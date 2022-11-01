Myles Turner: 'This will probably be the year that I break out'

Myles Turner: Goal number one is staying healthy. The past two seasons, I’ve had unfortunate injuries that were freak of nature. The best ability is availability. Second, I want to get back to that defensive prowess out there. I still have All-Star level talent, and I want to be able to put it on display to make those All-Star teams. I think I’m in a great position to do so. I think this will probably be the year that I break out. Defensively, I want to make that first All-Defensive Team. That’s something I want to do on an individual level and get my name back in that conversation and stay up there with the elites in this league.

Source: Michael Scotto @ HoopsHype

Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto

Myles Turner discussed being in Lakers trade rumors, his free agency future, how he could fit into a Pacers rebuild with Tyrese Haliburton and Bennedict Mathurin, and more.

👉🏼 https://t.co/v0lM7iEOzL pic.twitter.com/BURcnfoI3c – 11:08 AM

Nic Claxton responded, putting up 19 points, nine rebounds, four assists and four blocks against the Pacers and Myles Turner. With Ben Simmons out, Joe Harris moved into the starting lineup and defended well. Durant had 36 points, nine rebounds and seven assists. Did the message from that team meeting on Saturday carry over to the court? “Honestly, talk is cheap. Everybody in the organization, we’ve just been pissed off,” Claxton said. “We want to be better. So I don’t know (if the meeting had an impact). But everybody being on the same page today, that’s what matters.” -via SportsNet New York / November 1, 2022

Myles Turner: I’m excited about what we have here in Indiana. I understand that some of the things I might’ve said in that podcast could’ve gotten misconstrued answering hypothetical questions. This isn’t a hypothetical. I’m here in Indiana. I’ve got real estate in Indiana. I’ve got a fan section in our own arena. I’m a Pacer. I’ve been a Pacer my entire career. I can’t tell the future, but where I’m at right now, I’m very happy. -via HoopsHype / November 1, 2022

Myles Turner: I think Tyrese is someone who’s going to create his own lane. He’s a big point guard. Making the plays he makes at his height and stature is rare, in my opinion. I think when it’s all said and done, he’s going to be someone in his own lane. When I said he’s comparable to Chris Paul, it’s the way he gets guys open and could lead the league in assists. I think he’s going to be his own Tyrese Haliburton, and people are going to be trying to compare themselves to him when it’s all said and done. -via HoopsHype / November 1, 2022