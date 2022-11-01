Read full article on original website
Related
The White House says North Korea is secretly sending a 'significant' amount of artillery shells to Russia, but it won't fix Russia's problems
North Korea is secretly sending a "significant" amount of artillery shells to Russia, the US said. Shipments are being disguised to seem as if they're going to the Middle East and North Africa. The National Security Council's John Kirby said this won't change the course of the Ukraine war. North...
Russian Lawmaker Who Criticized Vladimir Putin's War In Ukraine Left Comatose After Incident Inside Parliament Building
A Russian lawmaker and alleged Vladimir Putin loyalist was left in a coma after suffering a series of mysterious head injuries in a parliament building, RadarOnline.com has learned. 71-year-old Anatoly Karpov was hospitalized late Saturday night after allegedly “suffering a fall.” He now reportedly resides in the neurology ward of...
Top Russian generals frustrated by humiliating losses mused about nuking Ukraine — but US intelligence isn't sure what to make of it
Russian generals have reportedly deliberated using tactical nuclear weapons in Ukraine. But US officials aren't sure what to make of the intelligence analysis, according to CNN. Putin ultimately decides if Russia will use tactical nukes through a multi-step process that would take time. Frustrated by mounting battlefield setbacks in Ukraine,...
Agriculture Online
TABLE-Russia sets grain export taxes for Nov 9-15
MOSCOW, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Russia's agriculture ministry has set out its grain export taxes for Nov. 9-15 as follows: Wheat Barley Maize (Corn) Nov 9-15 - tax, roubles/tonne 3,012.0 2,495.6 1,114.3 - indicative price, $/tonne 314.0 283.7 251.6 Nov 2-8 - tax, roubles/tonne 2,923.2 2,414.3 1,637.3 - indicative price, $/tonne 312.7 282.5 264.4 Oct 26-Nov 1 - tax, roubles/tonne 3,028.0 2,524.2 1,909.1 - indicative price, $/tonne 310.1 280.5 266.4 Oct 19-25 - tax, roubles/tonne 2,934.3 2,479.9 2,410.1 - indicative price, $/tonne 308.3 279.8 278.2 Oct 12-18 - tax, roubles/tonne 1,926.8 1,632.0 3,114.1 - indicative price, $/tonne 307.7 280.9 317.6 Oct 5-11 - tax, roubles/tonne 2,119.0 1,849.8 3,295.6 - indicative price, $/tonne 308.1 282.3 317.6 Sept 28-Oct 4 - tax, roubles/tonne 2,476.6 2,152.6 3,659.9 - indicative price, $/tonne 308.2 281.8 317.6 Sept 21-27 - tax, roubles/tonne 2,668.3 2,353.9 3,696.5 - indicative price, $/tonne 311.9 285.8 317.6 Sept 14-20 - tax, roubles/tonne 2,962.9 2,717.7 3,784.4 - indicative price, $/tonne 316.8 292.5 317.6 Russia's agriculture ministry determines the size of the duty on a weekly basis, using price indicators reported by traders. (Reporting by Polina Devitt Editing by David Goodman )
Agriculture Online
UPDATE 1-Erdogan, Putin agreed to send Russian grains to poor African countries for free
ISTANBUL, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday that he had agreed with counterpart Vladimir Putin that Russian grains sent under the Black Sea export deal should go to poor African countries for free. "In my phone call with Vladimir Putin, he said 'Let's send this...
Vladimir Putin's Hands Are Turning 'Black' Following Reports The Russian Leader Is Suffering From Parkinson's Disease & Cancer
Vladimir Putin’s hands are reportedly turning black as a result of the intravenous injections he is receiving to treat his myriad of alleged different health conditions, RadarOnline.com has learned. In a sudden development to come just days after the 70-year-old ailing Russian leader was photographed with what appeared to...
A former inmate describes what Brittney Griner's 9-year sentence in a Russian prison could be like: 'It's a Gulag labour camp'
"It's totally inhuman, it's a Gulag, and when you feel yourself alone there, it's much easier to give up," said Pussy Riot member Maria Alyokhina.
Agriculture Online
Kremlin: Russia has not decided whether to extend Black Sea Grain deal
MOSCOW, Nov 3 (Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Thursday it had not committed to staying in the Black Sea grain deal, which has freed Ukraine's grain shipments from a Russian blockade of its Black Sea ports, beyond its current expiry date of Nov. 19. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told...
Agriculture Online
Russian delegation resumes work at grain deal centre - JCC
ISTANBUL, Nov 3 (Reuters) - The Russian delegation resumed work at the Joint Coordination Centre (JCC) that runs the Black Sea grain deal operations in Istanbul and joined vessel inspections on Thursday, the U.N. Secretariat at the centre said. It said the queue for inspections has been significantly reduced, with...
Agriculture Online
Erdogan says discussed with Zelenskiy sending grains to African countries
ISTANBUL, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday he discussed with Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelenskiy sending grain to African countries, after Russia's Vladimir Putin proposed sending grain to countries like Djibouti, Somalia and Sudan first. In an interview with Turkish broadcaster ATV after Russia said it would...
Agriculture Online
Ukraine's Zelenskiy says he thanked Erdogan for helping preserve grain deal
Nov 2 (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said he thanked Turkish counterpart Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday for his "active participation" in helping preserve a deal to export grain from Black Sea ports. In a statement on Telegram, Zelenskiy said he had also discussed further steps to return prisoners, saying...
Agriculture Online
UPDATE 5-Putin: We could quit grain deal again, but would not block grain for Turkey
(Updates with new Putin comments) Nov 2 (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday reserved Russia's right to withdraw again from an international agreement allowing Ukraine to export grain via the Black Sea, after ending four days of non-cooperation with the deal. If Russia did so, however, Putin said it...
Agriculture Online
China customs updates list of approved Brazilian corn exporters
BEIJING, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Chinese customs updated its list of approved Brazilian corn exporters on Wednesday, a move a source with knowledge of the process said meant exports of Brazilian corn to China could begin. China importing corn from Brazil would be a blow to the United States, the...
Agriculture Online
WRAPUP 9-Nuclear plant offgrid again as Russia strikes Ukraine infrastructure
(Adds details on Russian protest to Britain, comments on grain deal) Ukraine reports attacks on infrastructure in many areas. Russia files protest with British ambassador over 'sabotage'. *. Russia gives some residents of Kherson region days to leave. *. Moscow claims to have foiled attack on nuclear plant. *. Russia...
Agriculture Online
Russian 'blackmail' failed over grain deal - Ukrainian presidential aide
KYIV, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Russia is resuming participation in a deal to free up grain exports from Ukraine because it realised the initiative would still work without the Kremlin's involvement, a senior Ukrainian official said on Wednesday. Presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak said in a written statement to Reuters that...
Agriculture Online
Ukraine says it has made no new commitments beyond existing grain export deal
KYIV, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Ukraine has made no new commitments that go beyond the terms of a deal signed in July to free up grain exports from its Black Sea ports following Russia's invasion, a Foreign Ministry spokesperson said on Thursday. Spokesman Oleg Nikolenko wrote on Facebook that Ukraine...
Agriculture Online
Lavrov calls on United Nations to ease Russian food exports
Nov 3 (Reuters) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Thursday that Moscow had called on the United Nations to help fulfill part of the Black Sea grain deal that would ease Russia's own food exports. Lavrov was speaking at a news conference in Jordan, one day after Russia...
Agriculture Online
WRAPUP 1-Russia signals retreat in southern Ukraine but Kyiv fears trap
KYIV, Nov 4 (Reuters) - A Russian-installed official in southern Ukraine said Moscow will likely pull its troops from the west bank of the Dnipro River in Kherson and also urged civilians to leave, perhaps signalling a retreat that would be a blow to Russia's war. There was silence from...
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-U.S. wheat slumps as Russia says it will resume Black Sea grain deal
(Updates with closing U.S. prices) PARIS/CHICAGO, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Wheat futures plummeted from Chicago to Europe on Wednesday after Russia said it would resume its participation in a deal to export grain from war-torn Ukraine, a reversal of its weekend decision to pull out of the deal in a move that had sent wheat futures surging higher.
Agriculture Online
WRAPUP 10-Russian official says troops likely to abandon west bank of Ukraine's Dnipro
KYIV, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Russian forces are likely to abandon their foothold on the west bank of Ukraine's Dnipro River, a Russian-installed occupation official said on Thursday, a Russian retreat that, if confirmed, would be a major turning point in the war. There was no immediate Ukrainian response to...
Comments / 0