Paul George: Scouting report and accolades

 3 days ago
Paul George|#13

Position: F

Born: 05/02/90

Height: 6-8 / 2.03

Weight: 210 lbs. / 95.3 kg.

Salary: $42,492,568

SCOUTING REPORT

Versatile swingman… One of the best perimeter defenders in the league… Has an instinct for pickpocketing opponents… Reliable jump shot… Fearless in clutch time… Better finishing than involving his teammates… Injuries have slowed him down lately… Shot may become unreliable in playoffs.

Do you find this scouting report inaccurate/outdated? Contact us here: hoopshype@hoopshype.com

ACCOLADES

Most Improved Player: 1 (2013)

All-Star: 7 (2013, 2014, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2021)

All-NBA 1st Team: 1 (2019)

All-NBA 3rd Team: 5 (2013, 2014, 2016, 2018, 2021)

All-Rookie 2nd Team: 1 (2011)

All-Defensive 1st Team: 2 (2014, 2019)

All-Defensive 2nd Team: 2 (2013, 2016)

Olympic gold: 1 (2016)

DRAFT COMBINE MEASUREMENTS

Weight: 214.4 LBS

Height without shoes: 6-foot-7.75

Height with shoes: 6-foot-8.75

Standing reach: 8-foot-11

Hand width: 9 inches

Hand length: 8.5 inches

Wingspan: 6-foot-11.25

