Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra just slashed $300 in early Black Friday deal

Early Black Friday deals are currently taking big money off some of our favorite tech of 2022, and this sizable discount on Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is definitely a deal that has grabbed our attention.

Right now, the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (128GB) is on sale for $899 at Amazon . That’s $300 off the full retail price of $1,199. And a new lowest ever price we’ve seen for this smartphone. It's definitely one of the best Amazon Black Friday deals currently available. And if you want additional storage the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (256GB) is on sale for $999 at Amazon , that's an equal $300 discount.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (128GB): $1,199 $899 @ Amazon

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (256GB) is our pick for the best Android phone you can buy right now. It sports a refreshed design, improved display, a better chipset and powerful cameras. And there's a S Pen built in. The battery life could be better but overall this is a smartphone worthy of of its Ultra moniker. And now at $899 this is a new lowest ever price. Need more storage? The 256GB model is also $300 off. View Deal

We rank the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra as the best Android phone you can buy. It takes its predecessor, the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra , as a base and then expands upon its solid foundation with a refreshed design, improved display, a better chipset and a great cameras, including a 108MP main sensor and dual telephoto zoom lenses. Plus, it comes bundled with an S Pen, which just sweetens the pot.

In our Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra review , we call the phone “an amped-up Galaxy Note with a faster S Pen built in, lots of camera improvements, a brighter display and faster charging.” We also labeled it as “a stellar phone overall” and were impressed enough to award the Galaxy S22 Ultra an Editor’s Choice seal of approval.

We did find the shorter battery life and less RAM than its predecessor a tad disappointing. But there are somewhat minor gripes as just about everything else about this phone is outstanding.

Perhaps the biggest downside of the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is eyewatering price tag, but thanks to this Black Friday deals, that isn’t quite as much of a sticking point as it was when the phone launched back in February. Granted, even at $999, it’s far from an impulse purchase but if you’re in the market for a new Android smartphone with a good amount of storage, the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is very much the device to beat.

