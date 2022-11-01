Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Buffalo Bills Babes to the rescue
When Michelle Marino noticed her phone was missing after the Bills vs. Packers game at Highmark Stadium, she took to social media to ask for help.
Contractor selected to construct new Bills stadium
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — More progress is being made towards a new Buffalo Bills stadium. The joint venture of Gilbane Building Company and Turner Construction Company, in association with 34 Group, has been chosen to provide construction management for the planned new Bills stadium by Pegula Sports & Entertainment, according to a Thursday announcement. Gilbane […]
Nyheim Hines trade: Grading the Bills-Colts deadline deal
The Buffalo Bills, like every team in the AFC East aside from the New England Patriots, took to the trade market to add to their team on Tuesday afternoon prior to the NFL’s trade deadline. They didn’t make a blockbuster move like the Miami Dolphins, but they added a key offensive piece in Nyheim Hines from a trade with the Indianapolis Colts.
Josh Allen had great reaction to seeing Nyheim Hines at practice
The Buffalo Bills have had the best offense in the NFL through the first half of the season, and they added a new weapon ahead of Tuesday’s trade deadline when they acquired Nyheim Hines. If Josh Allen’s first impression of the running back is any indication, the move could pay off in a big way.
atozsports.com
NFL insider contradicts Bills general manager on key problem
The Buffalo Bills are dealing with the highs and the lows in their defensive backfield. While they’re finally getting Tre’Davious White back, they might have to wait longer than expected to see star safety Jordan Poyer back on the field. Bills’ GM Brandon Beane talked to the press...
Yardbarker
Ryan Fitzpatrick names 'giant red flag' he saw with Jets QB Zach Wilson
It seems retired quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick began having concerns about New York Jets starter Zach Wilson as far back as 2021. "One of the biggest question marks I’ve had about him, and the thing that scared me last year, is when they called John Beck, his personal quarterback coach, to come out and help get his mind right during the season, and put him on staff," Fitzpatrick explained during a conversation with Ryan Glasspiegel of the New York Post. "To me, that was a giant red flag. I don’t know Zach Wilson, but that scares me a little bit.
thecomeback.com
Josh Allen has hilarious reaction to new teammate
Running back Nyheim Hines hasn’t been with the Buffalo Bills very long after the team acquired him in a trade from the Indianapolis Colts ahead of the trade deadline, but he’s already turning some heads in just his first practice. Hines practices with the Buffalo Bills for the...
John Franklin-Myers comes with fighting words on Bills QB Josh Allen
Sunday’s battle between the New York Jets and Buffalo Bills at MetLife Stadium is already interesting enough as a historical rivalry that is getting some added fuel thanks to some fighting words between players and one player that has gone right after the face of the Bills is Jets DE John Franklin-Myers.
Yardbarker
Giants Claim WR Isaiah Hodgins Off Waivers From Bills
Hodgins, 24, is a former sixth-round pick of the Bills back in 2020. He signed a four-year, $3.45 million contract, but was waived at the start of the 2021 season. Hodgins has been on and off of the Bills’ practice squad ever since. The Bills opted to waive him on Tuesday.
Josh Allen 'Hurdle' Avenue sign comes down, but Mayor Brown not discouraging 'Bills Mafia's' creativity
The Josh Allen “Hurdle” Avenue sign recently came down this week, but that is not stopping Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown from allowing members of “Bills Mafia” from showing their creative side to celebrate the Bills. Read more here:
Bills Receive Rough Injury Update Regarding Defensive Star
The Buffalo Bills came off their bye week and handled business on Sunday Night Football against the Green Bay Packers, 27-17. They are now heading into a matchup against the New York Jets in Week 9, but their secondary could be short-handed in the game. Starting safety Jordan Poyer was...
Comments / 0