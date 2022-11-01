Montrezl Harrell: Scouting report and accolades

It won’t technically go down as a flip if it happens, but the Oregon Ducks are virtually on flip watch for 3-star wide receiver Trech Kekahuna, a fast-rising prospect who announced his de-commitment from the Wisconsin Badgers on Thursday. Kekahuna, who is rated as the No. 185 WR in the 2023 class, committed to Wisconsin back in June, but after picking up an offer from Oregon, along with Washington State, Texas A&M, and Arizona State, opened up his recruitment once again. According to one of the top recruiting analysts in the nation, Kekahuna is likely to join the Ducks’ 2023 class now. 247Sports analyst Steve Wiltfong has Kekahuna predicted to Oregon, as does On3’s Justin Hopkins, who predicted a flip back on October 20, before the de-commitment. We will see in the coming weeks whether or not the Ducks can land the Hawaiian prospect. Trech Kekahuna’s Recruiting Profile Ratings Stars Overall State Position 247 3 85 LV WR Rivals 3 5.5 LV WR ESPN 3 75 LV WR On3 Recruiting 3 85 LV WR 247 Composite 3 0.8483 LV WR Vitals Hometown Las Vegas, Nevada Projected Position Wide Receiver Height 5-foot-11 Weight 185 pounds Class 2023 Recruitment Received Oregon Offer on October 11, 2022 Visited Oregon on October 22, 2022 Decommitted from Wisconsin on November 3, 2022 Notable Offers Oregon Ducks Wisconsin Badgers Texas A&M Aggies Utah Utes Washington State Cougars Boise State Broncos Filmhttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=plg_I_5QjFI11

