thecomeback.com
Bears GM not happy about blockbuster trade
It’s not all that often that a team general manager speaks openly about regrets just a few hours after pulling off a blockbuster trade that helps his team, but that’s exactly what happened on Tuesday when Chicago Bears General Manager Ryan Poles spoke to the media after the team traded star linebacker Roquan Smith to the Baltimore Ravens.
Yardbarker
Bills GM comments on potential Odell Beckham Jr. pursuit
Add Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane to the list of executives thinking about free-agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. this fall. "OBJ’s a heck of a talent," Beane said about Beckham while speaking with reporters on Wednesday, per Adam Gorski of Buffalo's WIVB. "If we did, you have to remember there’s financials, there’s roles, there’s all sorts of things that would have to line up. A guy of his talent, of course we’d look into that."
msn.com
Football legend dies at age 72, NFL world reacts
The NFL world was struck with some unfortunate news regarding undeniably one of the most impactful punters in the history of professional football Ray Guy. His alma mater, Southern Mississippi revealed that Guy passed away at 72 years old on Thursday morning after a reported lengthy illness. Following Guy’s three-year...
Contractor selected to construct new Bills stadium
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — More progress is being made towards a new Buffalo Bills stadium. The joint venture of Gilbane Building Company and Turner Construction Company, in association with 34 Group, has been chosen to provide construction management for the planned new Bills stadium by Pegula Sports & Entertainment, according to a Thursday announcement. Gilbane […]
Robert Griffin III Reacts To Dan Snyder, Commanders News
The Washington Commanders shocked the sports world this Wednesday, announcing that Dan Snyder hired Bank of America to consider “potential transactions." While there's no guarantee Snyder will sell the Commanders, the fact that he's even exploring that option is noteworthy. Former Commanders quarterback Robert Griffin III wasted no time...
‘He Seems Lost’: Tom Brady Falling Apart Without Gisele By His Side As $400 Million Divorce Speeds Ahead
Tom Brady has been showing signs of stress while his estranged supermodel model wife Gisele Bündchen is living her best life, RadarOnline.com has learned. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Brady seemed off as his Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost to the Steelers in Pittsburgh on October 16.The normally mellow, seven-time Super Bowl champ was seen berating his teammates and looked generally haggard. “It didn’t look like he wanted to be out there,” Brady’s onetime rival Ben Roethlisberger said on his podcast. “At one point, I looked down there and said, ‘There’s no way he’s enjoying this. No way.’ It just didn’t look...
atozsports.com
Bills: Brandon Beane sneaks by huge move, adds key piece to defense
Brandon Beane is back at it again. The Buffalo Bills’ general manager was able to secure a few big pieces right as the trade deadline expired. While the splash decision was the trade for Nyheim Hines, Beane had some more magic up his sleeve. Specifically, Beane picked up yet...
TJ Hockenson’s savage low blow at Lions after Vikings trade
Tight end TJ Hockenson was recently traded from the Detroit Lions to the Minnesota Vikings. Although Vikings fans were happy to acquire the star tight end, there may have been no one more excited about the deal than Hockenson himself. He wasted no time before firing a shot at his old team, per Andrew Krammar.
Packers Coach Matt LaFleur on State of Offense vs. Bills
Even while trailing by three scores, the Green Bay Packers stuck to their running game against the Buffalo Bills.
John Franklin-Myers comes with fighting words on Bills QB Josh Allen
Sunday’s battle between the New York Jets and Buffalo Bills at MetLife Stadium is already interesting enough as a historical rivalry that is getting some added fuel thanks to some fighting words between players and one player that has gone right after the face of the Bills is Jets DE John Franklin-Myers.
The only thing left for Packers to lose is Odell Beckham Jr.
The Green Bay Packers failed to make any moves by the Nov. 1 trade deadline. For that reason, the Packers are the biggest losers in the NFC North this week. It’s been a tough week for the Packers. First, there was losing in primetime to the Buffalo Bills in...
Yardbarker
Bills' Josh Allen defends Jets' Zach Wilson amid mounting criticism
Buffalo Bills star quarterback Josh Allen has come to the defense of New York Jets starter Zach Wilson. "Sometimes it takes a little longer," Allen said of a young quarterback's development during the recent edition of the "Kyle Brandt’s Basement" podcast, as shared by Andy Vasquez of NJ Advance Media for NJ.com. "It took me a while to kind of understand the nuances of this game and trying not to do too much. I think that’s what it comes down to, not trying to do too much...and allowing you to trust your guys on the field with you."
Bills at Jets: Thursday injury reports
LB Matt Milano (oblique) LB Tremaine Edmunds (heel) CB Tre’Davious White (knee) Notes: White was not listed on the actual injury report, which means he was a full participant despite Bills coach Sean McDermott calling him “day-to-day.” … Milano, Poyer, Edmunds were all new additions to the report. … Brown did not play in Week 8 vs. the Packers. … Morse, Jones were upgraded to full on Thursday. … Miller was added to the list on Thursday.
Packers coach Matt LaFleur left to answer questions after Tuesday's trade deadline
To no one’s surprise, the Green Bay Packers failed to make a single move ahead of Tuesday’s trade deadline. General manager Brian Gutekunst wasn’t made available to the media, leaving head coach Matt LaFleur to answer for the team’s lack of involvement on Wednesday. “I’ll be...
Bills Receive Rough Injury Update Regarding Defensive Star
The Buffalo Bills came off their bye week and handled business on Sunday Night Football against the Green Bay Packers, 27-17. They are now heading into a matchup against the New York Jets in Week 9, but their secondary could be short-handed in the game. Starting safety Jordan Poyer was...
