Bloomington, IN

iustv.com

IU student speaks about difficulties with CAPS

Reese Kelem, a freshman at IU Bloomington studying animal behavior, recently tried to schedule her first appointment with CAPS. CAPS is the counseling and psychological services provided to students on campus through IU’s Student Health Center. Kelem struggled to book her first appointment with CAPS as cancellations cropped up.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
witzamfm.com

Arizona Woman Awarded Dubois County Relocation Impact Grant

Jasper- Cassidy Allen has been awarded a Dubois County Relocation Impact Grant. Dubois Strong, in partnership with Radius Indiana, awards the $5,000 grants to out-of-state workers choosing to move to Dubois County. Recipients must commit to staying for at least two years. The grant is part of the Make My Move/Choose Southern Indiana initiative with TMap to incentivize out-of state workers to move to Dubois County.
DUBOIS COUNTY, IN
Inside Indiana Business

Small town revival in Indiana focusing on people, quality of life

More and more, rural cities and towns throughout Indiana are coming together to take control their futures with projects aimed at enhancing quality of life and making their communities a place where people want to live, work and play. From the Depot Street Park and Amphitheatre in Greenfield to a planned $50 million downtown district in nearby McCordsville, engaged community leadership and tens of millions of dollars in state funding are contributing to the evolution of Indiana’s rural communities where a growing focus is on people.
INDIANA STATE
WRBI Radio

John Walter Tice, 79

John Walter Tice, 79, of Indianapolis, passed away on November 1, 2022. He was born on November 13, 1942 in Morgantown, West Virginia, the son of Omar and Hildred (Wagoner). John was a 1961 graduate of Tuscola Community High School (IL) and then went on to attend Radiation Tech School through Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis. John served two years in the US Army before returning to Indiana where he worked in the radiology field at various locations before joining St. John’s Hospital in Anderson as an X-Ray Machine Technician and repairman for 24 years before retiring in 2007. John married his wife Susan (Hodges) on July 17, 1999. The two spent 20 loving years together until Susan’s passing in 2019.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
vincennespbs.org

Recovery house opens in Dubois County

There’s a new facility in place to help women recover from drug misuse in Dubois County. The Dove Recovery House in Jasper has officially opened its doors. The recovery house offers free, comprehensive recovery programming and treatment services. It’s able to house up to 15 women. The facility...
DUBOIS COUNTY, IN
wbiw.com

Bloomington VA Clinic urges veterans to apply for services now

BEDFORD – Representatives from the Bloomington VA Clinic stopped by the Golden Corral in Bedford Friday morning, to reach out to veterans in the community who may qualify for services through the VA Clinic. Bobby Anderson, Bloomington VA Clinic Administrator, has been made aware of the many veterans in...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
in.gov

Progress on Hopewell Neighborhood Moves Bloomington Toward Greater Diversity, Sustainability, and Affordability

Mary Catherine Carmichael, Director of Public Engagement, Office of the Mayor. Bloomington, Ind. – On Friday, Hopewell Steering Committee co-chairs Mayor Hamilton and Vi Simpson, along with members, and city staff received updates in a Hopewell Steering Committee meeting on the Hopewell Neighborhood project. Progress continues, with Phase 1 East demolition and site restoration that began in late August now complete. Material haul-off for recycling and disposal took place over a few weeks in September and October. The Hopewell Phase 1 East project site is bounded by 2nd Street to the north, 1st Street to the south, B-Line to the east, and Rogers Street to the west.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
WRBI Radio

Ella Jean Nunlist

Ella Jean Nunlist, age 66 of Greensburg, Indiana passed away on October 31, 2022 at Our Hospice in Columbus. The daughter of Anthony and Bernardina (Suttman) Nunlist was born in Batesville on June 9, 1956. Ella graduated from Batesville High School in 1975. She was currently working for Delta Faucet...
GREENSBURG, IN
99.5 WKDQ

Indianapolis is the Worst City in the Country…for Dragons?

A new survey just revealed that the worst city in the United States for dragons is right here in Indiana. Over the past several years, shows like "Game of Thrones" and "House of Dragon" have become worldwide phenomena. Regardless of how you feel about the final season of "Game of Thrones" you have to admit that the show was overall fantastic. One of the most fascinating aspects of both shows has been the dragons.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Indiana continues to add paper backups to voting machines

INDIANAPOLIS – Election Day is just over a week away, and officials take several steps to ensure the vote is secure. “It’s very rare in the United States for there to be any problems with ballots or equipment security,” said Shruti Rana, chair of the Monroe County Election Board. Rana is quite familiar with the procedures […]
INDIANA STATE
WTHI

Vigo County Health Department food inspections for October 24 - October 29

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Here's a look at the Vigo County Health Department's food inspections for October 24 - October 29. Great Giorno Italian Cuisine, 1284 Lafayette Ave. (4 Critical, 7 Non-Critical) Observed presence of insect and rodent droppings. Observed accumulated food debris on knives stored in knife rack and table-mounted can opener. Found garlic in oil mixture on prep table at 66F – Must be 41F or less. Found scouring pads in hand wash sink and sink being used to fill containers with water for steam table.
VIGO COUNTY, IN
Indiana Capital Chronicle

PAC led by former Indy mayor Bart Peterson gives big to pro-charter school candidates

Netflix co-founder Reed Hastings has donated more than $1 million to an Indiana political action committee chaired by a former Democratic mayor of Indianapolis. In turn, that pro-charter school PAC has become a large contributor to Indiana Republicans, campaign finance records show. Hoosiers for Great Public Schools was created in April 2020 and is headed […] The post PAC led by former Indy mayor Bart Peterson gives big to pro-charter school candidates appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Tax abatement could bring $42 million investment to Vigo Co.

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Saturn Petcare is requesting a 10-year tax abatement for its Vigo County location. The request took place at the Vigo County Council’s Sunshine meeting that was held at Terre Haute City Hall on Tuesday. If approved, the abatement could help Saturn Petcare bring a $42 million investment into the community […]
VIGO COUNTY, IN

