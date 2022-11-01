Andre Drummond: Scouting report and accolades
Andre Drummond|
Position: C
Born: 08/10/93
Height: 6-10 / 2.08
Weight: 270 lbs. / 122.5 kg.
Salary: $3,200,000
SCOUTING REPORT
The closest thing to an elite pure center in modern NBA… Good energy on the court… Splendid rebounder… Better handles and court vision than expected… Underwhelming rim protector considering his size… No shooting range outside the restricted zone… His free-throw shooting is still subpar… Lacks versatility… No longer a player that is sought after anymore due to his limited skillset.
ACCOLADES
All-Star: 2 (2016, 2018)
All-NBA 3rd Team: 1 (2016)
All-Rookie 2nd Team: 1 (2013)
World Cup gold: 1 (2014)
DRAFT COMBINE MEASUREMENTS
Weight: 278.6 LBS
Height without shoes: 6-foot-9.75
Height with shoes: 6-foot-11.75
Standing reach: 9-foot-1.5
Hand width: 9.5 inches
Hand length: 9.5 inches
Wingspan: 7-foot-6.25
