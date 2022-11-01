Paul George: Scouting report and accolades

Dana Altman and the Oregon Ducks could be getting some big-time news in the recruiting world over the next few days, with 5-star SF Andrej Stojakovic announcing that he will be making his commitment on November 7. Stojakovic, who is rated as the No. 17 overall player in the 2023 class, will be choosing between Oregon, UCLA, Texas, and Stanford. Stojakovic attended the Oregon vs. BYU game earlier this month, getting a sideline pass with his dad, former NBA legend Peja Stojakovic, a three-time NBA All-Star and NBA Finals winner in 2011 with the Dallas Mavericks. After the game was over, video surfaced of both Andrej and Peja getting some shots up in Matthew Knight Arena. At long last we will get to see where the blue-chip SF will be playing his college ball in due time. Andrej Stojakovic’s Recruiting Profile Ratings Stars Overall State Position 247 5 97 CA SF Rivals 4 N/A CA SF ESPN 4 89 CA SF On3 Recruiting 5 97.7 AZ SF 247 Composite 5 0.9977 Vitals Hometown Carmichael, CA Projected Position Small Forward Height 6-foot-7 Weight 185 pounds Class 2023 Recruitment Took an official visit to Oregon Ducks on Sept.16, 2022 Took an official visit to Texas on Sept. 9, 2022 Received an offer from Duke Blue Devils July 25, 2022 Took an unofficial visit to Saint Mary’s Gaels June 20, 2022 Top Schools Oregon Ducks Stanford Cardinal Texas Longhorns UCLA Bruins 11

EUGENE, OR ・ 1 HOUR AGO