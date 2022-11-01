Read full article on original website
The Real Brokerage Inc. to Present at the Q4 Investor Summit
The Real Brokerage Inc. ("Real" or the "Company") (TSX: REAX) (NASDAQ: REAX), the fastest growing publicly traded real estate brokerage, announced today that Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Tamir Poleg will be presenting at the Investor Summit Group’s Q4 Conference in New York on Monday, November 14, 2022 at 10:30am ET.
TinyGemsBreaks – Golden Matrix Group Inc. (NASDAQ: GMGI) Announces Full Acquisition of Interest in RKings Competitions
Golden Matrix Group (NASDAQ: GMGI), a developer and licensor of gaming platforms, systems and gaming content, has acquired the remaining 20% interest in RKings Competitions; the company now owns a total of 165,444 restricted shares of GMGI’s common stock payable to the two former owners of RKings. Company officials announced the transaction, which makes RKings a wholly owned entity of Golden Matrix, one which the company anticipates will grow quickly in several regulated jurisdictions, including Great Britain and Mexico. The company plans to expand the tournament platform into other Latin American markets in the next few years. In addition, Golden Matrix recently launched GMGI Assets, a complementary business designed to enhance the revenue stream and profit being generated by the RKings division. “As an example, and in some instances, the tournament winner of an expensive automobile may choose to take a predetermined cash option in lieu of the car,” said Golden Matrix Group CEO Brian Goodman in the press release. “When this occurs, GMGI Assets will take possession of the car and resell it. Each transaction has a built-in positive margin, and we expect this business to make significant contributions to GMGI’s overall financial results as the number of auto tournament offerings continues to grow in Great Britain, as well as additional jurisdictions in the future.”
Acrisure Announces Incremental Term Loan Facility
Acrisure, LLC (the “Company”) announced today that it has closed a senior secured incremental term loan facility in an aggregate principal amount of $1 billion (the “incremental term loans”). The incremental term loans will constitute a new tranche of term loans under the Company’s existing credit agreement, among Acrisure Intermediate, Inc., a Delaware corporation and direct parent company of the Company, the Company, the guarantors party thereto from time to time, the lenders party thereto from time to time, and JPMorgan Chase Bank. N.A., as administrative agent.
FRESHWORKS ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Freshworks Inc. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Freshworks Inc. (“Freshworks” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: FRSH) in the United States Northern District court of California on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Freshworks securities between September 21, 2021 and November 1, 2022, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). Investors have until January 3, 2023 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.
WB-Mining launches the world’s first real gold NFTs
Kingstown, Saint Vincent And The Grenadines, 1st Nov 2022, The world’s first project to innovatively connect digital gaming and entertainment culture with the real world and economy is a brilliant idea by founder Jochen Weinel. WB-Mining is a pioneer project and a milestone in entertainment culture. At WB-Mining the...
Ascent Industries Co. Sets Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call for November 8, 2022, at 5:00 p.m. ET
Ascent Industries Co. (Nasdaq: ACNT) (“Ascent” or the “Company”), an industrials company focused on the production and distribution of industrial tubular products and specialty chemicals, will hold a conference call on Tuesday, November 8, 2022, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time to discuss its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022. The results will be reported in a press release prior to the conference call.
Centum Financial Group Expands Benefits for Members
Mortgage broker network to offer Agents group insurance through Sun Life. VANCOUVER, British Columbia - Nov. 3, 2022 - PRLog -- Centum Financial Group is pleased to announce expanded benefits for mortgage brokers within its network in the form of a robust group benefit insurance program through Sun Life Assurance Company of Canada.
SHAREHOLDER ACTION NOTICE: The Schall Law Firm Encourages Investors in Enviva Inc. with Losses of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against Enviva Inc. (“Enviva” or “the Company”) (NYSE: EVA) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
Inogen to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences in November 2022
Inogen, Inc. (Nasdaq: INGN), a medical technology company offering innovative respiratory products for use in the homecare setting, today announced that management will present at the following investor conferences:. Stifel 2022 Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, November 15 at 10:20 a.m. Eastern Time. Piper Sandler 34th Annual Healthcare Conference on Wednesday,...
