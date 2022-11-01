Nikola Jokic: Scouting report and accolades

Nikola Jokic|#15

Position: C

Born: 02/19/95

Height: 7-0 / 2.13

Weight: 253 lbs. / 114.8 kg.

Salary: $33,047,803

SCOUTING REPORT

The closest thing to a point center… Arguably the best passing big man ever… His court vision is off the charts… Has gotten very comfortable as a go-to scorer… Versatile finisher in the paint… Can stretch the court… Not a gifted athlete… His lack of explosiveness hurts his defense… Improved his conditioning and won MVPs back-to-back.

ACCOLADES

MVP: 2 (2021, 2022)

All-Star: 4 (2019, 2020, 2021, 2022)

All-NBA 1st Team: 3 (2019, 2021, 2022)

All-NBA 2nd Team: 1 (2020)

All-Rookie 1st Team: 1 (2016)

Olympic silver: 1 (2016)