WXYZ Editorial: VOTE! Election Day is Tuesday, November 8th
DETROIT (WXYZ) — The days are now numbered for campaign speeches and political commercials. Election Day is this coming Tuesday, November 8th. Are you ready to cast your ballot? If you haven’t voted yet, you will be facing a long list of candidates and issues. A lot is at stake.
Secretary of State assures voter, election safety during Nov 8 election
(WXYZ) — Voters in metro Detroit are once again concerned over ballot counting. "We've got to have faith in the elections and all that and it just...there was a lot of shady stuff going on," Detroit voter Joseph Hardville said. But Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson wants to reassure...
Vote counters face much scrutiny as they prepare for Tuesday's election
DETROIT (WXYZ) — Just five days to the election and a new ruling from the Michigan Supreme Court allows previous guidelines and protocols for poll challengers to remain in place. It comes as Detroit gears up to count a massive number of ballots under intense scrutiny. it is certainly...
Gretchen Whitmer, Tudor Dixon plan stops in metro Detroit Friday as Election Day nears
(WXYZ) — Both candidates for Michigan Governor are making a last push to reach voters and get their message out before November 8. Governor Whitmer and Republican challenger Tudor Dixon have been out on the campaign trail with both making stops in metro Detroit on Thursday. Today, they’ll continue...
Michigan SOS promises secure, accurate midterm election
LANSING, Mich. — The November midterm is five days out and Thursday Michigan’s Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson doubled down on her promise that this election will be safe, secure and accurate. Roughly 1.3 million Michiganders had already submitted their absentee ballots as of Thursday. Benson expects the...
How third party candidates help shape Michigan's political future
WXMI — As we prepare to head out to the polls next Tuesday, something to consider — Michigan has candidates from six different political parties on the ballot this time around. In addition to Democrats and Republicans, Michigan voters will have to choose between the Libertarian Party, the...
Previewing Michigan's attorney general race: One-on-one with Dana Nessel & Matt DePerno
(WXYZ) — We're less than a week from the election, and one of the most hotly-contested statewide races is the one for attorney general. Incumbent Democrat Dana Nessel is being challenged by Republican nominee Matt DePerno, and polls have been showing the race tightening. Both candidates sat down with...
Election officials prep for counting votes after polls close on Tuesday
DETROIT (WXYZ) — We are counting down to Election Day, now just five days away. The campaign trail is heating up as county clerks prepare for voters. We reported continuously the night of and the days after the 2020 election about concerns and accusations of how ballots were counted inside Huntington Place, then known as TCF Center.
How you can spoil an absentee ballot in Michigan and the deadline to do it
(WXYZ) — Absentee ballot voting has been underway for weeks in Michigan, and the election is Tuesday, Nov. 8, which means people might want to change their vote, amend their vote, or, just vote in person after voting absentee. If you submitted your ballot, you are able to change...
What happens after your absentee ballot is received in Michigan?
(WXYZ) — As of earlier this week, nearly 2 million Michiganders had requested an absentee ballot, and around 1.12 million of those ballots have already been returned ahead of the Nov. 8 election, according to the Michigan Secretary of State's Office. There's a whole process that happens once that...
Friday evening is deadline to request an absentee ballot be mailed to you in MI
Friday evening is the deadline in Michigan to request an absentee ballot to be mailed to you, but you still might be better off getting one in person. According to the state, requests to have an absentee ballot mailed to you have to be received by your city or township clerk by 5 p.m. on the Friday before Election Day, which is Nov. 4 this year.
Bipartisan lawmakers, hunters, fishermen ask for $30M for wetlands
ROCKWOOD, Mich. (WXYZ) — A diverse group of Michiganders is asking the state to invest in preservation and expansion of wetlands. The group, made up of concerned citizens and lawmakers on both sides of the aisle, say the destruction of wetlands is affecting business and the quality of life in the state.
Undecided voters say they're still searching for information ahead of Tuesday's General Election
ROYAL OAK, Mich. (WXYZ) — “Proposition 2, I already decided on because again, we need to make sure that everything is secure here,” said Sierra Lloyd Mead. “Proposition 1 so I am undecided on proposition one, it’s because I’m not informed." Even on a...
Family of men convicted under Michigan Anti-Terrorism Act shares message for Governor
JACKSON COUNTY, Mich. (WXYZ) — In Jackson County’s small community of Munith, Pete Musico and his wife lived with their daughter’s families, including his son-in-law Joseph Morrison, in a three-generation household. Pictures show a happy family. So, how did Musico and Morrison get caught up in a...
WXYZ-TV to stream Election Day special on Tuesday starting at 8 p.m.
(WXYZ) — This Tuesday, Michiganders will be heading to the polls to cast their ballots in the midterm election. There are major races and proposals that people across the state will be voting on this year, including the governor’s race, and Prop 1, Prop 2 and Prop 3.
'Fight hate with love.' Local rabbi responds to rise of antisemitism in Michigan
WEST BLOOMFIELD, Mich. (WXYZ) — A threatening phone call was made Wednesday to the Jewish Community Center in West Bloomfield, marking the second day in a row the center has received a threat. Police believe the same caller is responsible for both threats, and the caller initially made comments...
210K Michigan homes to receive extra payment from Home Heating Credit
LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced Friday nearly 210,000 homes in Michigan will receive an added payment to help with heating costs in November. The state says those who were given Home Heating Credits when filing for last year’s taxes are eligible. "No one should have to...
Powerball reaches record high of $1.6 billion
(WXYZ) — According to the Michigan Lottery, the Powerball jackpot for Saturday’s drawing has reached a world record! The jackpot now sits $1.6 billion. The new cash option is $782 million. The previous record was a $1.586 billion Powerball jackpot from 2016. That was won by people in...
'The need is there': Michigan food bank council urges $50MIL budget line item to build infrastructure
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Food Bank Council of Michigan is urging the state legislature to approve a $50MIL budget line item this year after costs and demand for services have skyrocketed since the start of the pandemic. Rep. Roger Victory toured Feeding America West Michigan's facility in Comstock...
Michigan Achievement Scholarship will help low-income students pay for college
The State of Michigan launched a new website on Wednesday that will help low-income students going to college pay for school amid rising expenses. The Michigan Achievement Scholarship will be available and could save students thousands of dollars per year, starting with the class of 2023. Students are encouraged to...
