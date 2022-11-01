Paul George: Scouting report and accolades
Paul George|#13
Position: F
Born: 05/02/90
Height: 6-8 / 2.03
Weight: 210 lbs. / 95.3 kg.
Salary: $42,492,568
SCOUTING REPORT
Versatile swingman… One of the best perimeter defenders in the league… Has an instinct for pickpocketing opponents… Reliable jump shot… Fearless in clutch time… Better finishing than involving his teammates… Injuries have slowed him down lately… Shot may become unreliable in playoffs.
ACCOLADES
Most Improved Player: 1 (2013)
All-Star: 7 (2013, 2014, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2021)
All-NBA 1st Team: 1 (2019)
All-NBA 3rd Team: 5 (2013, 2014, 2016, 2018, 2021)
All-Rookie 2nd Team: 1 (2011)
All-Defensive 1st Team: 2 (2014, 2019)
All-Defensive 2nd Team: 2 (2013, 2016)
Olympic gold: 1 (2016)
DRAFT COMBINE MEASUREMENTS
Weight: 214.4 LBS
Height without shoes: 6-foot-7.75
Height with shoes: 6-foot-8.75
Standing reach: 8-foot-11
Hand width: 9 inches
Hand length: 8.5 inches
Wingspan: 6-foot-11.25
