Avalanche (AAVE) a Polkadot (DOT) Solidify Their Stand Whilst Metacade’s (MCADE) Pre-Sale Attracts Investors’ Interest

By Alice Davies
coinjournal.net
 3 days ago
dailyhodl.com

Crypto Whales Are Rapidly Accumulating Two Ethereum-Based Altcoins, According to Analytics Firm Santiment

A leading analytics firm says that deep-pocketed crypto investors are rapidly loading up on two tokens issued on the Ethereum (ETH) blockchain. Santiment says that crypto whales are gobbling up Kyber Network (KNC), a blockchain-based exchange that aims to aggregate liquidity and facilitate instant swaps between ERC-20 tokens, all without the involvement of any middlemen.
dailyhodl.com

Shiba Inu Whale Abruptly Moves 3,914,263,607,418 SHIB in One Massive Crypto Transaction

A deep-pocketed Shiba Inu (SHIB) investor is suddenly moving trillions of SHIB in one massive crypto transaction. According to whale-surveying platform Whale Alert, the high-net-worth trader is moving a staggering 3,914,263,607,418 tokens worth about $43 million at time of writing from one unknown wallet to another. Data from the blockchain...
bitcoinist.com

Big Eyes Coin, Solana, and Cronos: 3 Cryptocurrencies Keeping The Blockchain Industry Active

Currently, there are over 200 million cryptocurrency users in the world and over 20,000 cryptocurrencies in existence. Out of this number, it is estimated that there are 10000 active cryptocurrencies. This means that the market is saturated with inactive or “dead” cryptocurrencies that are only about hype and not functional in the Blockchain sector. This article treats 3 Cryptocurrencies that are all about utility, scalability, and providing a suitable environment for cryptocurrency users.
dailycoin.com

Ethereum (ETH) Staking: How to Maximize Your Yields

Staking is often praised as one of the best ways to earn passive income in crypto. It has recently become even more attractive to Ethereum users, as it successfully implemented proof-of-stake as its consensus mechanism, enabling anyone to stake their tokens and earn rewards. While the annual percentage yield (APY)...
coinjournal.net

Shiba Inu (SHIB) price prediction for November

Shiba Inu price has done well in the past few days. The SHIB coin rose to a high of $0.000015, which was the highest level since August 17. This price was about 65% above the lowest level this year. On Tuesday, the coin was trading at $0.000013. SHIB outlook for...
cryptoglobe.com

Is Coinbase Going Bankrupt?

Rumours of Coinbase going bankrupt persist, even after the company had dismissed such claims and is actively expanding its business offshore. In July 2022, Coinbase suspended its Affiliate Program. A month before it shut down Coinbase Pro —its advanced trading arm of Coinbase— it announced a similar feature called Advanced Trade. These two announcements, plus the merger of its USD with USDC order books, sparked a swirl of rumours about Coinbase becoming insolvent.
NEWSBTC

Top 3 Decentralized Finance (DeFi) Projects to Watch Out For: Huobi, Cardano and Orbeon

Decentralized Finance, also known as DeFi, is the next big thing in blockchain technology and has already started to gain traction with investors and users alike. As the cryptocurrency and blockchain industry grow at an exponential rate, there are many new developments in DeFi protocols each year that help drive further adoption of decentralized financial systems.
protocol.com

America’s oldest bank gets into crypto

Good morning! BNY Mellon is getting into crypto. But as you might expect from America’s oldest bank, it’s not rushing into it. Caroline Butler joined the Bank of New York Mellon as CEO of custody services two years ago to ensure that the assets of the country’s oldest bank’s clients are safe and secure.
MARYLAND STATE
usethebitcoin.com

Crypto Law Experts: Ripple Set to Beat SEC And Win Lawsuit

According to legal experts, the US-based blockchain company, Ripple Labs will eventually triumph in its legal battle with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The SEC lawsuit against Ripple is expected to make a huge impact on the crypto and blockchain community and it is widely anticipated all over the world. With Ripple’s recent surge in accumulation is likely attributable to a possible settlement of the lawsuit.
dailyhodl.com

Crypto Exchange Coinbase Announces Support for Two Low-Cap Solana (SOL) Based Altcoin Projects

Top US digital asset exchange Coinbase has announced it will be adding two Solana (SOL)-based crypto projects to their list of tradable altcoins. Announcing via Twitter, Coinbase says it will be adding support for Marinade (MNDE) and Marinade Staked SOL (mSOL) on the Solana network, with trading beginning on November 3rd once liquidity conditions are met.
cryptoslate.com

Ethereum maintains dominance against Bitcoin post-merge

Ethereum (ETH) has regained its peak dominance against Bitcoin (BTC), according to Glassnode data analyzed by CryptoSlate. The BTC-ETH Dominance metric is an oscillator that tracks the macro outperformance trends between the top two crypto-assets. It considers only the market cap of Bitcoin relative to the combined market cap of the digital currencies.
themarketperiodical.com

What Makes Ethereum the ‘Second Bitcoin’ in Terms of Popularity?

After Bitcoin, Ethereum is the next most well-known cryptocurrency. The market cap of Ethereum currently accounts for more than 17 per cent of the $1.2 trillion worldwide digital market. Between Ethereum and Bitcoin, there are several definite distinctions. ETH is meant to be much more than an exchange instrument or...
coinjournal.net

The Graph token price prediction after a 12% jump

The Graph token (GRT/USD) rose by a dozen percentage points on Thursday. The token was among the few gainers on the day after a market drop following the Fed’s rate hike. CoinMarketCap showed a surge in trading volumes, coinciding with the price surge. The gains elicit the question, how sustainable is GRT?

