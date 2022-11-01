ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Tv20detroit.com

Secretary of State assures voter, election safety during Nov 8 election

(WXYZ) — Voters in metro Detroit are once again concerned over ballot counting. "We've got to have faith in the elections and all that and it just...there was a lot of shady stuff going on," Detroit voter Joseph Hardville said. But Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson wants to reassure...
DETROIT, MI
Tv20detroit.com

WXYZ Editorial: VOTE! Election Day is Tuesday, November 8th

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The days are now numbered for campaign speeches and political commercials. Election Day is this coming Tuesday, November 8th. Are you ready to cast your ballot? If you haven’t voted yet, you will be facing a long list of candidates and issues. A lot is at stake.
DETROIT, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Vote counters face much scrutiny as they prepare for Tuesday's election

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Just five days to the election and a new ruling from the Michigan Supreme Court allows previous guidelines and protocols for poll challengers to remain in place. It comes as Detroit gears up to count a massive number of ballots under intense scrutiny. it is certainly...
DETROIT, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Michigan SOS promises secure, accurate midterm election

LANSING, Mich. — The November midterm is five days out and Thursday Michigan’s Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson doubled down on her promise that this election will be safe, secure and accurate. Roughly 1.3 million Michiganders had already submitted their absentee ballots as of Thursday. Benson expects the...
MICHIGAN STATE
Tv20detroit.com

Election officials prep for counting votes after polls close on Tuesday

DETROIT (WXYZ) — We are counting down to Election Day, now just five days away. The campaign trail is heating up as county clerks prepare for voters. We reported continuously the night of and the days after the 2020 election about concerns and accusations of how ballots were counted inside Huntington Place, then known as TCF Center.
DETROIT, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Friday evening is deadline to request an absentee ballot be mailed to you in MI

Friday evening is the deadline in Michigan to request an absentee ballot to be mailed to you, but you still might be better off getting one in person. According to the state, requests to have an absentee ballot mailed to you have to be received by your city or township clerk by 5 p.m. on the Friday before Election Day, which is Nov. 4 this year.
MICHIGAN STATE
Tv20detroit.com

WXYZ-TV to stream Election Day special on Tuesday starting at 8 p.m.

(WXYZ) — This Tuesday, Michiganders will be heading to the polls to cast their ballots in the midterm election. There are major races and proposals that people across the state will be voting on this year, including the governor’s race, and Prop 1, Prop 2 and Prop 3.
Tv20detroit.com

210K Michigan homes to receive extra payment from Home Heating Credit

LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced Friday nearly 210,000 homes in Michigan will receive an added payment to help with heating costs in November. The state says those who were given Home Heating Credits when filing for last year’s taxes are eligible. "No one should have to...
MICHIGAN STATE
Tv20detroit.com

Powerball reaches record high of $1.6 billion

(WXYZ) — According to the Michigan Lottery, the Powerball jackpot for Saturday’s drawing has reached a world record! The jackpot now sits $1.6 billion. The new cash option is $782 million. The previous record was a $1.586 billion Powerball jackpot from 2016. That was won by people in...
MICHIGAN STATE
Tv20detroit.com

Things could be getting better for homebuyers in metro Detroit

After one of the hottest housing markets in years, we're now seeing a shift. There are fewer buyers and sellers out there because the Federal Reserve has been trying to tame inflation by aggressively raising interest rates. In September, pending home sales dropped for the fourth straight month, down 10.2%...
MICHIGAN STATE
Tv20detroit.com

Deer tries to jump through window at GVSU

ALLENDALE, Mich. — A deer tried to jump through a window at Grand Valley State University (GVSU) Friday. The Grand Valley State Police Department (GVPD) says they responded to complaints involving an animal on the campus’s south side. Upon arrival, officers say they spotted the deer trying in...
ALLENDALE, MI

