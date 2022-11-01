ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

foxsanantonio.com

Police identify suspect who stabbed his wife and two small children

SAN ANTONIO – A man has been identified after he stabbed his wife and his two young children at an Eastside apartment complex. Police have confirmed that 33-year-old Ray Hernandez Jr. allegedly stabbed his wife and his two small children. The incident happened just before 3 a.m, on Oct....
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Police searching for suspect who robbed local tire shop

SAN ANTONIO – Police are looking for any information about a suspected burglar who robbed a local tire shop on San Pedro Avenue. Three customer vehicles were stolen, as well as wheels and tires from the store. The suspect is described as having a right arm sleeve tattoo and...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Recognize him? San Antonio police searching for murder suspect

SAN ATNONIO – The San Antonio Police Department needs your help identifying a murder suspect who shot and killed a man back in October 14, 2022. On Wednesday, police released surveillance video of a person wanted for allegedly killing San Ramon Soto while he was sitting in the parking lot on the 1600 block of N. Flores.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Former deputy arrested for allowing jail inmates to use his cell phone

SAN ANTONIO – A former Bexar County Sheriff’s Office Deputy was arrested for allowing inmates to use his cell phone. BCSO Detention Deputy Matthew Pacheco was charged with Prohibited Substance in a Correctional Facility-Phone. According to the statement, BCSO knew about a video that was posted on Instagram...
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
foxsanantonio.com

On The Run: Elexsis Anahi Chavez

The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office needs your help to find Elexsis Anahi Chavez. On October 28th, deputies were dispatched to a home in Atascosa County for an assault. The 21-year-old victim told deputies Elexsis Chavez had assaulted him. He claims he was arguing with another person in the house when Chavez began throwing milk cartons at him.
ATASCOSA COUNTY, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Firefighters rescue elderly woman pinned underneath vehicle that crashed into her home

SAN ANTONIO - Firefighters had to rescue an elderly woman after a car slammed into her East Side home early Thursday morning. The driver is still on the run. The accident happened around 1 a.m. at a home off Martin Luther King Drive near South Walter Street. Police said a man drove into the single-story home and then ran off. His female passenger was stuck inside and had to be cut out of the car. She was detained and is being questioned by police.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Kitten injured in 25-foot fall during attempted rescue from tree

SAN ANTONIO - A kitten stuck in a tree for over two days was injured during an attempted rescue at the Lennox Apartments on San Antonio's Northside. Mary Rendon recently adopted a kitten named Fluffy. Widowed and disabled, the little fur ball provided just the companionship Mary so badly needed.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

San Antonio Police working on active scene near Vance Jackson

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department is working on an active scene on Vance Jackson. According to police, the EB 410 traffic will be pushed to the Cherry Ridge exit and the ramp on EB IH 10/Loop 410 WB is shut down. Police want to assure residents...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Deputies searching for missing 25-year-old man last seen in Somerset

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is asking for public assistance in locating a missing person. 25-year-old Austin Travis Wiseman was last seen on Oct. 30, 2022, on Somerset Road in Somerset, Texas. Apparently, Austin was on his way to work that morning and hasn’t been seen since.
SOMERSET, TX
foxsanantonio.com

San Antonio Council to vote on censuring Mario Bravo following outburst

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio City Council will consider censuring and issuing a vote of no confidence against district one councilman, Mario Bravo. The vote is scheduled as part of the city council's agenda for next Thursday. An independent investigator determined the councilman violated the City of San Antonio’s administrative...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

This week's Blue Plate Award goes to Old Smokehouse

SAN ANTONIO - This week’s Blue Plate Award winner is a San Antonio BBQ favorite for more than 40 years. The Old Smokehouse in the medical center wins the week's award for keeping its kitchen squeaky clean. Any day of the week, you can walk into the Old Smokehouse...
SAN ANTONIO, TX

