂𝗺𝗲 𝗖𝗼𝗻𝘁𝗲𝘀𝘁!! FIVE winning photos will be chosen and each will receive a great prize! Contest ends 11/2/22. https://wearedanvers.com/halloweencostume.
LYNN, MA
WHAV

Haverhill City Council to Consider Fate of Proposed Ward Hill Village with 230 Homes, Retail Space

Editor’s note: This story has been revised to remove references to a proposed zoning change that were contained in a memorandum included in the City Council agenda package. The zoning change refers to an earlier Ward Hill project, where councilors approved moving a line to a roadway edge instead of through a parcel. Moving the boundary allowed adding seven acres to a 33-acre Business Park zone.
HAVERHILL, MA
Harvard Crimson

With Harvard Square Darwin’s Location Set to Close, Workers Gather at Owners’ House

Darwin's workers gathered at Cambridge City Hall Sunday to protest the closure of the coffee shop chain's Harvard Square location. By Brandon L. Kingdollar. The popular Boston-area coffee chain Darwin’s Ltd. announced plans to close the store’s original Harvard Square location at the end of the month, prompting some workers to stage a protest at Cambridge City Hall on Sunday denouncing the move.
CAMBRIDGE, MA
quincyquarry.com

Halloween sighting near Quincy City Hall

— Quincy Quarry — Quincy News, News about Quincy, Quincy City Hall, Corruption in Quincy MA. – News about Quincy Massachusetts from Quincy Quarry News. While out and about on a lovely fall day, a Quincy Quarry News reporter spotted a penguin – in fact, The Penguin or at least his doppelganger in front of Quincy’s City Hall along Kim Jong Koch Plaza checking out the out of the way location of the impending statue of Abigail Adams.
QUINCY, MA
iheart.com

Peabody Residents Fear Concerns Of Route 114 Lane Close Are Being Ignored

PEABODY, Mass. (WBZ NewsRadio) — Some Peabody residents are worried their concerns about construction aren't being listened to. Many residents that live near road construction on Route 114 in Peabody are upset that concerns they addressed at a public meeting last week were ignored. "When we got home we...
PEABODY, MA
CBS Boston

Police anticipate busy weekend in Salem ahead of Halloween

SALEM -- Police in Salem are expecting a busy weekend as Halloween inches closer. A number of roads will be closed off Saturday morning and won't reopen until midnight, that include some public parking along Front, Central, and Charter Streets. This will allow crowds to move more easily around the witch city. Salem Police Chief Lucas Miller told WBZ-TV that things have been going well so far this season. "It is definitely the busiest Halloween season that we've ever had in Salem but things have been going well, the weather has been beautiful," said Miller. "Everybody's had a good time and there's been no major incidents." Road closures will take effect each day at 6 a.m. through Halloween. Visitors are still urged to take public transit when possible to reduce traffic. 
SALEM, MA

