John Walter Tice, 79, of Indianapolis, passed away on November 1, 2022. He was born on November 13, 1942 in Morgantown, West Virginia, the son of Omar and Hildred (Wagoner). John was a 1961 graduate of Tuscola Community High School (IL) and then went on to attend Radiation Tech School through Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis. John served two years in the US Army before returning to Indiana where he worked in the radiology field at various locations before joining St. John’s Hospital in Anderson as an X-Ray Machine Technician and repairman for 24 years before retiring in 2007. John married his wife Susan (Hodges) on July 17, 1999. The two spent 20 loving years together until Susan’s passing in 2019.

