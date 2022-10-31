Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wamwamfm.com
Phyllis Briggeman
Phyllis Briggeman, 80, passed away at her Washington residence the morning of October 31, 2022. She was born November 13, 1941, to Fredrick and Elizabeth (Branaman) Mangin. On June 16, 1962, Phyllis married the love of her life, John Briggeman. Together they made a loving home for their four children until his passing on October 14, 2020.
wbiw.com
Obituary: Wanda June Gerkin
Wanda June Gerkin, 89, of Washington, passed away Friday, October 28, 2022, at Sycamore Care Strategies in Loogootee. Born September 7, 1933, in Daviess County, she was the daughter of Douglas and Bernice (Green) Clouse. She married William Gerkin on October 13, 1950, and he preceded her in death on March 5, 2006.
wbiw.com
Obituary: Theresa D. Harrison
Theresa D. Harrison, 72, of Bedford, passed away on Sunday, October 30, 2022, at I.U. Health Bloomington Hospital. Born February 20, 1950, in Port Orange, FL, she was the daughter of Roy and Virginia Thomas. She married Mark Harrison, and he survives. She was a nurse’s aide at Garden Villa and a member of the Englewood Baptist Church.
wbiw.com
Obituary: Ollie Thomas Hughes
Ollie Thomas Hughes, 68, of Bedford, IN passed away on Monday, October 31, 2022. Born on March 2, 1954, he was the son of George Sr. and Lavada (McCroy) Hughes. He married Betty JoeAnn Tungate and she preceded him in death on January 17, 1998. Ollie worked for the City...
wamwamfm.com
Betty Lou Miley
Betty Lou Miley, 90, passed away at home peacefully on October 30, 2022 surrounded by her family. She is the daughter of Phillip and Christina (Williams) Taylor. She married her first husband, Shirley Ray Lucas on May 5, 1961. She married her second husband, Thomas H. Miley on May 6, 1972.
wamwamfm.com
George L. “Peanut” Raney
George L. “Peanut” Raney, age 60, of Loogootee, Indiana, entered his eternal rest at midnight on November 1, 2022 with his loved one’s by his side. Peanut was born in Jasper, Indiana on August 5, 1962 to George and Anna Raney. He married LaDonna Smith on December 6, 1995. He was a graduate of Loogootee High School in 1981. Peanut retired from United Gypsum, Shoals, Indiana, in 2016 after years of working there. He was a hardcore fan of the St. Louis Cardinals and St. Louis/Los Angeles Rams, enjoyed playing cards with his buddies at NIPS, bowling, and being with his family. He enjoyed watching sports, WWE Raw, his son Casey run demolition derbies, and he sure loved listening to AC/DC. Peanut’s sense of humor will be greatly missed by many.
wbiw.com
Governor Holcomb reappoints Seymour’s Bret Cornn among others
INDIANA — Governor Eric J. Holcomb today announced several appointments to various state boards and commissions including a Seymour man. Bret Cornn, a physician assistant with Schneck Primary Care was reappointed to the Physician Assistant Committee. Board of Chiropractic Examiners. The governor made three reappointments to the board, who...
wamwamfm.com
Gordon R. Rainey
Gordon R. Rainey, 76, of Winslow, Indiana, passed away peacefully at home with his family at his bedside on October 28, 2022. He was born in Arthur, Indiana, to Homer and Margaret Rainey on June 30, 1946. He proudly serviced his country during the Vietnam War and remained active with the VFW, American Legion, and Winslow Eagles. He retired from Special Mine Services in 2010. He loved to fish, hunt, trap, and would anytime he could. He especially cherished time spent with his grandchildren and his dogs, Butter and Dottie. He was a lifelong Hoosier fan and loved his sports.
wamwamfm.com
Linda A. Willoughby
Linda A. Willoughby, 71, of Crane, Indiana, passed away on Saturday, October 29, 2022 at Greene County General Hospital in Linton, Indiana. She was born on August 17, 1951 in Nicholasville, Kentucky to Curtis Richard and Margaret Cassel (Smith) Gault. Linda married her loving husband, Stephen Willoughby, on June 10, 1972.
There’s a Mysterious Tunnel Under an Indiana Street
Ever since I moved to the Evansville area in 2008, I've heard stories of things that lie beneath the city. everybody knows about the catacombs that are under the old courthouse. But, did you know there are random tunnels that have been found under the city, too?. One story of...
wamwamfm.com
7 Area Schools Attending Southwest Indiana Festival of Bands
On Tuesday, seven area schools will come together to perform at the 33rd Southwest Indiana Festival of Bands. This free concert is open to the public and will take place at South Knox Middle/High School in the High School Gym beginning at 7:00p.m. This year, over 180 students will perform and represent Barr-Reeve, Loogootee, Mitchell, North Daviess, North Knox, Shoals, and South Knox. The concert will feature guest conductor Dr. Tiffany J. Galus, who is currently an assistant professor of music in bands at the Indiana University Jacobs School of Music and associate director of IU athletic bands. This year marks the premiere of the group’s sixth new work for concert band: A Lion Legacy by Alex Tedrow. Tedrow is a composer and educator from Martin County and he composed A Lion Legacy in honor of the late Loogootee High School band director, Ed Hamilton who began his teaching career at Loogootee High School in 1959 and retired at the end of the 1989-90 school year. Tedrow says it is his hope that Hamilton’s incredible Loogootee “Lion” legacy will be remembered through this music written in his honor. Once again the program will be Tuesday night at 7pm at South Knox High School.
vincennespbs.org
SATURDAY AT 7:30PM: FIRST CITY FOCUS
Daviess County is one of five counties in the state of Indiana chosen for a pilot program designed to address the mental health of released inmates through a peer recovery process. We’ll find out how the program is being designed to help former inmates successfully transition out into society.
vincennespbs.org
Gregg Park bench will Honor Vets
It’s 10 days until Veteran’s Day, a day to honor America’s military veterans for their service. In Vincennes a special dedication is set to happen at Gregg Park at noon on November 11th. The Vincennes City Council’s “Veteran’s Recognition Committee will dedicate a Veteran’s Memorial Bench near...
witzamfm.com
Arizona Woman Awarded Dubois County Relocation Impact Grant
Jasper- Cassidy Allen has been awarded a Dubois County Relocation Impact Grant. Dubois Strong, in partnership with Radius Indiana, awards the $5,000 grants to out-of-state workers choosing to move to Dubois County. Recipients must commit to staying for at least two years. The grant is part of the Make My Move/Choose Southern Indiana initiative with TMap to incentivize out-of state workers to move to Dubois County.
Fun Holiday Activities Happening at Boonville’s Christmas in Boonvillage 2022
Each year, the Square in Boonville is transformed into a winter wonderland. Get ready for Christmas in Boonvillage 2022!. Boonville is always hosting fun events all throughout the year on the Square. These events allow families to go out, have a great time with food, games, and entertainment, all while meeting and greeting business owners and other members of the community. Whether it be the Square Flair, parades, or Boo in Boonville, there's no shortage of fun to be had. The next big event that will be hosted on the Square will be coming up in December, and you might want to mark your calendars to be a part of it. Oh, and this year, we will have a new activity for families in Boonville that will surely be a hit!
Cause determined for Weinbach home explosion in Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Indiana State Fire Marshal has ruled the cause of a fatal home explosion in Evansville in August to be accidental, following a joint investigation by the fire marshal and the Evansville Fire Department (EFD). Officials say the explosion occurred on August 10 in the 1000 block of North Weinbach Avenue […]
wamwamfm.com
WAMW Sports
Due to Tecumseh playing in the state volleyball tournament the Loogootee Lady Lions season opening basketball game will not be played on this date. Info to follow on a potential makeup date. Loogootee will now open up the season on Tuesday the 8th at 7:30 in Jack Butcher Arena against Eastern Greene. Hear a segment talking about the upcoming Lady Lions with Coach Brian Smith tomorrow on the sports reports.
smallfarmersjournal.com
The Buzz of the Crowd: HORSE PROGRESS DAYS 2022
Most quiet country people have been humbled and quieted by this pandemic. Yet the greening of a third year may harbor hope disguised as impatience, with most folks wary but set to return to the company of others, determined to get on with the occasionally generous and usually predictable business of living.
wamwamfm.com
Knox County Elder Justice Event
Generations, in partnership with the Knox County Community Foundation, will be hosting its elder justice event, Stack the Deck Against Scams, Fraud and Elder Abuse on Wednesday, November 16th, 2022 at the Green Activities Center, 120 W. Harrison St., Vincennes, IN on the Vincennes University Campus from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Join them for an afternoon of information on how to avoid financial exploitation, signs of elder abuse and how to report it and information on current scams that affect our local area. Speakers will include the Better Business Bureau, Elder Law Attorneys and local medical experts. This event is FREE and a FREE lunch will be provided; however, seating is limited and registration is required. Registration is open! Register online at GenerationsNetwork.org or through the link on the Generations Facebook post. You may also contact Cathy Jones at 812-888-5159, or by e-mail at Catherine.Jones@vinu.edu to register.
wbiw.com
Bloomington VA Clinic urges veterans to apply for services now
BEDFORD – Representatives from the Bloomington VA Clinic stopped by the Golden Corral in Bedford Friday morning, to reach out to veterans in the community who may qualify for services through the VA Clinic. Bobby Anderson, Bloomington VA Clinic Administrator, has been made aware of the many veterans in...
Comments / 0