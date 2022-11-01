Read full article on original website
A rose is a rose is a rose. Not in this case. There's only one Tommi Rose, who has helped shape the drag scene for 20 years in Greater Palm Springs.
Tommi Rose has been entertaining audiences in Greater Palm Springs since 2002. Look for Tommi on Toucan's float at Sunday's Greater Palm Springs Pride parade. The night began at a bar on July 3rd in Daytona Beach. But when Tommi Rose found his calling, the clock had moved past midnight to signal the 4th of July in 1976. While there were not literally fireworks going off that first time Rose (aka Thomas Bank) hit the stage in drag, there was a rush just like watching red, white, and blue explode against a dark sky in celebration.
A Queer Guide to Palm Springs, California
Palm Springs is the desert destination of mid-century modern architecture and queer culture. A favorite place of escape amongst Hollywood stars since the 1930s, Palm Springs has also developed a huge LGBTQIA+ following. From November 4-6, 2022, Palm Springs will celebrate its 36th annual Pride culminating with a parade. If you are headed to this sunny destination, below is a list of queer-friendly places you can’t miss.
Palm Springs pride events take shape
The Palm Springs Public Library Foundation will host a two-day pride book festival starting Friday in collaboration with Greater Palm Springs Pride. The Pride on the Page festival will be held on Nov. 4 and Nov. 5 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. with five panels of LGBTQ+ affirming authors each day at the Welwood Murray Memorial Library patio, 100 South Palm Canyon Drive.
Seek to Hide
The Bungalows at Joshua Tree Retreat Center, Joshua Tree. The confluence of ecological magic and man-made wonder makes the Coachella Valley a singular destination. Distinct hotels are among the desert cities’ jewels, as are standout home rentals and properties that straddle and blur the lines of hospitality genres. Whether associated with established hotel brands, vacation rental operations, or individual owners, three newly available properties make for an exceptional staycation or getaway experience — complete with plenty of design inspiration to bring back home.
2022 Palm Springs Pride Week underway, culminating with weekend performances, parade
If you’re not aware that it’s Pride Week in Palm Springs, we don’t know what to tell you. If you are aware — Happy Pride!. The news: All this week, there are multiple events throughout the city and surrounding area to celebrate diversity and advance the cause of individual freedom for all. The week concludes Sunday with the city’s biggest annual event — the Palm Springs Pride Parade at 10 a.m.
El Paseo Cruise Night Celebrates 10-Year Anniversary
Classic car aficionados and automobile enthusiasts are in store for a treat as the El Paseo Cruise Night celebrates its 10-year anniversary on Friday, November 4. Drivers will meet at the Gardens on El Paseo in Palm Desert, located on the upper level of the parking structure. “We all share...
Best of the Best: Italian Food
Johnny Costa's Ristorante in Palm Springs. Our readers voted for their favorite restaurants, shops, and activities in the Coachella Valley. We’re spotlighting a few of the winners from more than 20 categories. For the entire list, check out directory.palmspringslife.com. Palm Springs. Johnny Costa’s Ristorante. From the classic Italian...
Indio International Tamale Festival expands to four days for its 30th anniversary
The Indio International Tamale Festival is expanding to four days as it celebrates its 30th anniversary in December. This year's festival will be held over four days, from Dec. 1 to Dec. 4 at Miles Avenue Park. It will be a weekend full of tamales, live music, and lots of fun! This year's performers include The post Indio International Tamale Festival expands to four days for its 30th anniversary appeared first on KESQ.
‘This is home’: Arenas Road, surrounding area officially recognized as a Palm Springs district
In a memorable moment just before the city’s annual Pride celebration kicked into high gear, Arenas Road and the surrounding area — the very heart of the city for many — was officially recognized as a district Thursday morning. Driving the news: Roughly 100 people gathered at...
Riverside’s famed `Festival of Lights’ returns with full slate
The famed “Festival of Lights” will return to Riverside for the upcoming Christmas season, boasting all of the entertainment that was embargoed over the last two years amid the COVID-19 pandemic lockdowns. “The Festival of Lights has been a joyous occasion for Riverside families for three decades,” Mayor...
Indio International Tamale Festival Turns 30
INDIO — The world-renowned Indio International Tamale Festival, presented by the City of Indio and produced by Cusp Agency, celebrates its milestone 30th year in 2022, Dec. 1-4. The largest Tamale Festival in the world, has become a critical nexus point for not only the mighty masa but also the richness of Coachella Valley life, crisscrossing music, art, cuisine and celebrating transnational border culture.
South Redlands home on three-quarters of an acre has great views
As visitors head through the gate leading to the front door of Kelly and Dan Patton’s South Redlands home, the first thought is how open and inviting the courtyard is. With its box gardens bursting with flowers and cacti, geometrically pleasing cement squares, comfortable seats and relaxing water feature, it seems like the perfect place to wander out and ease into the day.
Sensei Porcupine Creek Resort Opens in Rancho Mirage, California
Today, Sensei Porcupine Creek opened its doors in Rancho Mirage, CA as the first standalone retreat under the Sensei brand. "The launch of Sensei Porcupine Creek is a thrilling next step for the growth of our brand," said Alexandra Walterspiel, COO of Sensei. "As our first property fully operated by Sensei, we are able to support a wider range of wellness intentions that allow us to bring an even more integrated approach to our guest experience. The 230-acre private estate, which is now open to the public for the first time, has impeccably designed grounds that immerse our guests in the healing properties the desert landscape is known for, and we couldn't be more delighted to see our team bring our vision to life."
Plaza Theatre hosts online auction ahead of rock concert
Palm Springs' historic Plaza Theatre launched an online auction today featuring "one-of-a-kind items" in advance of its sold-out Rock the Plaza fundraising concert. The auction items became available at 9 a.m. Tuesday and will be open for viewing and bidding until noon on Nov. 15. "One-of-a-kind auction items include guitars signed by Paul Rodgers, The post Plaza Theatre hosts online auction ahead of rock concert appeared first on KESQ.
Winter storm slowly exits the region
A little dusting of snow evident at the top of Mount San Jacinto in the wake of a winter storm that brought gusty winds, light precipitation and cooler temps to the entire region. Gusts maxed out at nearly 40 m.p.h. in Palm Springs this morning. Will will gradually ease, but remain breezy throughout the day. The post Winter storm slowly exits the region appeared first on KESQ.
Local Legion has important message for LGBTQ veterans, others during Pride
The Palm Springs American Legion has always been a welcoming place for area veterans, but its leaders fear some may not feel that way. This year during Pride they’re making a concerted effort to change any misperceptions. State of play: Scott Vincent, who serves as judge advocate, sergeant at...
Full I-15 & I-215 Freeway Closure towards Temecula Scheduled for Sunday Night, November 6
Traveling towards Temecula this weekend? There is a full I-15 & I-215 Freeway Closure scheduled for this Sunday, November 6 at 10 p.m. through Monday, November 7 at 5:30 a.m. SB I-15 and SB I-215 closed at Murrieta Hot Springs Rd. NB I-15 closed at Winchester Rd. Detours will be...
Merlone Geier Sells 201,305 SQFT Retail Center in Jurupa Valley for $62MM
Merlone Geier is continuing its streak of sales activity across Southern California, recently selling a 201,305 square foot shopping center in Riverside County’s Jurupa Valley. According to public records, the West Coast retail investment company has sold Vernola Marketplace to Christopher Lupo and Victor Zonni of Parker House Furniture for $62 million, or about $308 per square foot.
Fire burns trees, garage in Palm Springs neighborhood
Firefighters are investigating the cause of a fire that burned a garage and palm trees Monday evening in Palm Springs. The fire happened at the 600 block of Via Monte Vista at around 6:35 p.m. Viewer video shows big flames coming out of a home. Capt. Nathan Gunkel of the Palm Springs Fire Department told The post Fire burns trees, garage in Palm Springs neighborhood appeared first on KESQ.
Missing woman last seen in August while en route to the Coachella Valley from Arizona
The Riverside County Sheriff's Department has put a call out to the community to help in the search for a woman last seen in August. Shannon Tara Lewis, 40, was last seen on August 11, 2022, in the area of Box Canyon while en route to the Coachella Valley from Arizona, according to a flyer The post Missing woman last seen in August while en route to the Coachella Valley from Arizona appeared first on KESQ.
