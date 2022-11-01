ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

John Wall: Scouting report and accolades

USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SrpMj_0iuHV18v00

John Wall|

Position: G

Born: 09/06/90

Height: 6-4 / 1.93

Weight: 195 lbs. / 88.5 kg.

Salary: $6,479,000

SCOUTING REPORT

Supreme talent… Was one of the fastest players and one of the best defensive point guards in the league when healthy… Truly a one-man fast break… Not that good in half-court sets… Took way too many long twos, although he was cutting down on those recently… To what extent the loss of explosiveness will hurt his game remains to be seen.

Do you find this scouting report inaccurate/outdated? Contact us here: hoopshype@hoopshype.com

ACCOLADES

All-Star: 5 (2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018)

All-NBA 3rd Team: 1 (2017)

All-Rookie 1st Team: 1 (2011)

All-Defensive 2nd Team: 1 (2015)

DRAFT COMBINE MEASUREMENTS

Weight: 195.6 LBS

Height without shoes: 6-foot-2.75

Height with shoes: 6-foot-4

Standing reach: 8-foot-5.5

Hand width: 9.5 inches

Hand length: 8.25 inches

Wingspan: 6-foot-9.25

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former Notre Dame All-American dies at 69

Former Notre Dame defensive lineman standout and 1973 national champion Mike Fanning died this weekend at 69 years of age. Fanning starred at Notre Dame before spending a decade helping terrorize NFL offenses. He played a key role on Notre Dame’s 11-0 squad in ’73 before earning first-team All-American status for his efforts a year later as the Irish finished the year ranked sixth nationally.
TULSA, OK
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Hubert Davis says this UNC basketball player will be a game-time decision Monday

As the UNC basketball program preps for the 2022-23 season opener on Monday against UNCW, head coach Hubert Davis has provided an injury update on a few players. Davis revealed that guard R.J. Davis is back and forward Justin McKoy is healthy. But UNC could be without a key contributor. Forward Puff Johnson will be a game-time decision for the Tar Heels after sitting out the exhibition game last Friday. Johnson is dealing with some knee pain that needs to get better before he can hit the court. With the game in a few days, the hope is that Johnson can be...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Grading the Bears' trade for Steelers WR Chase Claypool

The Chicago Bears are trading away young players for draft picks one day and doing the exact opposite the next. Nearly 24 hours after shipping out linebacker Roquan Smith to the Baltimore Ravens in exchange for two draft picks, the Bears turned around and acquire wide receiver Chase Claypool from the Pittsburgh Steelers. Chicago sent the Steelers their own second-round pick to secure the big-bodied pass catcher that will hopefully become a prime target for quarterback Justin Fields for the foreseeable future.
CHICAGO, IL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

What Matt Weiss said about J.J. McCarthy and the Michigan football offense

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Michigan football has very few problems thus far, and some things others consider problems aren’t particularly a concern for the offensive coaches. Everyone knows that the Wolverines need to be better about scoring touchdowns in the red zone, and that appears to be a focus. But for co-offensive coordinator Matt Weiss, he doesn’t see any issues with the passing game, as the offense is more taking what defenses are giving.
EAST LANSING, MI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Lovie Smith showed frustration over reporters’ fascination with Brandin Cooks’ situation in his postgame presser

Lovie Smith was not pleased with the fixation that some reporters had on the Brandin Cooks situation that has developed since the Houston Texans failed to deal the star receiver at the trade deadline. After a hard-fought game where his team held their own until the fourth quarter, Smith was ready to answer questions regarding his team’s performance but was met with a barrage of inquiries regarding his top receiving threat, who was absent for the matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday.
HOUSTON, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

167K+
Followers
223K+
Post
67M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy