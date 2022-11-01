ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Check out the cute boutique that just opened in LINK nky’s former home

On an autumn day, three generations of goddesses and business owners—Holly Nicole; her mom, Heather Vagedes; and her mom, Donna Brown, a crystal residence therapist—are gathered at the boutique Pink Moon in Covington, which opened on Oct. 21. This is their second location—in July, they opened at Trade...
COVINGTON, KY
10 noteworthy shows to see in November

As November nears and Thanksgiving is on the horizon, be thankful for the significant amount of performing arts opportunities we have in Dayton. Here are 10 shows to keep in mind as you make your plans. “Pretty Woman: The Musical”. Nov. 1-6, Dayton Live. The red dress. A night at...
DAYTON, OH
This Cincinnati radio station is already playing Christmas music

CINCINNATI — It's Oct. 31 and Christmas music is playing on a Cincinnati radio station. STAR 93.3, Cincinnati’s Christian music station, began playing Christmas music this week. It’s the first radio station broadcasting the sounds of the season this year. Other radio stations in the Queen City...
CINCINNATI, OH
Reports of a electrical fire on Edwards Road in Hyde Park

CINCINNATI — Reports of a electrical fire on Edwards Road in Hyde Park. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
CINCINNATI, OH
Downtown Dayton Radisson could become Hard Rock Hotel

Local official says hotel company has signed an agreement; state officials cite no movement toward casino, gambling. A downtown hotel near the Dayton Convention Center that recently closed will be renovated and turned into a Hard Rock Hotel, said Sandy Gudorf, president of the Downtown Dayton Partnership. Gudorf on Friday...
DAYTON, OH
Reports of downed wires on US 50 in Batavia

BATAVIA, Ohio — Reports of downed wires on U.S. 50 in Batavia. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to...
BATAVIA, OH
Jim And Jack’s On The River

Overlooking the Ohio River in Aurora, the beautiful Hillforest Victorian House Museum was built in 1855 for industrialist Thomas Graff. Its unique shape is said... ECHS drama will present the play, Peter Pan. 4th Nov at East Central High School. The Dearborn County Soil and Water Conservation District will hold...
AURORA, IN
Reports of a robbery on Turfway Road in Florence

FLORENCE, Ky. — Reports of a robbery on Turfway Road in Florence. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to...
FLORENCE, KY
Santa has a quaint little home in Newport, Kentucky

Santa Claus has a quaint little home on the banks of the Ohio River, and he's taking houseguests. Santa and Mrs. Claus will settle into a new home at Newport on the Levee this Christmas season, trimmed with garland and lights. The pair will settle in on Nov. 26, and...
NEWPORT, KY
UD student appears on History Channel’s ‘Forged In Fire’

A University of Dayton engineering student appeared last week on the History Channel’s bladesmithing show “Forged In Fire.”. Lucas Terry, 18, appeared on the show’s Oct. 26 episode, titled “Marvel’s Midnight Suns” due to a partnership with a new video game. ExploreMiami Valley Gaming...
DAYTON, OH

