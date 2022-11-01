ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joel Eisenberg

Multiple Opioid Replacements For Chronic Pain Explored

Studies from varied labs are largely considered as races against the clock due to the increasing worldwide opioid epidemic. This article is based on science and accredited media reports. No medical advice is offered on the part of the author, as it is imperative for anyone who suffers from disorders of any type related to chronic or extreme pain, or who suspects an addiction issue, to visit their doctor. All listed theories and facts within this article are fully-attributed to outlets includingNeuroscience.com, Health.UCDavis.edu, The Center for Disease Control’s National Center for Health Statistics, and ONCNursingNews.com.
scitechdaily.com

Better Than Opiates: Pain Relief Without Side Effects and Addiction

Better than opiates: Researchers use adrenaline receptors for highly-effective pain relief. Scientists have identified new substances that have a similar pain-relieving effect to opiates, but without the negative aspects such as respiratory depression and addiction. Instead of activating opioid receptors, they work by stimulating adrenalin receptors. This is the result of research carried out by an international team of researchers led by the Chair of Pharmaceutical Chemistry at FAU. Their findings are a milestone in the development of non-opioid pain relief and have recently been published in the renowned scientific journal Science.
TheStreet

FDA Announces Shortage of Crucial Drug

On and off "manufacturing delays" at Teva Pharmaceutical (TEVA) are the reason for the Adderall shortage that has been going on in America in recent weeks, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said this week. Meanwhile, the company told ABC News that while they are experiencing "intermittent backorders" they are...
Reason.com

Marijuana Legalization in California Has Gone Miserably, So Officials Are Expanding Drug Enforcement

California Attorney General Rob Bonta has announced nearly a million marijuana plants were eradicated in a multi-agency 13-week enforcement effort to stop illegal grow operations across the state. Furthermore, this annual three-month program, first launched in 1983, is going to be transformed into an ongoing task force. California's marijuana legalization...
Benzinga

Is Keeping Marijuana Illegal Putting People's Health At Risk?

This article was originally published on The Fresh Toast and appears here with permission. With marijuana still listed as a Schedule 1 drug, it simply is not possible to treat marijuana the same as other plants that are consumed by American citizens. Some argue that marijuana is far less toxic...
KXLY

Some Patients Swap Opioids for Medical Cannabis to Treat Pain

TUESDAY, Oct. 18, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Medical cannabis may be a viable alternative to opioids for managing pain on both an individual and community level, according to a study published online Sept. 27 in Substance Use & Misuse. Carolyn E. Pritchett, Ph.D., from Emerald Coast Research in Tallahassee,...
The Verge

Opioid addiction doctors want telehealth rules to stay relaxed

Doctors treating patients with opioid-use disorder want pandemic-era telehealth rules to stay relaxed, according to a new survey. Tens of thousands of people in the United States die each year from opioid overdoses, and telehealth makes it easier to connect people who are at risk of overdose with treatments. “Continued...
KRQE News 13

The main COVID symptoms have changed, research shows

(NEXSTAR) — Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, patients have reported dozens of different symptoms, ranging from cold and flu-like symptoms to more unique ones, including “COVID tongue.”. But like all viruses, the primary symptoms associated with COVID have changed and can vary based on your vaccination...
medtechdive.com

Baxter warns hospitals to stop using connected incontinence pads over interference risk

Baxter issued an Urgent Medical Device Correction after learning its WatchCare incontinence management system can interfere with other medical devices. The device radiates radio frequency (RF) that may affect nearby devices, causing insulin overdoses, incorrect fetal heart tone readings and other errors. Baxter, which acquired WatchCare in its takeover of...
MassLive.com

So-called ‘nightmare’ COVID variant likely already in Mass., doctors say

Boston-area doctors are warning that the so-called “nightmare” COVID-19 variant, officially known as XBB, is most likely already present in Massachusetts. The new variant is an offshoot of the Omicron COVID-19 strain that caused a wave of infections from November last year to February and represented the virus’s highest number of infections after vaccines became widely available.
Healthline

Sleep Apnea: How a Medication Used to Treat Depression May Help

Obstructive sleep apnea is the most common sleep-related breathing disorder. CPAP devices are effective, but many people find them cumbersome and don’t use them consistently. Reboxetine, a depression medication, might help reduce the severity of sleep apnea for some people. The negative effects of consistently poor sleep can’t be...
CNN

FDA panel examines evidence that pulse oximeters may not work as well on dark skin

A panel of the US Food and Drug Administration's Medical Devices Advisory Committee will meet Tuesday to review clinical data about the accuracy of pulse oximetry in patients with darker skin and to discuss recommendations on using these devices on people with dark skin tones and whether they should have labels noting that inaccurate readings may be associated with skin color.
Woonsocket Call

Impella RP Flex with SmartAssist Receives FDA Approval to Treat Right Heart Failure

Abiomed (Nasdaq: ABMD) announces that Impella RP Flex with SmartAssist has received U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) pre-market approval (PMA), the FDA’s highest level of approval, as safe and effective to treat acute right heart failure for up to 14 days. Impella RP Flex is implanted via the internal jugular (IJ) vein, which enables patient mobility, and has dual-sensor technology designed to optimize patient management.
