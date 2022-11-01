ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

thecomeback.com

Bears GM not happy about blockbuster trade

It’s not all that often that a team general manager speaks openly about regrets just a few hours after pulling off a blockbuster trade that helps his team, but that’s exactly what happened on Tuesday when Chicago Bears General Manager Ryan Poles spoke to the media after the team traded star linebacker Roquan Smith to the Baltimore Ravens.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Bills GM comments on potential Odell Beckham Jr. pursuit

Add Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane to the list of executives thinking about free-agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. this fall. "OBJ’s a heck of a talent," Beane said about Beckham while speaking with reporters on Wednesday, per Adam Gorski of Buffalo's WIVB. "If we did, you have to remember there’s financials, there’s roles, there’s all sorts of things that would have to line up. A guy of his talent, of course we’d look into that."
BUFFALO, NY
msn.com

Football legend dies at age 72, NFL world reacts

The NFL world was struck with some unfortunate news regarding undeniably one of the most impactful punters in the history of professional football Ray Guy. His alma mater, Southern Mississippi revealed that Guy passed away at 72 years old on Thursday morning after a reported lengthy illness. Following Guy’s three-year...
News 4 Buffalo

Contractor selected to construct new Bills stadium

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — More progress is being made towards a new Buffalo Bills stadium. The joint venture of Gilbane Building Company and Turner Construction Company, in association with 34 Group, has been chosen to provide construction management for the planned new Bills stadium by Pegula Sports & Entertainment, according to a Thursday announcement. Gilbane […]
BUFFALO, NY
The Spun

Robert Griffin III Reacts To Dan Snyder, Commanders News

The Washington Commanders shocked the sports world this Wednesday, announcing that Dan Snyder hired Bank of America to consider “potential transactions." While there's no guarantee Snyder will sell the Commanders, the fact that he's even exploring that option is noteworthy. Former Commanders quarterback Robert Griffin III wasted no time...
WASHINGTON, DC
RadarOnline

‘He Seems Lost’: Tom Brady Falling Apart Without Gisele By His Side As $400 Million Divorce Speeds Ahead

Tom Brady has been showing signs of stress while his estranged supermodel model wife Gisele Bündchen is living her best life, RadarOnline.com has learned. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Brady seemed off as his Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost to the Steelers in Pittsburgh on October 16.The normally mellow, seven-time Super Bowl champ was seen berating his teammates and looked generally haggard. “It didn’t look like he wanted to be out there,” Brady’s onetime rival Ben Roethlisberger said on his podcast. “At one point, I looked down there and said, ‘There’s no way he’s enjoying this. No way.’ It just didn’t look...
atozsports.com

Bills: Brandon Beane sneaks by huge move, adds key piece to defense

Brandon Beane is back at it again. The Buffalo Bills’ general manager was able to secure a few big pieces right as the trade deadline expired. While the splash decision was the trade for Nyheim Hines, Beane had some more magic up his sleeve. Specifically, Beane picked up yet...
BUFFALO, NY
Yardbarker

Bills' Josh Allen defends Jets' Zach Wilson amid mounting criticism

Buffalo Bills star quarterback Josh Allen has come to the defense of New York Jets starter Zach Wilson. "Sometimes it takes a little longer," Allen said of a young quarterback's development during the recent edition of the "Kyle Brandt’s Basement" podcast, as shared by Andy Vasquez of NJ Advance Media for NJ.com. "It took me a while to kind of understand the nuances of this game and trying not to do too much. I think that’s what it comes down to, not trying to do too much...and allowing you to trust your guys on the field with you."
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bills at Jets: Thursday injury reports

LB Matt Milano (oblique) LB Tremaine Edmunds (heel) CB Tre’Davious White (knee) Notes: White was not listed on the actual injury report, which means he was a full participant despite Bills coach Sean McDermott calling him “day-to-day.” … Milano, Poyer, Edmunds were all new additions to the report. … Brown did not play in Week 8 vs. the Packers. … Morse, Jones were upgraded to full on Thursday. … Miller was added to the list on Thursday.
BUFFALO, NY

