FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Space Coast State Fair swings back into Brevard County
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Rides, shows and, of course, fair food is all returning to Brevard County starting this weekend. The Space Coast State Fair is swinging back into action on Friday, Nov. 4, through Nov. 20 at Space Coast Daily Park in Viera. [TRENDING: Tropics Watch: Development possible...
Watch suspect lead police on chase across Brevard County in stolen truck
A man from Titusville led authorities on a cross-county chase after crashing into several cars, including some law enforcement vehicles in Brevard. As seen on chopper cam video, the man drove a white truck with a missing tire that authorities claim was stolen across State Road 520 and stopped once before continuing to crash into other vehicles. That was one small part of a much-larger chase.
SEE: Brightline test train rolls through Brevard County
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — A Brightline test train is rolling along. The train was looking to hit a top speed of 79 mph, but didn’t make it there today. It’s part of an effort to connect Central and South Florida with high-speed passenger rail service. See the...
hometownnewstc.com
Tangelo Apartments in Vero Beach named most haunted location on Treasure Coast
VERO BEACH - Tangelo Apartments in Vero Beach has been named the most haunted location on the Treasure Coast by the Florida Bureau of Paranormal Investigations. The designation is the result of a contest conducted by the FBPI that included site investigations searching for unusual phenomena. Though the contest was open to the entire Treasure Coast, the winner and runners up were all in Indian River County.
Exclusive: An inside look at Brightline’s safety operations as high-speed testing begins
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Brightline is speeding up test runs of its high-speed rail service in Brevard County. Trains reached speeds as high as 79 miles per hour Thursday, much higher than the 15 miles per hour they reached on earlier test runs. Brightline is performing the tests in...
fox35orlando.com
VIDEO: Cars swarmed by hundreds of motorcyclists on busy Central Florida roads
ORLANDO, Fla. - Some residents in Central Florida tell FOX 35 they're growing concerned after video shows hundreds of motorcyclists swarming the roadways, some driving recklessly. Brandon Morrisey says he took the video on Sunday while driving on Alafaya Trail near the University of Central Florida. "It was beyond shocking....
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Merritt Island, FL
Merritt Island is a census-designated place on the eastern coast of Florida. It is home to a world-renowned space center, a wildlife refuge, and a vast collection of natural wonders. You can find it in Brevard County, facing the western side of the North Atlantic Ocean. It encompasses a good...
fox35orlando.com
Hundreds of bikers surrounded vehicles in Orange, Seminole counties
CASSELBERRY, Fla. - Hundreds of reckless motorcyclists took over some streets in Orange and Seminole County on Sunday. The group was so large, all Seminole deputies could do, was separate regular drivers, to keep them safe. "It was beyond shocking. It was nerve-racking at first." It was a swarm of...
WESH
Intense video shows suspect lead authorities on chase across Brevard in stolen truck
COCOA, Fla. — A Titusville man is facing charges after crashing into several cars, including law enforcement vehicles, during a chase across Brevard County in a stolen truck. Video shows officers were able to stop the truck on State Road 520. Police first tried to stop the truck just...
click orlando
COUNTY-BY-COUNTY: Here’s how many voters are showing up in Central Florida
Midterm elections are set to take place on Nov. 8, though thousands of Florida residents have been coming out to vote early or mail in their ballots. Here’s how many have gotten out the vote in Central Florida as of Nov. 2. BREVARD COUNTY. In Brevard County, the total...
Artemis I begins rollout to launch pad at Kennedy Space Center
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — For the fourth time this year, NASA’s Artemis I has begun the slow process of rolling out to the historic Launch Complex 39B. The Artemis rocket began the 4-mile journey just after 11 p.m. Thursday. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Hurricane...
4 Great Seafood Places in Florida
If you live in Florida and you like to travel there often and you also happen to love seafood, here is a list of four amazing seafood restaurants in Florida that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their impeccable service and truly delicious food.
southfloridahospitalnews.com
Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital Announces New Chief Operating Officer
November 2, 2022, Vero Beach, Fla.: Alexander Greenwood, MBA, has been appointed as the new Chief Operating Officer for Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital. Greenwood joins Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital from Lee Health in Fort Myers, where he served in various leadership roles during his 16-year tenure. In his most recent appointment as Vice President of Lee Health Coconut Point and Orthopaedics Service Line, Greenwood was responsible for opening a state-of-the-art health and wellness facility serving southwest Florida. Responsibilities entailed designing and implementing the Coconut Point operating model and performance excellence structure. His successful efforts to engage with the community and collaborate with local leaders on the project led to Greenwood being honored as “Estero, Florida’s 2021 Top 25 Most Influential Leaders.”
fox35orlando.com
Florida man concerned after sinkhole forms outside his house
LAKE MARY, Fla. - A Lake Mary man is turning to FOX 35 News for help after a month of back-and-forth with his landlord over sinkholes forming in his yard. One is several feet wide, and extremely deep. Blaine pointed out, other divots are starting to form on the other side of his yard too.
fox35orlando.com
Central Florida residents, visitors urged to stay off beaches ahead of storm
Hurricanes have been brewing in the Atlantic over the past week. Although Hurricane Lisa and Hurricane Martin had no impact on Florida, a new disturbance is heating up in the Atlantic — and could possibly impact parts of Florida. With a chance of the storm hitting Florida, officials in...
fox35orlando.com
Chopper cam: Suspect crashes into trees after pursuit in Central Florida
Surveillance video from law enforcement shows the end of a pursuit in Brevard County, where a suspect crashed into two other vehicles and trees before being detained. Deputies said the suspect was driving a stolen vehicle.
cw34.com
Vero Beach trying to keep up with growth in Indian River County
VERO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Indian River County is growing rapidly - and the cities within it are expanding their infrastructures to keep up. Vero Beach is one of those cities, and there are a number of proposals for development that could be set in motion with two referendums on election day.
click orlando
Tropics Watch: Florida could be impacted by potential system
ORLANDO, Fla. – Yes, it’s November, but the tropics are still popping. In Florida, all eyes are on a large non-tropical low pressure system that is expected to develop this weekend across the northeastern Caribbean Sea and southwestern Atlantic. What’s a subtropical storm?]. The system is forecast...
click orlando
Former Oviedo teacher sentenced to 10 years in federal prison
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A former Oviedo teacher who tried to solicit a 15-year-old for sex online will spend the next 10 years in federal prison. Dennis Lee Line, 53, was sentenced by a federal judge on Wednesday after he was found guilty by a jury on Aug. 11.
Where to Watch a Rocket Launch Like a Space Coast Local
If you’ve ever watched a rocket launch online or on TV and thought it was cool, you are in for a delightful surprise when you witness it in real life. The roar of the engines is so deep you don’t... The post Where to Watch a Rocket Launch Like a Space Coast Local appeared first on Orlando Date Night Guide.
