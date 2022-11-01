ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Comments / 0

Related
Tv20detroit.com

WXYZ Editorial: VOTE! Election Day is Tuesday, November 8th

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The days are now numbered for campaign speeches and political commercials. Election Day is this coming Tuesday, November 8th. Are you ready to cast your ballot? If you haven’t voted yet, you will be facing a long list of candidates and issues. A lot is at stake.
DETROIT, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Secretary of State assures voter, election safety during Nov 8 election

(WXYZ) — Voters in metro Detroit are once again concerned over ballot counting. "We've got to have faith in the elections and all that and it just...there was a lot of shady stuff going on," Detroit voter Joseph Hardville said. But Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson wants to reassure...
DETROIT, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Michigan SOS promises secure, accurate midterm election

LANSING, Mich. — The November midterm is five days out and Thursday Michigan’s Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson doubled down on her promise that this election will be safe, secure and accurate. Roughly 1.3 million Michiganders had already submitted their absentee ballots as of Thursday. Benson expects the...
MICHIGAN STATE
Tv20detroit.com

Vote counters face much scrutiny as they prepare for Tuesday's election

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Just five days to the election and a new ruling from the Michigan Supreme Court allows previous guidelines and protocols for poll challengers to remain in place. It comes as Detroit gears up to count a massive number of ballots under intense scrutiny. it is certainly...
DETROIT, MI
Tv20detroit.com

What happens after your absentee ballot is received in Michigan?

(WXYZ) — As of earlier this week, nearly 2 million Michiganders had requested an absentee ballot, and around 1.12 million of those ballots have already been returned ahead of the Nov. 8 election, according to the Michigan Secretary of State's Office. There's a whole process that happens once that...
MICHIGAN STATE
Tv20detroit.com

How third party candidates help shape Michigan's political future

WXMI — As we prepare to head out to the polls next Tuesday, something to consider — Michigan has candidates from six different political parties on the ballot this time around. In addition to Democrats and Republicans, Michigan voters will have to choose between the Libertarian Party, the...
MICHIGAN STATE
Tv20detroit.com

Election officials prep for counting votes after polls close on Tuesday

DETROIT (WXYZ) — We are counting down to Election Day, now just five days away. The campaign trail is heating up as county clerks prepare for voters. We reported continuously the night of and the days after the 2020 election about concerns and accusations of how ballots were counted inside Huntington Place, then known as TCF Center.
DETROIT, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Bipartisan lawmakers, hunters, fishermen ask for $30M for wetlands

ROCKWOOD, Mich. (WXYZ) — A diverse group of Michiganders is asking the state to invest in preservation and expansion of wetlands. The group, made up of concerned citizens and lawmakers on both sides of the aisle, say the destruction of wetlands is affecting business and the quality of life in the state.
MICHIGAN STATE
Tv20detroit.com

210K Michigan homes to receive extra payment from Home Heating Credit

LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced Friday nearly 210,000 homes in Michigan will receive an added payment to help with heating costs in November. The state says those who were given Home Heating Credits when filing for last year’s taxes are eligible. "No one should have to...
MICHIGAN STATE
Tv20detroit.com

MDHHS: Follow these precautions to protect against CO poisoning

LANSING, Mich. — The state health department is reminding Michiganders to inspect their carbon monoxide (CO) detectors to ensure they are in working order. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) says the end of daylight saving time is a good time to check CO detectors as temperatures begin to drop.
MICHIGAN STATE
Tv20detroit.com

WXYZ-TV to stream Election Day special on Tuesday starting at 8 p.m.

(WXYZ) — This Tuesday, Michiganders will be heading to the polls to cast their ballots in the midterm election. There are major races and proposals that people across the state will be voting on this year, including the governor’s race, and Prop 1, Prop 2 and Prop 3.
Tv20detroit.com

Powerball reaches record high of $1.6 billion

(WXYZ) — According to the Michigan Lottery, the Powerball jackpot for Saturday’s drawing has reached a world record! The jackpot now sits $1.6 billion. The new cash option is $782 million. The previous record was a $1.586 billion Powerball jackpot from 2016. That was won by people in...
MICHIGAN STATE
Tv20detroit.com

Things could be getting better for homebuyers in metro Detroit

After one of the hottest housing markets in years, we're now seeing a shift. There are fewer buyers and sellers out there because the Federal Reserve has been trying to tame inflation by aggressively raising interest rates. In September, pending home sales dropped for the fourth straight month, down 10.2%...
MICHIGAN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy