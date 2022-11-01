Read full article on original website
WLWT 5
Movie starring Cincinnati-native KiKi Layne to film in Cincinnati this week
CINCINNATI — A movie starring Cincinnati-native KiKi Layne is starting production in Cincinnati this week. The movie titled "Dandelion" will be filming in greater Cincinnati and northern Kentucky. The film stars KiKi Layne as a Cincinnati singer-songwriter. Layne is known for her work in "If Beale Street Could Talk,"...
linknky.com
Check out the cute boutique that just opened in LINK nky’s former home
On an autumn day, three generations of goddesses and business owners—Holly Nicole; her mom, Heather Vagedes; and her mom, Donna Brown, a crystal residence therapist—are gathered at the boutique Pink Moon in Covington, which opened on Oct. 21. This is their second location—in July, they opened at Trade...
wvxu.org
Put your toys away, don't delay! WCPO has an 'Uncle Al' retrospective on the way
"Put your toys away, don't delay. Help your Mommy have a happy day." If you know that song, then WCPO-TV's special about the Uncle Al Show is for you. Cincinnati's Uncle Al, a one-hour retrospective airing 7 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 6, on Channel 9, is the station's first retrospective of the popular children's TV show broadcast from 1950 to 1985.
WLWT 5
Halloween mystery: Statue outside Hamilton art center mysteriously transformed into iconic E.T. scene
HAMILTON, Ohio — A Halloween prank in Hamilton has employees of one business pretty impressed. When the Fitton Center staff showed up for work Monday morning, they saw their statue rocking a new outfit. Someone transformed it into the iconic bike scene from the movie "E.T." directed by Cincinnati-native...
dayton.com
10 noteworthy shows to see in November
As November nears and Thanksgiving is on the horizon, be thankful for the significant amount of performing arts opportunities we have in Dayton. Here are 10 shows to keep in mind as you make your plans. “Pretty Woman: The Musical”. Nov. 1-6, Dayton Live. The red dress. A night at...
15 Things To Do in Cincinnati This Weekend (Nov. 4-6)
November already has the perfect mix of events that celebrate fall weather while looking ahead to wintry activities. Choose your favorites below.
WLWT 5
Cincinnati Zoo reveals newest nutcracker statue featuring Fiona the hippo
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Zoos Fiona the hippo's stardom is reaching new heights. The zoo revealed its newest 24-foot tall nutcracker statue featuring the famous hippo resident. The zoo teased the statue on Wednesday saying its giving the giant nutcracker statue a whole new look. The zoo said the statue...
WLWT 5
This Cincinnati radio station is already playing Christmas music
CINCINNATI — It's Oct. 31 and Christmas music is playing on a Cincinnati radio station. STAR 93.3, Cincinnati’s Christian music station, began playing Christmas music this week. It’s the first radio station broadcasting the sounds of the season this year. Other radio stations in the Queen City...
WLWT 5
Reports of a electrical fire on Edwards Road in Hyde Park
CINCINNATI — Reports of a electrical fire on Edwards Road in Hyde Park. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
Our Cincinnati Weekend Picks: November 3–6
It’s shaping up to be a big weekend for art and music in the Queen City—and it's beginning to look a lot like Christmas on Fountain Square. The post Our Cincinnati Weekend Picks: November 3–6 appeared first on Cincinnati Magazine.
Cincinnati Residents Call Out Greyhound for Moving Bus Terminal to the Suburbs
The new terminal in Arlington Heights leaves many riders in the lurch, some say.
WLWT 5
How haunted is Cincinnati? A first-hand look at some of the spookiest places in our area
CINCINNATI — It's called the City of Seven Hills, but some would say the hills are haunted. Established in 1861, Arnold's Bar and Grille has been at the heart of entertainment in our city for over a century. Once, it was at the heart of the red-light district, but inside their walls there's a lot more to tell than the story of booze and burgers.
dayton.com
Downtown Dayton Radisson could become Hard Rock Hotel
Local official says hotel company has signed an agreement; state officials cite no movement toward casino, gambling. A downtown hotel near the Dayton Convention Center that recently closed will be renovated and turned into a Hard Rock Hotel, said Sandy Gudorf, president of the Downtown Dayton Partnership. Gudorf on Friday...
Pepperidge Farms discontinues bread used to make hanky panky appetizer
Pepperidge Farms did not say why the company discontinued its Jewish rye bread, or when exactly it decided to do so.
WLWT 5
Reports of downed wires on US 50 in Batavia
BATAVIA, Ohio — Reports of downed wires on U.S. 50 in Batavia. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to...
eaglecountryonline.com
Jim And Jack’s On The River
Overlooking the Ohio River in Aurora, the beautiful Hillforest Victorian House Museum was built in 1855 for industrialist Thomas Graff. Its unique shape is said... ECHS drama will present the play, Peter Pan. 4th Nov at East Central High School. The Dearborn County Soil and Water Conservation District will hold...
WLWT 5
Reports of a robbery on Turfway Road in Florence
FLORENCE, Ky. — Reports of a robbery on Turfway Road in Florence. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to...
WLWT 5
Friends, family remember Anne Gieske, NKY woman killed in Seoul crowd surge
LEXINGTON, Ky. — The video of a smiling, delighted Ann Gieske reveals a high point in her young life. She had realized a dream. For years, she told those around her she had wanted to study abroad. She got the chance in Seoul, South Korea. Gieske was among more...
WLWT 5
Santa has a quaint little home in Newport, Kentucky
Santa Claus has a quaint little home on the banks of the Ohio River, and he's taking houseguests. Santa and Mrs. Claus will settle into a new home at Newport on the Levee this Christmas season, trimmed with garland and lights. The pair will settle in on Nov. 26, and...
dayton.com
UD student appears on History Channel’s ‘Forged In Fire’
A University of Dayton engineering student appeared last week on the History Channel’s bladesmithing show “Forged In Fire.”. Lucas Terry, 18, appeared on the show’s Oct. 26 episode, titled “Marvel’s Midnight Suns” due to a partnership with a new video game. ExploreMiami Valley Gaming...
