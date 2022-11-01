ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

News 4 Buffalo

Contractor selected to construct new Bills stadium

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — More progress is being made towards a new Buffalo Bills stadium. The joint venture of Gilbane Building Company and Turner Construction Company, in association with 34 Group, has been chosen to provide construction management for the planned new Bills stadium by Pegula Sports & Entertainment, according to a Thursday announcement. Gilbane […]
BUFFALO, NY
ClutchPoints

Nyheim Hines trade: Grading the Bills-Colts deadline deal

The Buffalo Bills, like every team in the AFC East aside from the New England Patriots, took to the trade market to add to their team on Tuesday afternoon prior to the NFL’s trade deadline. They didn’t make a blockbuster move like the Miami Dolphins, but they added a key offensive piece in Nyheim Hines from a trade with the Indianapolis Colts.
BUFFALO, NY
atozsports.com

NFL insider contradicts Bills general manager on key problem

The Buffalo Bills are dealing with the highs and the lows in their defensive backfield. While they’re finally getting Tre’Davious White back, they might have to wait longer than expected to see star safety Jordan Poyer back on the field. Bills’ GM Brandon Beane talked to the press...
BUFFALO, NY
Yardbarker

Ryan Fitzpatrick names 'giant red flag' he saw with Jets QB Zach Wilson

It seems retired quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick began having concerns about New York Jets starter Zach Wilson as far back as 2021. "One of the biggest question marks I’ve had about him, and the thing that scared me last year, is when they called John Beck, his personal quarterback coach, to come out and help get his mind right during the season, and put him on staff," Fitzpatrick explained during a conversation with Ryan Glasspiegel of the New York Post. "To me, that was a giant red flag. I don’t know Zach Wilson, but that scares me a little bit.
NEW YORK STATE
thecomeback.com

Josh Allen has hilarious reaction to new teammate

Running back Nyheim Hines hasn’t been with the Buffalo Bills very long after the team acquired him in a trade from the Indianapolis Colts ahead of the trade deadline, but he’s already turning some heads in just his first practice. Hines practices with the Buffalo Bills for the...
Yardbarker

Giants Claim WR Isaiah Hodgins Off Waivers From Bills

Hodgins, 24, is a former sixth-round pick of the Bills back in 2020. He signed a four-year, $3.45 million contract, but was waived at the start of the 2021 season. Hodgins has been on and off of the Bills’ practice squad ever since. The Bills opted to waive him on Tuesday.

