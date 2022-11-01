SAN ANTONIO - Firefighters had to rescue an elderly woman after a car slammed into her East Side home early Thursday morning. The driver is still on the run. The accident happened around 1 a.m. at a home off Martin Luther King Drive near South Walter Street. Police said a man drove into the single-story home and then ran off. His female passenger was stuck inside and had to be cut out of the car. She was detained and is being questioned by police.

