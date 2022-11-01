ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kevin Love: Scouting report and accolades

 3 days ago
Kevin Love|

Position: F

Born: 09/07/88

Height: 6-8 / 2.03

Weight: 260 lbs. / 117.9 kg.

Salary: $28,942,830

SCOUTING REPORT

Was the gold standard of a stretch four in modern NBA… More of a five now… Can spread the floor while still being effective in the paint… Great instincts and timing to get rebounds… Lacks physicality to protect the rim… Best used now in spurts off the bench to hide defensive flaws.

Do you find this scouting report inaccurate/outdated? Contact us here: hoopshype@hoopshype.com

ACCOLADES

Most Improved Player: 1 (2011)

All-Star: 5 (2011, 2012, 2014, 2017, 2018)

All-NBA 2nd Team: 2 (2012, 2014)

All-Rookie 2nd Team: 1 (2009)

Olympic gold: 1 (2012)

World Cup gold: 1 (2010)

DRAFT COMBINE MEASUREMENTS

Weight: 255 LBS

Standing reach: 8-foot-10

Height without shoes: 6-foot-7.75

Height with shoes: 6-foot-9.5

Wingspan: 6-foot-11.25

