Rudy Gobert: Scouting report and accolades

Rudy Gobert|#27

Position: C

Born: 06/26/92

Height: 7-1 / 2.16

Weight: 255 lbs. / 115.7 kg.

Salary: $38,172,414

SCOUTING REPORT

The best rim protector in the NBA… A physically gifted player who can dominate the paint… Changes opponents’ offenses with his mere presence… Elite finisher in the restricted zone… Strong screener to create space for his teammates… Determined enforcer to protect his teammates… Unreliable jumper… Not a threat at all outside the paint… May be benched at times of the game due to matchups… Has been exposed a bit in the playoffs.

ACCOLADES

Rookie of the Year: 1 (2018, 2019)

Defensive Player of the Year: 3 (2018, 2019, 2021)

All-Star: 2 (2021, 2022)

All-NBA 2nd Team: 1 (2017)

All-NBA 3rd Team: 3 (2019, 2020, 2021)

All-Defensive 1st Team: 6 (2017, 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021, 2022)

Olympic silver: 1 (2020)

World Cup bronze: 2 (2014, 2019)

Eurobasket bronze: 1 (2015)

DRAFT COMBINE MEASUREMENTS

Weight: 237.6 LBS

Height without shoes: 7-foot-0.5

Height with shoes: 7-foot-2

Standing reach: 9-foot-7

Hand width: 10 inches

Hand length: 9.75 inches

Wingspan: 7-foot-8.5