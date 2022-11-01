ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Montrezl Harrell: Scouting report and accolades

USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3quL1D_0iuHUvwN00

Montrezl Harrell|#5

Position: C

Born: 01/26/94

Height: 6-7 / 2.01

Weight: 253 lbs. / 114.8 kg.

Salary: $2,463,490

SCOUTING REPORT

Ultra energetic player… Great motor… Terrific finisher ar the rim… Runs the floor really well… Never afraid to put his body on the line defensively… Great offensive rebounder… Has improved his body control to avoid getting into foul problem so much… Mediocre scorer outside the paint… Has never developed a three-point shot.

Do you find this scouting report inaccurate/outdated? Contact us here: hoopshype@hoopshype.com

ACCOLADES

Sixth Man of the Year: 1 (2020)

NCAA titles: 1 (2013) *

DRAFT COMBINE MEASUREMENTS

Weight: 253.4 LBS

Height without shoes: 6-foot-7

Height with shoes: 6-foot-7.5

Standing reach: 9-foot-1

Hand width: 9.75 inches

Hand length: 9 inches

Wingspan: 7-foot-4.25

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Hubert Davis says this UNC basketball player will be a game-time decision Monday

As the UNC basketball program preps for the 2022-23 season opener on Monday against UNCW, head coach Hubert Davis has provided an injury update on a few players. Davis revealed that guard R.J. Davis is back and forward Justin McKoy is healthy. But UNC could be without a key contributor. Forward Puff Johnson will be a game-time decision for the Tar Heels after sitting out the exhibition game last Friday. Johnson is dealing with some knee pain that needs to get better before he can hit the court. With the game in a few days, the hope is that Johnson can be...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

2024 five-star quarterback, LSU target announces commitment

LSU has been in the running for five-star quarterback Julian Sayin for a while, and on Wednesday, he made his commitment official, but not to LSU. Sayin announced his commitment to the Alabama Crimson Tide. Sayin is a six-foot-one, 185-pound quarterback from Carlsbad, California where he plays for Carlsbad High School. The Lancers finished the regular season 9-1 with their only loss coming in week two to Inglewood 35-18. The Lancers were 6-0 in their division and will host the Poway Titans in the Open Division Semifinals.
BATON ROUGE, LA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Razorbacks football loses a second player to torn ACL

Kade Renfro was competing for the back-up job to KJ Jefferson before a knee injury sidelined him in December. Now the Ole Miss transfer has suffered another setback. Renfro, a walk-on who has yet to play for Arkansas, had season-ending surgery earlier in the week after tearing his ACL shortly after he had rehabilitated the initial injury. His timetable for return is unclear. Coach Sam Pittman announced Monday that last year’s starting running back, Dominique Johnson, was lost for the rest of the season after re-injuring his hurt knee from December, too, also with a torn ACL. Pittman said Johnson should be ready for fall camp in 2023. Renfro would likely be on a similar timetable. Pittman had announced earlier in the fall that last year’s starting cornerback LaDarrius Bishop would also miss the 2022 season with an injured knee. Renfro began his college career at Ole Miss on scholarship before transferring to Arkansas last year to play as a walk-on. Arkansas hosts No. 23 Liberty on Saturday with a chance to clinch bowl eligibility. List Three reasons why Arkansas will beat Liberty
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USC AD Mike Bohn made himself clear

The fallout from this past Saturday’s latest Pac-12 refs horror show is still emerging. On Saturday evening during the USC-Arizona game, USC Athletic Director Mike Bohn offered an initial reaction to the mess just before halftime, but not in any spoken words. Bohn retweeted several tweets from journalists who were eviscerating the officiating crew. We were all doing that. Bohn indirectly but very clearly joined the parade.
LOS ANGELES, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former Notre Dame All-American dies at 69

Former Notre Dame defensive lineman standout and 1973 national champion Mike Fanning died this weekend at 69 years of age. Fanning starred at Notre Dame before spending a decade helping terrorize NFL offenses. He played a key role on Notre Dame’s 11-0 squad in ’73 before earning first-team All-American status for his efforts a year later as the Irish finished the year ranked sixth nationally.
TULSA, OK
The Commercial Appeal

Memphis Grizzlies score vs. Charlotte Hornets: live updates

Home sweet home. Four games and eight days later, the Memphis Grizzlies are back home for a three-game homestand. The first matchup is against the Charlotte Hornets. The Grizzlies (5-3) are 11.5-point favorites against Charlotte. The Hornets (3-5) are without rising star point guard LaMelo Ball, and his backcourt mate Terry Rozier is...
MEMPHIS, TN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Recent Wisconsin WR decommit now overwhelmingly favored to land with Oregon

It won’t technically go down as a flip if it happens, but the Oregon Ducks are virtually on flip watch for 3-star wide receiver Trech Kekahuna, a fast-rising prospect who announced his de-commitment from the Wisconsin Badgers on Thursday. Kekahuna, who is rated as the No. 185 WR in the 2023 class, committed to Wisconsin back in June, but after picking up an offer from Oregon, along with Washington State, Texas A&M, and Arizona State, opened up his recruitment once again. According to one of the top recruiting analysts in the nation, Kekahuna is likely to join the Ducks’ 2023 class now. 247Sports analyst Steve Wiltfong has Kekahuna predicted to Oregon, as does On3’s Justin Hopkins, who predicted a flip back on October 20, before the de-commitment. We will see in the coming weeks whether or not the Ducks can land the Hawaiian prospect. Trech Kekahuna’s Recruiting Profile Ratings Stars Overall State Position 247 3 85 LV WR Rivals 3 5.5 LV WR ESPN 3 75 LV WR On3 Recruiting 3 85 LV WR 247 Composite 3 0.8483 LV WR  Vitals Hometown Las Vegas, Nevada Projected Position Wide Receiver Height 5-foot-11 Weight 185 pounds Class 2023  Recruitment Received Oregon Offer on October 11, 2022 Visited Oregon on October 22, 2022 Decommitted from Wisconsin on November 3, 2022 Notable Offers Oregon Ducks Wisconsin Badgers Texas A&M Aggies Utah Utes Washington State Cougars Boise State Broncos Filmhttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=plg_I_5QjFI11
EUGENE, OR
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

What Matt Weiss said about J.J. McCarthy and the Michigan football offense

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Michigan football has very few problems thus far, and some things others consider problems aren’t particularly a concern for the offensive coaches. Everyone knows that the Wolverines need to be better about scoring touchdowns in the red zone, and that appears to be a focus. But for co-offensive coordinator Matt Weiss, he doesn’t see any issues with the passing game, as the offense is more taking what defenses are giving.
EAST LANSING, MI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Grading the Bears' trade for Steelers WR Chase Claypool

The Chicago Bears are trading away young players for draft picks one day and doing the exact opposite the next. Nearly 24 hours after shipping out linebacker Roquan Smith to the Baltimore Ravens in exchange for two draft picks, the Bears turned around and acquire wide receiver Chase Claypool from the Pittsburgh Steelers. Chicago sent the Steelers their own second-round pick to secure the big-bodied pass catcher that will hopefully become a prime target for quarterback Justin Fields for the foreseeable future.
CHICAGO, IL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

167K+
Followers
223K+
Post
67M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy