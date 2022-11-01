Read full article on original website
iustv.com
IU student speaks about difficulties with CAPS
Reese Kelem, a freshman at IU Bloomington studying animal behavior, recently tried to schedule her first appointment with CAPS. CAPS is the counseling and psychological services provided to students on campus through IU’s Student Health Center. Kelem struggled to book her first appointment with CAPS as cancellations cropped up.
witzamfm.com
Arizona Woman Awarded Dubois County Relocation Impact Grant
Jasper- Cassidy Allen has been awarded a Dubois County Relocation Impact Grant. Dubois Strong, in partnership with Radius Indiana, awards the $5,000 grants to out-of-state workers choosing to move to Dubois County. Recipients must commit to staying for at least two years. The grant is part of the Make My Move/Choose Southern Indiana initiative with TMap to incentivize out-of state workers to move to Dubois County.
CEO of AES Indiana talks about retiring coal fired units at Petersburg plant
(WEHT) - Utility company AES announced in October it is converting two of its units in southern Indiana from coal to natural gas. AES provides power to the Indianapolis area, but has a power plant in Petersburg where the change is taking place.
wbiw.com
The Greater Bloomington Chamber of Commerce Community Conversation on Justice Reform is to be held on Tuesday, November 15th
BLOOMINGTON – The Greater Bloomington Chamber of Commerce is inviting interested parties for lunch and conversation on Justice Reform on Tuesday, November 15th at the Elks Lodge located at 400 N. Walnut St. in Bloomington. “This important discussion will inform the public on the many complexities of our local...
Inside Indiana Business
Small town revival in Indiana focusing on people, quality of life
More and more, rural cities and towns throughout Indiana are coming together to take control their futures with projects aimed at enhancing quality of life and making their communities a place where people want to live, work and play. From the Depot Street Park and Amphitheatre in Greenfield to a planned $50 million downtown district in nearby McCordsville, engaged community leadership and tens of millions of dollars in state funding are contributing to the evolution of Indiana’s rural communities where a growing focus is on people.
WRBI Radio
John Walter Tice, 79
John Walter Tice, 79, of Indianapolis, passed away on November 1, 2022. He was born on November 13, 1942 in Morgantown, West Virginia, the son of Omar and Hildred (Wagoner). John was a 1961 graduate of Tuscola Community High School (IL) and then went on to attend Radiation Tech School through Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis. John served two years in the US Army before returning to Indiana where he worked in the radiology field at various locations before joining St. John’s Hospital in Anderson as an X-Ray Machine Technician and repairman for 24 years before retiring in 2007. John married his wife Susan (Hodges) on July 17, 1999. The two spent 20 loving years together until Susan’s passing in 2019.
vincennespbs.org
Recovery house opens in Dubois County
There’s a new facility in place to help women recover from drug misuse in Dubois County. The Dove Recovery House in Jasper has officially opened its doors. The recovery house offers free, comprehensive recovery programming and treatment services. It’s able to house up to 15 women. The facility...
wbiw.com
Bloomington VA Clinic urges veterans to apply for services now
BEDFORD – Representatives from the Bloomington VA Clinic stopped by the Golden Corral in Bedford Friday morning, to reach out to veterans in the community who may qualify for services through the VA Clinic. Bobby Anderson, Bloomington VA Clinic Administrator, has been made aware of the many veterans in...
korncountry.com
Portions of East High School without power, students have eLearning day Thursday
COLUMBUS, Ind. — UPDATE: The Bartholomew Consolidated School Corporation (BCSC) confirmed, just before 5 a.m. today, that Columbus East High School (CEHS) will shift to eLearning on Thursday as parts of the school are still without power. “CEHS is still without power in critical areas and the building is...
in.gov
Progress on Hopewell Neighborhood Moves Bloomington Toward Greater Diversity, Sustainability, and Affordability
Mary Catherine Carmichael, Director of Public Engagement, Office of the Mayor. Bloomington, Ind. – On Friday, Hopewell Steering Committee co-chairs Mayor Hamilton and Vi Simpson, along with members, and city staff received updates in a Hopewell Steering Committee meeting on the Hopewell Neighborhood project. Progress continues, with Phase 1 East demolition and site restoration that began in late August now complete. Material haul-off for recycling and disposal took place over a few weeks in September and October. The Hopewell Phase 1 East project site is bounded by 2nd Street to the north, 1st Street to the south, B-Line to the east, and Rogers Street to the west.
WISH-TV
Health experts warn of indoor gatherings, fear rapid spread of respiratory illnesses
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Temperatures may be dropping, but RSV, COVID-19 and flu cases are rising. As the seasons change from fall to winter Hoosiers will likely be spending more time inside to escape the cold. The problem is respiratory viruses thrive when large groups are together indoors. “We know...
shelbycountypost.com
Eye in the Sky: Scott Richardson producing amazing aerial views of Shelby County
Actually, it’s a powered parachute operated by Scott Richardson. The 1981 Shelbyville High School graduate has mixed his love of aviation and photography to get incredible shots and video that commemorates life in and around Shelby County. “It’s all kind of snowballed,” said Richardson. “The really odd part is...
WRBI Radio
Ella Jean Nunlist
Ella Jean Nunlist, age 66 of Greensburg, Indiana passed away on October 31, 2022 at Our Hospice in Columbus. The daughter of Anthony and Bernardina (Suttman) Nunlist was born in Batesville on June 9, 1956. Ella graduated from Batesville High School in 1975. She was currently working for Delta Faucet...
Indianapolis is the Worst City in the Country…for Dragons?
A new survey just revealed that the worst city in the United States for dragons is right here in Indiana. Over the past several years, shows like "Game of Thrones" and "House of Dragon" have become worldwide phenomena. Regardless of how you feel about the final season of "Game of Thrones" you have to admit that the show was overall fantastic. One of the most fascinating aspects of both shows has been the dragons.
Indiana continues to add paper backups to voting machines
INDIANAPOLIS – Election Day is just over a week away, and officials take several steps to ensure the vote is secure. “It’s very rare in the United States for there to be any problems with ballots or equipment security,” said Shruti Rana, chair of the Monroe County Election Board. Rana is quite familiar with the procedures […]
WTHI
Vigo County Health Department food inspections for October 24 - October 29
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Here's a look at the Vigo County Health Department's food inspections for October 24 - October 29. Great Giorno Italian Cuisine, 1284 Lafayette Ave. (4 Critical, 7 Non-Critical) Observed presence of insect and rodent droppings. Observed accumulated food debris on knives stored in knife rack and table-mounted can opener. Found garlic in oil mixture on prep table at 66F – Must be 41F or less. Found scouring pads in hand wash sink and sink being used to fill containers with water for steam table.
PAC led by former Indy mayor Bart Peterson gives big to pro-charter school candidates
Netflix co-founder Reed Hastings has donated more than $1 million to an Indiana political action committee chaired by a former Democratic mayor of Indianapolis. In turn, that pro-charter school PAC has become a large contributor to Indiana Republicans, campaign finance records show. Hoosiers for Great Public Schools was created in April 2020 and is headed […] The post PAC led by former Indy mayor Bart Peterson gives big to pro-charter school candidates appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
Tax abatement could bring $42 million investment to Vigo Co.
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Saturn Petcare is requesting a 10-year tax abatement for its Vigo County location. The request took place at the Vigo County Council’s Sunshine meeting that was held at Terre Haute City Hall on Tuesday. If approved, the abatement could help Saturn Petcare bring a $42 million investment into the community […]
2022-23 Indiana Men's Basketball Schedule Updated With TV, Game Time Information
The 2022-2023 Indiana Hoosiers men's basketball scheduled is now finalized with game time and TV information for every matchup. All games can be seen on BTN, BTN+, CBS, ESPN/ESPN2, FS1 and FOX.
Family settles in wrongful death suit against Greenwood PD
Teresa Todero's life changed on May 29, 2016, after a 911 call for help about her son came in. The caller advised Charlie Todero was attempting suicide through traffic.
