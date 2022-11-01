Bose Sport wireless earbuds drop to their lowest ever price ahead of Black Friday

Are you in the market for a new pair of sports headphones ? Well, you're in luck, because Bose's popular Sport Earbuds are now on sale at Amazon for just $129 , the lowest price we've seen for these headphones.

At What Hi-Fi? , we gave the Bose Sport Earbuds a solid four stars in our review, complementing their enthusiastic delivery, balanced sound, and weighty but agile bass. If you need a new pair of earbuds to take on your runs, check out these Bose buds.

Bose Sport Earbuds deal

Bose Sport Earbuds $149 $129 at Amazon

There's currently $20 off Bose's wireless earbuds at Amazon. They're IPX4 water-resistant and packed with useful features, including 15-hour battery life, Bluetooth 5.0 and quick charging.

The Bose Sport Earbuds launched as a "smaller and sleeker version" of the older five-star Bose SoundSport Free buds. And they mostly deliver. They aren't the subtlest performers we've come across, but their musical, powerful balance is easy to get along with and they will work well for fitness fiends who don’t really want a bass-heavy sound.

We like their comfort, lightweight build and IPX4-rated design (which means they’re sweat and weather-resistant), and the touch controls are decent. Battery life is 15 hours – five in the buds, ten in the case – and Bluetooth 5.0 is onboard too.

Throw in Volume-optimised Active EQ technology, Bose Music app compatibility, and support for both quick and wireless charging, and you've got yourself a pretty well-featured pair of sporty buds – and at a tidy bargain too!

The Amazon deal applies to all three finishes: Triple Back, Glacier White and Baltic Blue.

Prefer noise-cancelling earbuds ? You might want to consider a big saving on the five-star Bose QuietComfort Earbuds instead.

