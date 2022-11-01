November 2, 2022, Vero Beach, Fla.: Alexander Greenwood, MBA, has been appointed as the new Chief Operating Officer for Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital. Greenwood joins Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital from Lee Health in Fort Myers, where he served in various leadership roles during his 16-year tenure. In his most recent appointment as Vice President of Lee Health Coconut Point and Orthopaedics Service Line, Greenwood was responsible for opening a state-of-the-art health and wellness facility serving southwest Florida. Responsibilities entailed designing and implementing the Coconut Point operating model and performance excellence structure. His successful efforts to engage with the community and collaborate with local leaders on the project led to Greenwood being honored as “Estero, Florida’s 2021 Top 25 Most Influential Leaders.”

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO