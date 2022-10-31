Avalanche (AAVE) a Polkadot (DOT) Solidify Their Stand Whilst Metacade’s (MCADE) Pre-Sale Attracts Investors’ Interest

Read full article on original website
Related
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Whales Are Rapidly Accumulating Two Ethereum-Based Altcoins, According to Analytics Firm Santiment
A leading analytics firm says that deep-pocketed crypto investors are rapidly loading up on two tokens issued on the Ethereum (ETH) blockchain. Santiment says that crypto whales are gobbling up Kyber Network (KNC), a blockchain-based exchange that aims to aggregate liquidity and facilitate instant swaps between ERC-20 tokens, all without the involvement of any middlemen.
dailyhodl.com
Shiba Inu Whale Abruptly Moves 3,914,263,607,418 SHIB in One Massive Crypto Transaction
A deep-pocketed Shiba Inu (SHIB) investor is suddenly moving trillions of SHIB in one massive crypto transaction. According to whale-surveying platform Whale Alert, the high-net-worth trader is moving a staggering 3,914,263,607,418 tokens worth about $43 million at time of writing from one unknown wallet to another. Data from the blockchain...
bitcoinist.com
Big Eyes Coin, Solana, and Cronos: 3 Cryptocurrencies Keeping The Blockchain Industry Active
Currently, there are over 200 million cryptocurrency users in the world and over 20,000 cryptocurrencies in existence. Out of this number, it is estimated that there are 10000 active cryptocurrencies. This means that the market is saturated with inactive or “dead” cryptocurrencies that are only about hype and not functional in the Blockchain sector. This article treats 3 Cryptocurrencies that are all about utility, scalability, and providing a suitable environment for cryptocurrency users.
NEWSBTC
Uniglo.io ICO expecting same returns as Solana and Fantom, Both Pushed Over 1000x due to massive tokens burn
Uniglo just announced it will be burning all tokens leftover from presale! Experts are predicting a large-scale burn will send the price of native token GLO through the roof – have you purchased your lot in the presale yet?. Uniglo.io Burn Event. Uniglo is a multi-asset-backed social currency. To...
dailycoin.com
Ethereum (ETH) Staking: How to Maximize Your Yields
Staking is often praised as one of the best ways to earn passive income in crypto. It has recently become even more attractive to Ethereum users, as it successfully implemented proof-of-stake as its consensus mechanism, enabling anyone to stake their tokens and earn rewards. While the annual percentage yield (APY)...
coinjournal.net
Shiba Inu (SHIB) price prediction for November
Shiba Inu price has done well in the past few days. The SHIB coin rose to a high of $0.000015, which was the highest level since August 17. This price was about 65% above the lowest level this year. On Tuesday, the coin was trading at $0.000013. SHIB outlook for...
thecoinrise.com
Hoskinson predicts massive crypto adoption with failure of multiple government’s sovereign currencies
Charles Hoskinson, the founder of Cardano (ADA), recently predicted that as multiple governments’ national fiat currencies begin to fail, cryptocurrencies will become more popular. He tweeted: “Crypto is about to get a lot of adoption as sovereign currencies fail”. Hoskinson claims that this approach has a significant adverse effect...
cryptoglobe.com
Is Coinbase Going Bankrupt?
Rumours of Coinbase going bankrupt persist, even after the company had dismissed such claims and is actively expanding its business offshore. In July 2022, Coinbase suspended its Affiliate Program. A month before it shut down Coinbase Pro —its advanced trading arm of Coinbase— it announced a similar feature called Advanced Trade. These two announcements, plus the merger of its USD with USDC order books, sparked a swirl of rumours about Coinbase becoming insolvent.
decrypt.co
Ethereum Founder Vitalik Buterin: Crypto Industry Shouldn't Be 'Enthusiastically Pursuing Institutional Capital'
The co-founder of the world’s second largest cryptocurrency weighed in on regulations that could change the course of crypto. Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin weighed in Sunday on the regulatory debate surrounding crypto, providing his thoughts on what industry rules should—and should not—include. Regulation could make crypto more...
NEWSBTC
Top 3 Decentralized Finance (DeFi) Projects to Watch Out For: Huobi, Cardano and Orbeon
Decentralized Finance, also known as DeFi, is the next big thing in blockchain technology and has already started to gain traction with investors and users alike. As the cryptocurrency and blockchain industry grow at an exponential rate, there are many new developments in DeFi protocols each year that help drive further adoption of decentralized financial systems.
dailyhodl.com
Chainlink Creator Sergey Nazarov Makes Crypto Prediction for 2023 As SWIFT Partnership Enters New Phase
Chainlink (LINK) creator Sergey Nazarov is making some predictions for crypto and blockchain technology for the coming year. In a new interview on Real Vision Crypto, Nazarov says with certain security advancements, more crypto applications will be able to start operating between multiple blockchains. “With the one caveat that it’s...
protocol.com
America’s oldest bank gets into crypto
Good morning! BNY Mellon is getting into crypto. But as you might expect from America’s oldest bank, it’s not rushing into it. Caroline Butler joined the Bank of New York Mellon as CEO of custody services two years ago to ensure that the assets of the country’s oldest bank’s clients are safe and secure.
usethebitcoin.com
Crypto Law Experts: Ripple Set to Beat SEC And Win Lawsuit
According to legal experts, the US-based blockchain company, Ripple Labs will eventually triumph in its legal battle with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The SEC lawsuit against Ripple is expected to make a huge impact on the crypto and blockchain community and it is widely anticipated all over the world. With Ripple’s recent surge in accumulation is likely attributable to a possible settlement of the lawsuit.
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Exchange Coinbase Announces Support for Two Low-Cap Solana (SOL) Based Altcoin Projects
Top US digital asset exchange Coinbase has announced it will be adding two Solana (SOL)-based crypto projects to their list of tradable altcoins. Announcing via Twitter, Coinbase says it will be adding support for Marinade (MNDE) and Marinade Staked SOL (mSOL) on the Solana network, with trading beginning on November 3rd once liquidity conditions are met.
zycrypto.com
Ripple’s XRP Hits Remarkable Decentralization Milestone As SEC Lawsuit Heads For Conclusion
XRP holders have a good reason to be cheerful. Distributed ledger startup Ripple now holds less than half of the total XRP supply in its wallets — a huge milestone in the company’s efforts to distance itself from the cryptocurrency in order to “desecuritize” it as the SEC v. Ripple lawsuit approaches final ruling.
CoinTelegraph
World Crypto Conference 2023 connects TradFi with Web3 to debate the future of digital assets
One of Europe’s most exciting blockchain conferences — the World Crypto Conference 2023 — will be held from Jan. 13 to 15 in Switzerland, the global center of traditional finance and one of the world’s most crypto-friendly countries. Fittingly, the WCC2023 takes place just before the...
cryptoslate.com
Ethereum maintains dominance against Bitcoin post-merge
Ethereum (ETH) has regained its peak dominance against Bitcoin (BTC), according to Glassnode data analyzed by CryptoSlate. The BTC-ETH Dominance metric is an oscillator that tracks the macro outperformance trends between the top two crypto-assets. It considers only the market cap of Bitcoin relative to the combined market cap of the digital currencies.
themarketperiodical.com
What Makes Ethereum the ‘Second Bitcoin’ in Terms of Popularity?
After Bitcoin, Ethereum is the next most well-known cryptocurrency. The market cap of Ethereum currently accounts for more than 17 per cent of the $1.2 trillion worldwide digital market. Between Ethereum and Bitcoin, there are several definite distinctions. ETH is meant to be much more than an exchange instrument or...
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Trader Updates Outlook on Bitcoin and Ethereum-Based Altcoin That’s Exploded Over 350% in One Week
A widely followed crypto analyst is updating his outlook on Bitcoin (BTC) and weighing in on the price-exploding Mask Network (MASK). The pseudonymous analyst known as Altcoin Sherpa tells his 186,300 Twitter followers that BTC may chop around the $20,000 price level for quite some time. He says, based upon...
coinjournal.net
The Graph token price prediction after a 12% jump
The Graph token (GRT/USD) rose by a dozen percentage points on Thursday. The token was among the few gainers on the day after a market drop following the Fed’s rate hike. CoinMarketCap showed a surge in trading volumes, coinciding with the price surge. The gains elicit the question, how sustainable is GRT?
Comments / 0