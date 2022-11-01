Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Abbott pushes his connection to San Antonio during campaign visitAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
This San Antonio attraction was voted the worst value tourist attraction in TexasAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Online Scammers and their victims.Roxann ‘Rocqui’ Martinez FisherNew Braunfels, TX
San Antonio Spurs waive teenage star in shock moveAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
City of San Antonio spent over $700,000 to transport migrants in the last 3 monthsAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Related
foxsanantonio.com
Man hospitalized after being hit by Jeep following an argument, police say
LEON VALLEY, Texas - A man is recovering in the hospital after being hit by a Jeep in Leon Valley. The accident happened just after 10:30 p.m. Thursday off Northwest Loop 410 and Bandera Road on the Northwest Side. Leon Valley Police said they found the man lying in the...
foxsanantonio.com
Man charged after 2-month-old dies from lacerated heart due to severe abuse, police say
SAN ANTONIO - Police arrested a man after they say he beat his infant son to death. Moises Rodriguez, 34, was charged with injury to the child, a first-degree felony, in the death of his 2-month-old son. According to the arrest report, Rodriguez was taking care of his son on...
foxsanantonio.com
Police seeking suspect who shoplifted from Northside 7-Eleven and assaulted employee
SAN ANTONIO – The police are requesting public assistance in finding a suspect who shoplifted from a 7-Eleven. The robbery happened on Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, at a 7-Eleven on Jackson-Keller Road towards the Northside of town. According to the police, the suspect picked up multiple items from the...
foxsanantonio.com
Police identify suspect who stabbed his wife and two small children
SAN ANTONIO – A man has been identified after he stabbed his wife and his two young children at an Eastside apartment complex. Police have confirmed that 33-year-old Ray Hernandez Jr. allegedly stabbed his wife and his two small children. The incident happened just before 3 a.m, on Oct....
foxsanantonio.com
Man stabbed multiple times during fight with other man over alcohol at West Side home
SAN ANTONIO - A fight over alcohol leads to one man being stabbed and the suspect on the run. The incident happened just before 3 a.m. Wednesday at a home off West Poplar Street near North Hamilton Avenue on the West Side. Police said it all started with an argument...
foxsanantonio.com
Police searching for suspect who robbed local tire shop
SAN ANTONIO – Police are looking for any information about a suspected burglar who robbed a local tire shop on San Pedro Avenue. Three customer vehicles were stolen, as well as wheels and tires from the store. The suspect is described as having a right arm sleeve tattoo and...
foxsanantonio.com
Recognize him? San Antonio police searching for murder suspect
SAN ATNONIO – The San Antonio Police Department needs your help identifying a murder suspect who shot and killed a man back in October 14, 2022. On Wednesday, police released surveillance video of a person wanted for allegedly killing San Ramon Soto while he was sitting in the parking lot on the 1600 block of N. Flores.
foxsanantonio.com
Former deputy arrested for allowing jail inmates to use his cell phone
SAN ANTONIO – A former Bexar County Sheriff’s Office Deputy was arrested for allowing inmates to use his cell phone. BCSO Detention Deputy Matthew Pacheco was charged with Prohibited Substance in a Correctional Facility-Phone. According to the statement, BCSO knew about a video that was posted on Instagram...
foxsanantonio.com
Man hospitalized after firefighters pull him out of burning home on North Side
SAN ANTONIO - Firefighters rescued a man after he was overcome by smoke during a house fire on the North Side. The fire started just before 4 a.m. at a home off Cassia Way near Heimer Road. When firefighters arrived, they were told someone was possibly inside the burning home....
foxsanantonio.com
Many locals attended Erik Cantu's candlelight vigil outside the McDonalds he was shot at
A candlelight vigil was held for Erik Cantu Tuesday night, outside the McDonalds along Blanco Road where the teen was shot multiple times back on October 2nd, by San Antonio police officer James Brennand. The former officer is charged with two counts of aggravated assault by a public servant. Those...
foxsanantonio.com
On The Run: Elexsis Anahi Chavez
The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office needs your help to find Elexsis Anahi Chavez. On October 28th, deputies were dispatched to a home in Atascosa County for an assault. The 21-year-old victim told deputies Elexsis Chavez had assaulted him. He claims he was arguing with another person in the house when Chavez began throwing milk cartons at him.
foxsanantonio.com
Firefighters rescue elderly woman pinned underneath vehicle that crashed into her home
SAN ANTONIO - Firefighters had to rescue an elderly woman after a car slammed into her East Side home early Thursday morning. The driver is still on the run. The accident happened around 1 a.m. at a home off Martin Luther King Drive near South Walter Street. Police said a man drove into the single-story home and then ran off. His female passenger was stuck inside and had to be cut out of the car. She was detained and is being questioned by police.
foxsanantonio.com
San Antonio mother sentenced to life in prison for death of her 4-year-old daughter
SAN ANTONIO -- A Bexar County Jury sentenced 39-year-old Jessica Briones to life in prison on Tuesday for causing the death of her daughter. On Monday Briones was found guilty of the 2017 murder of her 4-year-old daughter Olivia. The jury took only an hour of deliberation to return that guilty verdict.
foxsanantonio.com
Kitten injured in 25-foot fall during attempted rescue from tree
SAN ANTONIO - A kitten stuck in a tree for over two days was injured during an attempted rescue at the Lennox Apartments on San Antonio's Northside. Mary Rendon recently adopted a kitten named Fluffy. Widowed and disabled, the little fur ball provided just the companionship Mary so badly needed.
foxsanantonio.com
San Antonio Police working on active scene near Vance Jackson
SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department is working on an active scene on Vance Jackson. According to police, the EB 410 traffic will be pushed to the Cherry Ridge exit and the ramp on EB IH 10/Loop 410 WB is shut down. Police want to assure residents...
foxsanantonio.com
Inmate on life support after suicide attempt interrupted at Bexar County Jail
SAN ANTONIO - An inmate is on life support after deputies interrupted an early morning suicide attempt at the Bexar County Jail. A detention deputy found the 44-year-old man, who had been arrested for drug possession, around 3 a.m. Wednesday during bed check with a sheet tied around his neck.
foxsanantonio.com
Deputies searching for missing 25-year-old man last seen in Somerset
SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is asking for public assistance in locating a missing person. 25-year-old Austin Travis Wiseman was last seen on Oct. 30, 2022, on Somerset Road in Somerset, Texas. Apparently, Austin was on his way to work that morning and hasn’t been seen since.
foxsanantonio.com
Massive 3-alarm fire at vacant Midnight Rodeo bar too dangerous, firefighters let burn out
SAN ANTONIO - More than 40 fire units worked to put out a fire that broke out at a vacant Northeast Side bar. The fire started around 4:30 a.m. Wednesday at a building that once was the Midnight Rodeo bar off Nacogdoches Road and Thousand Oaks Drive. San Antonio Fire...
foxsanantonio.com
San Antonio Council to vote on censuring Mario Bravo following outburst
SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio City Council will consider censuring and issuing a vote of no confidence against district one councilman, Mario Bravo. The vote is scheduled as part of the city council's agenda for next Thursday. An independent investigator determined the councilman violated the City of San Antonio’s administrative...
foxsanantonio.com
This week's Blue Plate Award goes to Old Smokehouse
SAN ANTONIO - This week’s Blue Plate Award winner is a San Antonio BBQ favorite for more than 40 years. The Old Smokehouse in the medical center wins the week's award for keeping its kitchen squeaky clean. Any day of the week, you can walk into the Old Smokehouse...
Comments / 0