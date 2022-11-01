Has anyone else experienced the very slow update to Windows 11 version 22H2? I am running a fast desktop ethernet Cat 5 cabled directly to my Virgin hub running at 220 Mbps and it took over 60 minutes to download. Once downloaded, installation seems to be a tad on the slow side but nothing to compare with the download time. Just how full of bloatware is this latest update? Just to be clear, I have kept up with all the updates, the previous ones were on 26/10 (Win 11) and 27/10 (NET framework).

13 HOURS AGO