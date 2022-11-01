Read full article on original website
Secretary of State assures voter, election safety during Nov 8 election
(WXYZ) — Voters in metro Detroit are once again concerned over ballot counting. "We've got to have faith in the elections and all that and it just...there was a lot of shady stuff going on," Detroit voter Joseph Hardville said. But Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson wants to reassure...
WXYZ Editorial: VOTE! Election Day is Tuesday, November 8th
DETROIT (WXYZ) — The days are now numbered for campaign speeches and political commercials. Election Day is this coming Tuesday, November 8th. Are you ready to cast your ballot? If you haven’t voted yet, you will be facing a long list of candidates and issues. A lot is at stake.
Previewing Michigan's attorney general race: One-on-one with Dana Nessel & Matt DePerno
(WXYZ) — We're less than a week from the election, and one of the most hotly-contested statewide races is the one for attorney general. Incumbent Democrat Dana Nessel is being challenged by Republican nominee Matt DePerno, and polls have been showing the race tightening. Both candidates sat down with...
Vote counters face much scrutiny as they prepare for Tuesday's election
DETROIT (WXYZ) — Just five days to the election and a new ruling from the Michigan Supreme Court allows previous guidelines and protocols for poll challengers to remain in place. It comes as Detroit gears up to count a massive number of ballots under intense scrutiny. it is certainly...
Michigan SOS promises secure, accurate midterm election
LANSING, Mich. — The November midterm is five days out and Thursday Michigan’s Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson doubled down on her promise that this election will be safe, secure and accurate. Roughly 1.3 million Michiganders had already submitted their absentee ballots as of Thursday. Benson expects the...
Gretchen Whitmer, Tudor Dixon plan stops in metro Detroit Friday as Election Day nears
(WXYZ) — Both candidates for Michigan Governor are making a last push to reach voters and get their message out before November 8. Governor Whitmer and Republican challenger Tudor Dixon have been out on the campaign trail with both making stops in metro Detroit on Thursday. Today, they’ll continue...
Election officials prep for counting votes after polls close on Tuesday
DETROIT (WXYZ) — We are counting down to Election Day, now just five days away. The campaign trail is heating up as county clerks prepare for voters. We reported continuously the night of and the days after the 2020 election about concerns and accusations of how ballots were counted inside Huntington Place, then known as TCF Center.
Friday evening is deadline to request an absentee ballot be mailed to you in MI
Friday evening is the deadline in Michigan to request an absentee ballot to be mailed to you, but you still might be better off getting one in person. According to the state, requests to have an absentee ballot mailed to you have to be received by your city or township clerk by 5 p.m. on the Friday before Election Day, which is Nov. 4 this year.
How you can spoil an absentee ballot in Michigan and the deadline to do it
(WXYZ) — Absentee ballot voting has been underway for weeks in Michigan, and the election is Tuesday, Nov. 8, which means people might want to change their vote, amend their vote, or, just vote in person after voting absentee. If you submitted your ballot, you are able to change...
Family of men convicted under Michigan Anti-Terrorism Act shares message for Governor
JACKSON COUNTY, Mich. (WXYZ) — In Jackson County’s small community of Munith, Pete Musico and his wife lived with their daughter’s families, including his son-in-law Joseph Morrison, in a three-generation household. Pictures show a happy family. So, how did Musico and Morrison get caught up in a...
WXYZ-TV to stream Election Day special on Tuesday starting at 8 p.m.
(WXYZ) — This Tuesday, Michiganders will be heading to the polls to cast their ballots in the midterm election. There are major races and proposals that people across the state will be voting on this year, including the governor’s race, and Prop 1, Prop 2 and Prop 3.
210K Michigan homes to receive extra payment from Home Heating Credit
LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced Friday nearly 210,000 homes in Michigan will receive an added payment to help with heating costs in November. The state says those who were given Home Heating Credits when filing for last year’s taxes are eligible. "No one should have to...
Michigan Achievement Scholarship will help low-income students pay for college
The State of Michigan launched a new website on Wednesday that will help low-income students going to college pay for school amid rising expenses. The Michigan Achievement Scholarship will be available and could save students thousands of dollars per year, starting with the class of 2023. Students are encouraged to...
Powerball reaches record high of $1.6 billion
(WXYZ) — According to the Michigan Lottery, the Powerball jackpot for Saturday’s drawing has reached a world record! The jackpot now sits $1.6 billion. The new cash option is $782 million. The previous record was a $1.586 billion Powerball jackpot from 2016. That was won by people in...
GRCC student 1 of 10 in nation to attend weekend retreat for blind musicians
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Grand Rapids Community College (GRCC) student has been selected to attend a special event featuring an American Idol finalist. Tyler Zahnke, 25, is one of 10 blind musicians in the U.S. chosen to take part in a mentorship program in Arizona this weekend, according to GRCC.
Michigan Health & Hospital Association says pediatric beds filling up amid respiratory virus surge
(WXYZ) — The Michigan Health & Hospital Association issued a call to parents on Friday urging them to take preventative measures as pediatric beds are filling up across the state due to a surge in respiratory illness such as RSV and influenza. According to the association, Michigan pediatric intensive...
Consumers Energy Foundation gives $500,000 in grants to address food insecurity, other basic needs
JACKSON, Mich. — As costs continue to rise in everybody’s lives, Consumers Energy is putting $500,000 in grants for basic needs assistance. Around $250,000 will go to the Food Bank Council of Michigan to purchase food. They say every $1 will support six meals resulting in 1.5 million meals.
MPSC launches portal to help customers save money on utility bills, learn about offerings
LANSING, Mich. (WXYZ) — The Michigan Public Service Commission launched a new web page Wednesday to provide a centralized digital space for utility customers to locate information about programs and other offerings from MPSC-regulated electricity and natural gas suppliers. MPSC’s Utility Program Portal makes information available to help customers...
Things could be getting better for homebuyers in metro Detroit
After one of the hottest housing markets in years, we're now seeing a shift. There are fewer buyers and sellers out there because the Federal Reserve has been trying to tame inflation by aggressively raising interest rates. In September, pending home sales dropped for the fourth straight month, down 10.2%...
Deer tries to jump through window at GVSU
ALLENDALE, Mich. — A deer tried to jump through a window at Grand Valley State University (GVSU) Friday. The Grand Valley State Police Department (GVPD) says they responded to complaints involving an animal on the campus’s south side. Upon arrival, officers say they spotted the deer trying in...
