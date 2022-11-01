Read full article on original website
abc12.com
Exclusive poll: Top Michigan Democrats maintain leads five days before election
LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - The final EPIC-MRA poll exclusive to ABC12 before Election Day shows top Michigan Democrats with steady leads. Poll results released Friday bolster Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's reelection campaign. Her lead in the governor's race remained steady in double digits while her approval rating increased above 50% for the first time in months.
Tv20detroit.com
WXYZ Editorial: VOTE! Election Day is Tuesday, November 8th
DETROIT (WXYZ) — The days are now numbered for campaign speeches and political commercials. Election Day is this coming Tuesday, November 8th. Are you ready to cast your ballot? If you haven’t voted yet, you will be facing a long list of candidates and issues. A lot is at stake.
These Abortion Voters Could Transform Michigan
Nine Michiganders on why they’re energized in this year’s midterms, and how this election cycle has changed their relationship to politics.
michiganradio.org
What if Democrats regain control of the Michigan Legislature?
For three and a half decades, Republicans have either run the agenda in Lansing or at least had veto power amid Democrats’ shifting fortunes. At no point since 1983 have Democrats simultaneously held the governor’s office, the state House and the Michigan Senate. But Democrats are cautiously eyeing the 2022 cycle as a tantalizing possibility for a long-awaited trifecta.
Is Whitmer or Dixon leading the Michigan Governor race?
LANSING, Mich. — With the midterm election less than a week away, GOP gubernatorial hopeful Tudor Dixon continues to erode the lead of Democrat Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. The latest poll conducted by Cygnal shows Whitmer's lead has slipped even further over Dixon in the last two days. Cygnal releases...
wdet.org
Democrats eye control of Michigan Senate for first time in decades
Michigan Democrats have a chance to control the state legislature, due in part to new redistricting maps. While many Senate and House of Representative elections are close in Michigan, millions of dollars from across the country are funding Senate races. Subscribe to MichMash on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, NPR.org or wherever...
Tv20detroit.com
Gretchen Whitmer, Tudor Dixon plan stops in metro Detroit Friday as Election Day nears
(WXYZ) — Both candidates for Michigan Governor are making a last push to reach voters and get their message out before November 8. Governor Whitmer and Republican challenger Tudor Dixon have been out on the campaign trail with both making stops in metro Detroit on Thursday. Today, they’ll continue...
fox2detroit.com
Election Day: Guide to Michigan's three proposals
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - Michigan's 2022 Midterm Election is on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, and Michiganders will head to vote across the state on races including Governor, Secretary of State, and Attorney General's office. But they're also voting on three proposals. Record numbers of Michigan voters have already submitted...
WLUC
Michigan election security priority for Secretary of State’s Office
LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - Election Day is Nov. 8. That means those who have not already voted absentee will head to the polls on that day. Voters will decide Michigan’s next governor, the future of abortion rights. Ahead of Election Day, Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson held a...
Tv20detroit.com
Michigan SOS promises secure, accurate midterm election
LANSING, Mich. — The November midterm is five days out and Thursday Michigan’s Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson doubled down on her promise that this election will be safe, secure and accurate. Roughly 1.3 million Michiganders had already submitted their absentee ballots as of Thursday. Benson expects the...
WNDU
16 News Now Investigates: Michigan’s Proposal 3
(WNDU) - Michigan’s Proposal 3 would, if passed, make abortion a constitutional right in the state. The proposal language reads as follows:. “A proposal to amend the state constitution to establish new individual right to reproductive freedom, including right to make all decisions about pregnancy and abortion; allow state to regulate abortion in some cases; and forbid prosecution of individuals exercising established right.
Tv20detroit.com
Secretary of State assures voter, election safety during Nov 8 election
(WXYZ) — Voters in metro Detroit are once again concerned over ballot counting. "We've got to have faith in the elections and all that and it just...there was a lot of shady stuff going on," Detroit voter Joseph Hardville said. But Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson wants to reassure...
Prop 1: What it will change and what it means for Michigan
(CBS DETROIT) - The first of three proposals on the ballot in Michigan could change term limits for lawmakers and require them to disclose certain details about their finances. Prop 1 (Transparency and Term Limits) would look to reduce the number of years a person can serve in the state legislature. Currently, a lawmaker can serve a maximum of six years in the House and eight years in the Senate — a total of 14 years. If Prop 1 passes, lawmakers could serve a flat 12-year-term, which can take place in one chamber. "It's actually going to help enhance and...
fox2detroit.com
Secretary of State attempting to get in front of misinformation as Michigan, Detroit prepare for midterms
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Both the city of Detroit and Michigan secretary of state said they were confident in the operations of the upcoming November midterm election, with Sec. Jocelyn Benson expecting the 2022 race drive some of the highest turnout of any midterm race. 1.3 million ballots had been...
Detroit News
Michigan election could swing in Kent County, where history, momentum collide
Grand Rapids — Michigan Democrats are hoping Kent County, a one-time GOP stronghold and home to powerful Republican financiers such as the DeVos family, will provide a set of historic victories Tuesday with a seat in Congress and control of the state Legislature up for grabs. While Republicans said...
Tv20detroit.com
Vote counters face much scrutiny as they prepare for Tuesday's election
DETROIT (WXYZ) — Just five days to the election and a new ruling from the Michigan Supreme Court allows previous guidelines and protocols for poll challengers to remain in place. It comes as Detroit gears up to count a massive number of ballots under intense scrutiny. it is certainly...
POLL: Whitmer holds strong lead over Dixon one week before election
If veteran Michigan pollster Richard Czuba's survey for the Detroit News is correct, the governor over challenger Tudor Dixon, who has some good news regarding older voters who vote in large numbers.
Michigan voters speak out on absentee voting, election for governor
LANSING — For Troy resident Richard Peluso, a Republican, showing up at the polls on Election Day is part of one's civic duty, unless voters have good reasons why they can't. For Oak Park resident Michelle Spencer, a Democrat who remembers waiting in line for hours to vote for former President Barack Obama in 2008, attacks on early voting and absentee voting are in many cases attempts to inconvenience and disenfranchise urban residents generally and Black voters...
Gov. Whitmer announces Michigan households will receive additional heating credit payment
(CBS DETROIT) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced nearly 210,000 Michigan households will receive an additional home heating credit payment.Households who received Home Heating Credits for the 2021 tax year qualify for the additional credit. Homes with seniors, disabled individuals, or children under 5 years old will receive $575 and other eligible households will receive $380."No one should have to choose between keeping the heat on or paying for other essentials like rent, prescription medication, or groceries, but far too many Michiganders face those kinds of choices. That's why I'm proud to announce more relief from our Home Heading Credit, which will...
Tv20detroit.com
Previewing Michigan's attorney general race: One-on-one with Dana Nessel & Matt DePerno
(WXYZ) — We're less than a week from the election, and one of the most hotly-contested statewide races is the one for attorney general. Incumbent Democrat Dana Nessel is being challenged by Republican nominee Matt DePerno, and polls have been showing the race tightening. Both candidates sat down with...
