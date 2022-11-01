ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

abc12.com

Exclusive poll: Top Michigan Democrats maintain leads five days before election

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - The final EPIC-MRA poll exclusive to ABC12 before Election Day shows top Michigan Democrats with steady leads. Poll results released Friday bolster Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's reelection campaign. Her lead in the governor's race remained steady in double digits while her approval rating increased above 50% for the first time in months.
MICHIGAN STATE
Tv20detroit.com

WXYZ Editorial: VOTE! Election Day is Tuesday, November 8th

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The days are now numbered for campaign speeches and political commercials. Election Day is this coming Tuesday, November 8th. Are you ready to cast your ballot? If you haven’t voted yet, you will be facing a long list of candidates and issues. A lot is at stake.
DETROIT, MI
michiganradio.org

What if Democrats regain control of the Michigan Legislature?

For three and a half decades, Republicans have either run the agenda in Lansing or at least had veto power amid Democrats’ shifting fortunes. At no point since 1983 have Democrats simultaneously held the governor’s office, the state House and the Michigan Senate. But Democrats are cautiously eyeing the 2022 cycle as a tantalizing possibility for a long-awaited trifecta.
MICHIGAN STATE
wdet.org

Democrats eye control of Michigan Senate for first time in decades

Michigan Democrats have a chance to control the state legislature, due in part to new redistricting maps. While many Senate and House of Representative elections are close in Michigan, millions of dollars from across the country are funding Senate races. Subscribe to MichMash on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, NPR.org or wherever...
MICHIGAN STATE
fox2detroit.com

Election Day: Guide to Michigan's three proposals

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - Michigan's 2022 Midterm Election is on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, and Michiganders will head to vote across the state on races including Governor, Secretary of State, and Attorney General's office. But they're also voting on three proposals. Record numbers of Michigan voters have already submitted...
SOUTHFIELD, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Michigan SOS promises secure, accurate midterm election

LANSING, Mich. — The November midterm is five days out and Thursday Michigan’s Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson doubled down on her promise that this election will be safe, secure and accurate. Roughly 1.3 million Michiganders had already submitted their absentee ballots as of Thursday. Benson expects the...
MICHIGAN STATE
WNDU

16 News Now Investigates: Michigan’s Proposal 3

(WNDU) - Michigan’s Proposal 3 would, if passed, make abortion a constitutional right in the state. The proposal language reads as follows:. “A proposal to amend the state constitution to establish new individual right to reproductive freedom, including right to make all decisions about pregnancy and abortion; allow state to regulate abortion in some cases; and forbid prosecution of individuals exercising established right.
MICHIGAN STATE
Tv20detroit.com

Secretary of State assures voter, election safety during Nov 8 election

(WXYZ) — Voters in metro Detroit are once again concerned over ballot counting. "We've got to have faith in the elections and all that and it just...there was a lot of shady stuff going on," Detroit voter Joseph Hardville said. But Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson wants to reassure...
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Prop 1: What it will change and what it means for Michigan

(CBS DETROIT) - The first of three proposals on the ballot in Michigan could change term limits for lawmakers and require them to disclose certain details about their finances. Prop 1 (Transparency and Term Limits) would look to reduce the number of years a person can serve in the state legislature. Currently, a lawmaker can serve a maximum of six years in the House and eight years in the Senate — a total of 14 years. If Prop 1 passes, lawmakers could serve a flat 12-year-term, which can take place in one chamber. "It's actually going to help enhance and...
MICHIGAN STATE
Tv20detroit.com

Vote counters face much scrutiny as they prepare for Tuesday's election

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Just five days to the election and a new ruling from the Michigan Supreme Court allows previous guidelines and protocols for poll challengers to remain in place. It comes as Detroit gears up to count a massive number of ballots under intense scrutiny. it is certainly...
DETROIT, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Michigan voters speak out on absentee voting, election for governor

LANSING — For Troy resident Richard Peluso, a Republican, showing up at the polls on Election Day is part of one's civic duty, unless voters have good reasons why they can't. For Oak Park resident Michelle Spencer, a Democrat who remembers waiting in line for hours to vote for former President Barack Obama in 2008, attacks on early voting and absentee voting are in many cases attempts to inconvenience and disenfranchise urban residents generally and Black voters...
MICHIGAN STATE
CBS Detroit

Gov. Whitmer announces Michigan households will receive additional heating credit payment

(CBS DETROIT) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced nearly 210,000 Michigan households will receive an additional home heating credit payment.Households who received Home Heating Credits for the 2021 tax year qualify for the additional credit. Homes with seniors, disabled individuals, or children under 5 years old will receive $575 and other eligible households will receive $380."No one should have to choose between keeping the heat on or paying for other essentials like rent, prescription medication, or groceries, but far too many Michiganders face those kinds of choices. That's why I'm proud to announce more relief from our Home Heading Credit, which will...
MICHIGAN STATE

