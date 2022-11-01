ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Myles Turner: 'This will probably be the year that I break out'

By HoopsHype
 3 days ago
Myles Turner: Goal number one is staying healthy. The past two seasons, I’ve had unfortunate injuries that were freak of nature. The best ability is availability. Second, I want to get back to that defensive prowess out there. I still have All-Star level talent, and I want to be able to put it on display to make those All-Star teams. I think I’m in a great position to do so. I think this will probably be the year that I break out. Defensively, I want to make that first All-Defensive Team. That’s something I want to do on an individual level and get my name back in that conversation and stay up there with the elites in this league.

Source: Michael Scotto @ HoopsHype

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Tas Melas @TasMelas

A good 🏀 podcast. Paul George’s late-game heroics, Bucks stay perfect, Raps bully Hawks, SGA’s All-Star chances, Myles Turner wants Lakers to trade for him…

Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers

Tuesday’s @LockedOnLakers podcast! Myles Turner is openly recommending the Lakers think hard about trading for him. (He even wants to play center!) Should they? Plus, can Anthony Davis manage his back pain? #FirstListen @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods

Tony East @TEastNBA

New Locked On Pacers discussing Myles Turner’s comments and the Pacers battle in Brooklyn

-Turner’s words on the Lakers + his status

-Pacers nearly pull off incredible comeback but fall short

-Another slow start

-Chris Duarte shines

Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto

Myles Turner discussed being in Lakers trade rumors, his free agency future, how he could fit into a Pacers rebuild with Tyrese Haliburton and Bennedict Mathurin, and more.

Eric Pincus @EricPincus

Latest @BleacherReport If Myles Turner Wants a Trade, What Are the Lakers Waiting For?… or is the Russell Westbrook for Sixth Man of the Year the answer?

Allen Sliwa @AllenSliwa

‘Lakers Talk’ starts at 7p…

-Lakers get first W of the season, can they go on a run?

-Russ off the bench seems like the right fit

-Myles Turner campaigning to be a Laker

Guest: @Trevor_Lane of @Lakers Nation

@ESPNLosAngeles9:40 PM

Erik Slater @erikslater_

Nets Twitter might have an aneurysm with Myles Turner and Jalen Smith out there jacking threes tonight. – 7:42 PM

CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA

Myles Turner addresses Russell Westbrook trade rumors: ‘If I’m the Lakers, I take a very hard look at this’

cbssports.com/nba/news/myles…4:19 PM

Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS

People are really blowing the Myles Turner Woj Pod clip out of proportion imo. – 3:30 PM

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk

Myles Turner says Lakers should take “a very hard look” at trading for him nba.nbcsports.com/2022/10/31/myl…1:27 PM

Scott Agness @ScottAgness

Aaron Nesmith and T.J. McConnell are both listed as questionable for tonight in Brooklyn after not playing on Friday.

Myles Turner is available. – 11:46 AM

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

I don’t blame Myles Turner at all for being honest. He’s been available via trade for a long time now. No issues with him taking some agency and sharing what he thinks.

But what a weird and awkward situation to have a player basically saying “Yeah that team should trade for me!” – 10:02 AM

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn

Nic Claxton responded, putting up 19 points, nine rebounds, four assists and four blocks against the Pacers and Myles Turner. With Ben Simmons out, Joe Harris moved into the starting lineup and defended well. Durant had 36 points, nine rebounds and seven assists. Did the message from that team meeting on Saturday carry over to the court? “Honestly, talk is cheap. Everybody in the organization, we’ve just been pissed off,” Claxton said. “We want to be better. So I don’t know (if the meeting had an impact). But everybody being on the same page today, that’s what matters.” -via SportsNet New York / November 1, 2022

Myles Turner: I’m excited about what we have here in Indiana. I understand that some of the things I might’ve said in that podcast could’ve gotten misconstrued answering hypothetical questions. This isn’t a hypothetical. I’m here in Indiana. I’ve got real estate in Indiana. I’ve got a fan section in our own arena. I’m a Pacer. I’ve been a Pacer my entire career. I can’t tell the future, but where I’m at right now, I’m very happy. -via HoopsHype / November 1, 2022

Myles Turner: I think Tyrese is someone who’s going to create his own lane. He’s a big point guard. Making the plays he makes at his height and stature is rare, in my opinion. I think when it’s all said and done, he’s going to be someone in his own lane. When I said he’s comparable to Chris Paul, it’s the way he gets guys open and could lead the league in assists. I think he’s going to be his own Tyrese Haliburton, and people are going to be trying to compare themselves to him when it’s all said and done. -via HoopsHype / November 1, 2022

