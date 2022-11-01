Read full article on original website
Aris Water Solutions, Inc. Announces Cash Dividend of $0.09 per Share for the Fourth Quarter of 2022
Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: ARIS) (“Aris” or the “Company”) today announced that its Board of Directors declared a dividend on its Class A common stock for the fourth quarter of 2022 of $0.09 per share. In conjunction with the dividend payment, a distribution of $0.09 per unit will be paid to unit holders of Solaris Midstream Holdings, LLC. The dividend will be paid on November 30, 2022 to holders of record of the Company’s Class A common stock as of the close of business on November 17, 2022. The distribution to unit holders of Solaris Midstream Holdings, LLC will be subject to the same payment and record dates.
The Real Brokerage Inc. to Present at the Q4 Investor Summit
The Real Brokerage Inc. ("Real" or the "Company") (TSX: REAX) (NASDAQ: REAX), the fastest growing publicly traded real estate brokerage, announced today that Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Tamir Poleg will be presenting at the Investor Summit Group’s Q4 Conference in New York on Monday, November 14, 2022 at 10:30am ET.
WB-Mining launches the world’s first real gold NFTs
Kingstown, Saint Vincent And The Grenadines, 1st Nov 2022, The world’s first project to innovatively connect digital gaming and entertainment culture with the real world and economy is a brilliant idea by founder Jochen Weinel. WB-Mining is a pioneer project and a milestone in entertainment culture. At WB-Mining the...
TinyGemsBreaks – Golden Matrix Group Inc. (NASDAQ: GMGI) Announces Full Acquisition of Interest in RKings Competitions
Golden Matrix Group (NASDAQ: GMGI), a developer and licensor of gaming platforms, systems and gaming content, has acquired the remaining 20% interest in RKings Competitions; the company now owns a total of 165,444 restricted shares of GMGI’s common stock payable to the two former owners of RKings. Company officials announced the transaction, which makes RKings a wholly owned entity of Golden Matrix, one which the company anticipates will grow quickly in several regulated jurisdictions, including Great Britain and Mexico. The company plans to expand the tournament platform into other Latin American markets in the next few years. In addition, Golden Matrix recently launched GMGI Assets, a complementary business designed to enhance the revenue stream and profit being generated by the RKings division. “As an example, and in some instances, the tournament winner of an expensive automobile may choose to take a predetermined cash option in lieu of the car,” said Golden Matrix Group CEO Brian Goodman in the press release. “When this occurs, GMGI Assets will take possession of the car and resell it. Each transaction has a built-in positive margin, and we expect this business to make significant contributions to GMGI’s overall financial results as the number of auto tournament offerings continues to grow in Great Britain, as well as additional jurisdictions in the future.”
Acrisure Announces Incremental Term Loan Facility
Acrisure, LLC (the “Company”) announced today that it has closed a senior secured incremental term loan facility in an aggregate principal amount of $1 billion (the “incremental term loans”). The incremental term loans will constitute a new tranche of term loans under the Company’s existing credit agreement, among Acrisure Intermediate, Inc., a Delaware corporation and direct parent company of the Company, the Company, the guarantors party thereto from time to time, the lenders party thereto from time to time, and JPMorgan Chase Bank. N.A., as administrative agent.
Ascent Industries Co. Sets Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call for November 8, 2022, at 5:00 p.m. ET
Ascent Industries Co. (Nasdaq: ACNT) (“Ascent” or the “Company”), an industrials company focused on the production and distribution of industrial tubular products and specialty chemicals, will hold a conference call on Tuesday, November 8, 2022, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time to discuss its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022. The results will be reported in a press release prior to the conference call.
SHAREHOLDER ACTION NOTICE: The Schall Law Firm Encourages Investors in Enviva Inc. with Losses of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against Enviva Inc. (“Enviva” or “the Company”) (NYSE: EVA) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
Henry, a Carlisle Company, Recognized as The Home Depot’s Building Materials Vendor of the Year
Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) was pleased that its Henry Company business, part of the Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies (CWT) segment, was recognized as The Home Depot’s Building Materials Vendor of the Year for 2022, the first time Henry has received this prestigious award in almost 20 years as a supplier. This award recognizes outstanding performance and product innovation and is awarded at The Home Depot’s Annual Supplier Partnership Meetings.
Antiparasitic Drugs Global Market Report 2022: Government, Non-Profit and Market Player Initiatives to Boost Adoption Bode Well For Growth - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Antiparasitic Drugs Market, by Product Type, by Route of Administration, by Application, and by Region - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2022 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Antiparasitic drugs treat parasitic infections. These infections result from parasites, which are tiny organisms that live on...
Cimeio Therapeutics Announces Acceptance of ASH Abstracts Detailing Pipeline
--Company also strengthens Board of Directors with appointments of Luca Santarelli and Michael Tomsicek-- Cimeio Therapeutics, a biotechnology company developing a novel approach to cell therapies, today announced the acceptance of two abstracts for the company’s pipeline programs to be presented at the American Society of Hematology meeting in December 2022 in New Orleans.
Inogen to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences in November 2022
Inogen, Inc. (Nasdaq: INGN), a medical technology company offering innovative respiratory products for use in the homecare setting, today announced that management will present at the following investor conferences:. Stifel 2022 Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, November 15 at 10:20 a.m. Eastern Time. Piper Sandler 34th Annual Healthcare Conference on Wednesday,...
