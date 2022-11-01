ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Smart TV that supports HDHomeRun in multiview mode?

I'm looking for picture-in-picture functionality in a current-generation 4K TV. My typical use case is watching either DVR content or live TV, and wanting to have a live TV channel showing as a picture-in-picture. I have a HDHomeRun box, which broadcasts terrestrial TV over the LAN. There are both Windows...
Nintendo Switch

I used to love the Monley island series and see theyve added a new game to Nintendo Switch. I'm not really a gamer but was tempted to purchase a switch to buy Return to Monkey Island. I had hoped you could purchase the professor layton games on the switch too but that doesnt seem to be the case.
Windows 11 Update

Has anyone else experienced the very slow update to Windows 11 version 22H2? I am running a fast desktop ethernet Cat 5 cabled directly to my Virgin hub running at 220 Mbps and it took over 60 minutes to download. Once downloaded, installation seems to be a tad on the slow side but nothing to compare with the download time. Just how full of bloatware is this latest update? Just to be clear, I have kept up with all the updates, the previous ones were on 26/10 (Win 11) and 27/10 (NET framework).
ISP Virgin Media O2 UK Confirms New Broadband Speed Boosts UPDATE

UK ISP Virgin Media (VMO2) has today confirmed that both new and existing customers of their fixed line broadband packages, specifically those on their M100 and M200 tiers, will benefit from a modest boost to their download and upload speeds. As a result, M100 is being renamed to M125 and M200 becomes M250.

