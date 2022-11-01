ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cocoa, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
click orlando

Space Coast State Fair swings back into Brevard County

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Rides, shows and, of course, fair food is all returning to Brevard County starting this weekend. The Space Coast State Fair is swinging back into action on Friday, Nov. 4, through Nov. 20 at Space Coast Daily Park in Viera. [TRENDING: Tropics Watch: Development possible...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
Orlando Weekly

Watch suspect lead police on chase across Brevard County in stolen truck

A man from Titusville led authorities on a cross-county chase after crashing into several cars, including some law enforcement vehicles in Brevard.   As seen on chopper cam video, the man drove a white truck with a missing tire  that authorities claim was stolen across State Road 520 and stopped once before continuing to crash into other vehicles. That was one small part of a much-larger chase.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
hometownnewstc.com

Tangelo Apartments in Vero Beach named most haunted location on Treasure Coast

VERO BEACH - Tangelo Apartments in Vero Beach has been named the most haunted location on the Treasure Coast by the Florida Bureau of Paranormal Investigations. The designation is the result of a contest conducted by the FBPI that included site investigations searching for unusual phenomena. Though the contest was open to the entire Treasure Coast, the winner and runners up were all in Indian River County.
VERO BEACH, FL
fox35orlando.com

VIDEO: Cars swarmed by hundreds of motorcyclists on busy Central Florida roads

ORLANDO, Fla. - Some residents in Central Florida tell FOX 35 they're growing concerned after video shows hundreds of motorcyclists swarming the roadways, some driving recklessly. Brandon Morrisey says he took the video on Sunday while driving on Alafaya Trail near the University of Central Florida. "It was beyond shocking....
ORLANDO, FL
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Merritt Island, FL

Merritt Island is a census-designated place on the eastern coast of Florida. It is home to a world-renowned space center, a wildlife refuge, and a vast collection of natural wonders. You can find it in Brevard County, facing the western side of the North Atlantic Ocean. It encompasses a good...
MERRITT ISLAND, FL
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in Florida

If you live in Florida and you like to travel there often and you also happen to love seafood, here is a list of four amazing seafood restaurants in Florida that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their impeccable service and truly delicious food.
FLORIDA STATE
southfloridahospitalnews.com

Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital Announces New Chief Operating Officer

November 2, 2022, Vero Beach, Fla.: Alexander Greenwood, MBA, has been appointed as the new Chief Operating Officer for Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital. Greenwood joins Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital from Lee Health in Fort Myers, where he served in various leadership roles during his 16-year tenure. In his most recent appointment as Vice President of Lee Health Coconut Point and Orthopaedics Service Line, Greenwood was responsible for opening a state-of-the-art health and wellness facility serving southwest Florida. Responsibilities entailed designing and implementing the Coconut Point operating model and performance excellence structure. His successful efforts to engage with the community and collaborate with local leaders on the project led to Greenwood being honored as “Estero, Florida’s 2021 Top 25 Most Influential Leaders.”
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

Florida man concerned after sinkhole forms outside his house

LAKE MARY, Fla. - A Lake Mary man is turning to FOX 35 News for help after a month of back-and-forth with his landlord over sinkholes forming in his yard. One is several feet wide, and extremely deep. Blaine pointed out, other divots are starting to form on the other side of his yard too.
LAKE MARY, FL
cw34.com

Vero Beach trying to keep up with growth in Indian River County

VERO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Indian River County is growing rapidly - and the cities within it are expanding their infrastructures to keep up. Vero Beach is one of those cities, and there are a number of proposals for development that could be set in motion with two referendums on election day.
VERO BEACH, FL
click orlando

Tropics Watch: Florida could be impacted by potential system

ORLANDO, Fla. – Yes, it’s November, but the tropics are still popping. In Florida, all eyes are on a large non-tropical low pressure system that is expected to develop this weekend across the northeastern Caribbean Sea and southwestern Atlantic. What’s a subtropical storm?]. The system is forecast...
FLORIDA STATE
click orlando

Former Oviedo teacher sentenced to 10 years in federal prison

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A former Oviedo teacher who tried to solicit a 15-year-old for sex online will spend the next 10 years in federal prison. Dennis Lee Line, 53, was sentenced by a federal judge on Wednesday after he was found guilty by a jury on Aug. 11.
OVIEDO, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy