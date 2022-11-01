ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brevard County, FL

No Early Release For Brevard Public Schools On Friday, November 4, 2022

VIERA, Florida -At last week’s Brevard Public Schools Board meeting, the Board approved the Superintendent’s recommendation for Hurricane Ian make-up days. The approved plan moves two days from the second semester to the first semester. Those days are January 6th and January 9th. The second semester will now...
Space Coast State Fair swings back into Brevard County

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Rides, shows and, of course, fair food is all returning to Brevard County starting this weekend. The Space Coast State Fair is swinging back into action on Friday, Nov. 4, through Nov. 20 at Space Coast Daily Park in Viera. [TRENDING: Tropics Watch: Development possible...
2022 DSAB Buddy Walk

Join the Down Syndrome Association of Brevard as we unite for a common cause and raise funds at the 2022 Brevard Buddy Walk®. Whether you have Down syndrome, know someone who does, or just want to show your support, take the first step and donate or register today! Help us spread the word; all are welcome for our day of celebration!
Viera High to distribute 2,300 computer laptops to students

Viera High School students are about to get another tool to use in their education. On Oct. 28, the school began distributing 2,300 laptop computers that students will be able to use both in class and at home. Brevard County Public Schools is using federal funds from COVID-19 relief to...
Merritt Island homecoming king gives crown, sash to classmate

MERRITT ISLAND, Fla. – James Verpaele’s thoughtfulness stood out Friday night during his last football home game at Merritt Island High School. The senior student was crowned homecoming king but hundreds of students and parents witnessed him handing his crown and sash to his classmate Parks Finney. [TRENDING:...
15 Best Things to Do in Merritt Island, FL

Merritt Island is a census-designated place on the eastern coast of Florida. It is home to a world-renowned space center, a wildlife refuge, and a vast collection of natural wonders. You can find it in Brevard County, facing the western side of the North Atlantic Ocean. It encompasses a good...
VIDEO: Cars swarmed by hundreds of motorcyclists on busy Central Florida roads

ORLANDO, Fla. - Some residents in Central Florida tell FOX 35 they're growing concerned after video shows hundreds of motorcyclists swarming the roadways, some driving recklessly. Brandon Morrisey says he took the video on Sunday while driving on Alafaya Trail near the University of Central Florida. "It was beyond shocking....
COCOA BEACH : PLAN A TRIP TO COCOA BEACH , FLORIDA

Cocoa Beach, Florida – The Gateway to the Kennedy Space Center. South of the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, Cocoa Beach is the gateway to the Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex, where you can view iconic artifacts and rockets. Cocoa Beach is also known for its beach and surf breaks. You can visit the Florida Surf Museum, located in a surf shop, or simply enjoy the pier and dining options. You can also explore Lori Wilson Park and watch for wildlife.
Central Florida counties warn residents to stay off the beach as tropical system nears

A tropical low-pressure system is heading for the eastern coast of Florida,  and officials are warning residents and visitors alike to stay off the beach when it arrives. Flagler County and Volusia County officials have issued warnings against being anywhere near the ocean when the system's effects arrive. This as-yet unformed system will bring high tides, extreme surf and high winds to the area beginning on Sunday.
Florida man concerned after sinkhole forms outside his house

LAKE MARY, Fla. - A Lake Mary man is turning to FOX 35 News for help after a month of back-and-forth with his landlord over sinkholes forming in his yard. One is several feet wide, and extremely deep. Blaine pointed out, other divots are starting to form on the other side of his yard too.
Tangelo Apartments in Vero Beach named most haunted location on Treasure Coast

VERO BEACH - Tangelo Apartments in Vero Beach has been named the most haunted location on the Treasure Coast by the Florida Bureau of Paranormal Investigations. The designation is the result of a contest conducted by the FBPI that included site investigations searching for unusual phenomena. Though the contest was open to the entire Treasure Coast, the winner and runners up were all in Indian River County.
