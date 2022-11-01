Read full article on original website
brevardtimes.com
No Early Release For Brevard Public Schools On Friday, November 4, 2022
VIERA, Florida -At last week’s Brevard Public Schools Board meeting, the Board approved the Superintendent’s recommendation for Hurricane Ian make-up days. The approved plan moves two days from the second semester to the first semester. Those days are January 6th and January 9th. The second semester will now...
fox35orlando.com
Florida parents frustrated over reported health concerns at elementary school
OVIEDO, Fla. - Parent Jessica Creegan is fed up with reported health concerns at Evans Elementary School in Oviedo, Florida. She has a second-grader at the school, where air quality issues have been raised by parents and teachers in recent weeks. Creegan said she was first made aware of air...
These safety enhancements are coming to Orange County Public Schools
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County school leaders say they’re meeting or exceeding new state security and safety standards in its schools. Those standards are required by the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Act, which requires districts to make improvements in hopes of keeping children safe from mass shootings.
click orlando
Space Coast State Fair swings back into Brevard County
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Rides, shows and, of course, fair food is all returning to Brevard County starting this weekend. The Space Coast State Fair is swinging back into action on Friday, Nov. 4, through Nov. 20 at Space Coast Daily Park in Viera. [TRENDING: Tropics Watch: Development possible...
vieravoice.com
2022 DSAB Buddy Walk
Join the Down Syndrome Association of Brevard as we unite for a common cause and raise funds at the 2022 Brevard Buddy Walk®. Whether you have Down syndrome, know someone who does, or just want to show your support, take the first step and donate or register today! Help us spread the word; all are welcome for our day of celebration!
Artemis I begins rollout to launch pad at Kennedy Space Center
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — For the fourth time this year, NASA’s Artemis I has begun the slow process of rolling out to the historic Launch Complex 39B. The Artemis rocket began the 4-mile journey just after 11 p.m. Thursday. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Hurricane...
vieravoice.com
Viera High to distribute 2,300 computer laptops to students
Viera High School students are about to get another tool to use in their education. On Oct. 28, the school began distributing 2,300 laptop computers that students will be able to use both in class and at home. Brevard County Public Schools is using federal funds from COVID-19 relief to...
click orlando
Merritt Island homecoming king gives crown, sash to classmate
MERRITT ISLAND, Fla. – James Verpaele’s thoughtfulness stood out Friday night during his last football home game at Merritt Island High School. The senior student was crowned homecoming king but hundreds of students and parents witnessed him handing his crown and sash to his classmate Parks Finney. [TRENDING:...
SEE: Brightline test train rolls through Brevard County
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — A Brightline test train is rolling along. The train was looking to hit a top speed of 79 mph, but didn’t make it there today. It’s part of an effort to connect Central and South Florida with high-speed passenger rail service. See the...
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Merritt Island, FL
Merritt Island is a census-designated place on the eastern coast of Florida. It is home to a world-renowned space center, a wildlife refuge, and a vast collection of natural wonders. You can find it in Brevard County, facing the western side of the North Atlantic Ocean. It encompasses a good...
fox35orlando.com
Hundreds of bikers surrounded vehicles in Orange, Seminole counties
CASSELBERRY, Fla. - Hundreds of reckless motorcyclists took over some streets in Orange and Seminole County on Sunday. The group was so large, all Seminole deputies could do, was separate regular drivers, to keep them safe. "It was beyond shocking. It was nerve-racking at first." It was a swarm of...
Artemis I rollout set for overnight at Kennedy Space Center
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — On Thursday, NASA teams will start arriving at the Kennedy Space Center for the next rollout of the agency’s Mega Moon rocket and Orion spacecraft. NASA is on target to launch its uncrewed mission around the moon on Nov. 14. NASA said Thursday afternoon...
fox35orlando.com
VIDEO: Cars swarmed by hundreds of motorcyclists on busy Central Florida roads
ORLANDO, Fla. - Some residents in Central Florida tell FOX 35 they're growing concerned after video shows hundreds of motorcyclists swarming the roadways, some driving recklessly. Brandon Morrisey says he took the video on Sunday while driving on Alafaya Trail near the University of Central Florida. "It was beyond shocking....
nomadlawyer.org
COCOA BEACH : PLAN A TRIP TO COCOA BEACH , FLORIDA
Cocoa Beach, Florida – The Gateway to the Kennedy Space Center. South of the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, Cocoa Beach is the gateway to the Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex, where you can view iconic artifacts and rockets. Cocoa Beach is also known for its beach and surf breaks. You can visit the Florida Surf Museum, located in a surf shop, or simply enjoy the pier and dining options. You can also explore Lori Wilson Park and watch for wildlife.
Central Florida counties warn residents to stay off the beach as tropical system nears
A tropical low-pressure system is heading for the eastern coast of Florida, and officials are warning residents and visitors alike to stay off the beach when it arrives. Flagler County and Volusia County officials have issued warnings against being anywhere near the ocean when the system's effects arrive. This as-yet unformed system will bring high tides, extreme surf and high winds to the area beginning on Sunday.
Exclusive: An inside look at Brightline’s safety operations as high-speed testing begins
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Brightline is speeding up test runs of its high-speed rail service in Brevard County. Trains reached speeds as high as 79 miles per hour Thursday, much higher than the 15 miles per hour they reached on earlier test runs. Brightline is performing the tests in...
fox35orlando.com
Florida man concerned after sinkhole forms outside his house
LAKE MARY, Fla. - A Lake Mary man is turning to FOX 35 News for help after a month of back-and-forth with his landlord over sinkholes forming in his yard. One is several feet wide, and extremely deep. Blaine pointed out, other divots are starting to form on the other side of his yard too.
Osceola County teachers make case to school leaders for higher pay
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Several teachers in Osceola County packed into the school board meeting on Tuesday night, calling for better pay. According to the Osceola County Education Association, the base salary of a full-time teacher in Osceola County is $48,500. With gas prices, rent hikes, and food prices,...
fox35orlando.com
Residents in Orlando neighborhood suing two popular bars over loud music
ORLANDO, Fla. - Two bars in Orlando’s Mills 50 District, Grumpy’s Underground and Uncle Lou's, are the targets of a lawsuit claiming they’re playing music too loud. People in the neighborhood behind them say something's got to change. "I just want it to stop," said John Peros,...
hometownnewstc.com
Tangelo Apartments in Vero Beach named most haunted location on Treasure Coast
VERO BEACH - Tangelo Apartments in Vero Beach has been named the most haunted location on the Treasure Coast by the Florida Bureau of Paranormal Investigations. The designation is the result of a contest conducted by the FBPI that included site investigations searching for unusual phenomena. Though the contest was open to the entire Treasure Coast, the winner and runners up were all in Indian River County.
