WOWT
Omaha nonprofit owner faces theft after operating in his own home 2 years later after eviction
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - There’s a never-ending stream of bikes to repair at Rich Settje’s house. He is the creator of Team Bike Rescue a nonprofit that fixes up bikes for kids in need. Two years ago, Settje was forced to operate in his own home after being...
UPDATE: Bridge to Omaha on Veterans Memorial Highway back open
According to the Council Bluffs Police Department, the bridge to Omaha on Veterans Memorial Highway is back open after an incident on the bridge.
Southern Poverty Law Center
Omaha Police Cancel Deal With Far Right-Linked Gun Shop
The Omaha Police Department (OPD) in Nebraska confirmed to Hatewatch it has permanently scrapped a proposed equipment swap with a far right-linked gun shop. 88 Tactical is a large gun range and store on the outskirts of Omaha where “civilians as well as law enforcement and military personnel” train, according to its website. In 2017, Hatewatch reported that 88 Tactical and the anti-Muslim Global Faith Institute invited anti-Muslim ex-FBI agent and author John Guandolo to Nebraska. In August, Hatewatch reported on the emails surrounding the exchange and local Nebraska activists’ concerns over the deal. They called attention to what they say is the business’s use of far-right imagery. Activists further voiced concerns over an 88 Tactical instructor Devin Crinklaw, who also works as an OPD officer and has espoused anti-Muslim views on social media. Hatewatch reported on those posts in the August article.
iheart.com
Omaha woman killed in Nemaha County crash
(Auburn, NE) -- An Omaha woman is killed in a crash in Nemaha County. The Nemaha County Sheriff's Office says just before 3:00 Wednesday afternoon a two-vehicle crash was reported on Highway 75, just north of Auburn. Investigators say a southbound vehicle, driven by Anne Reynolds of Omaha, crossed the center line and hit a northbound vehicle, driven by Sarah Wiltse of Nebraska City.
WOWT
Cause of fire at abandoned Omaha school under investigation
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A fire at an abandoned school’s gymnasium is under investigation. According to the Omaha Fire Department, crews were called to the area of South 32nd and S Streets Monday at 6:58 p.m. for a building fire. The fire was at the abandoned St. Anthony’s School....
WOWT
Semi crash reported at JFK and L Street
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A semi crash was reported at JFK southbound and L Street about 6:30 a.m. Thursday. According to OPD, the semi pulling a flatbed trailer hit the L Street overpass, spilling some of its contents. The semi was able to eventually clear the bridge and pulled over...
KETV.com
Car flips, brings down live power lines in Omaha crash
OMAHA, Neb. — A car crashed into a pole and flipped early Wednesday morning, bringing live power lines down around it. Police found the crash near 58th and Hamilton streets shortly before 3 a.m. Officers told KETV NewsWatch 7 that the car was stolen and the person who crashed it ran off.
klkntv.com
Missing Nebraska woman may be in danger after disappearing without medication
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — An Endangered Missing Advisory is in effect across eastern Nebraska as of Thursday evening. Troopers are asking for the public’s help to bring Tiffany Harwood back home. They say the 21-year-old was last seen in Papillion on Tuesday, around 9:30 p.m. She’s about 5-foot-1...
klin.com
Driver Flees In Vehicle After Crashing Into Lincoln Home
A Lincoln woman called police around 5:30 Wednesday evening after hearing a loud bang outside her house near 28th and Orchard. “She went outside and discovered an unknown vehicle had struck the corner of her residence,” says Captain Todd Kocian. “A neighbor reported seeing a light brown or tan SUV run into the garage.”
WOWT
Omaha Police: ‘Use of force’ dash-cam video of sheriff candidate stolen, altered
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police on Thursday issued a statement about a video circulating of a candidate for Douglas County Sheriff they say has been altered. OPD said the video, showing Sgt. Aaron Hanson repeatedly striking a suspect in the knee, was altered to make it seem like Hanson struck the person several times.
News Channel Nebraska
Sheriff reports deadly accident on Highway 75
AUBURN - The Nemaha County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly accident on Highway 75 at 2:45 p.m. Wednesday. A sheriff’s office press release says vehicles driven by Anne Reynolds of Omaha and Sarah Wiltse of Nebraska City collided between county roads 735 and 736. Reynolds was pronounced...
klkntv.com
Missing Lincoln inmate arrested by Omaha Police
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Lincoln inmate was arrested by Omaha Police last Thursday, the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services said. Omaha Police booked 36-year-old Tabitha Viktora into the Douglas County Corrections Center, according to a press release. Viktora went missing from Community Corrections Center-Lincoln on Sept. 30 when...
iheart.com
Two Missing Nebraska Inmates Arrested
Nebraska Corrections says two missing inmates from a Lincoln facility are now under arrest. Corrections says Krista Foley was taken into custody in Sarpy County. She was reported missing from the Community Corrections Center-Lincoln on September 25th during a pre-approved visit to a local church. Foley is serving a three...
News Channel Nebraska
Man ejected from crash on Highway 370 dies at scene
BELLEVUE, Neb. (WOWT) - One person was killed Tuesday morning in a rollover crash on Highway 370. At about 4:15 a.m., Sarpy County deputies initially responded to the scene near the intersection of Highway 370 and 36th Street. Bellevue Police said that someone had reported finding an unconscious person in...
klkntv.com
Man attacked while walking dog in Lincoln; search for three suspects underway
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — An investigation has been launched after police say a 31-year-old was attacked while walking a dog in Lincoln. Police said this happened near 2nd Street and Folkways Boulevard on Tuesday around 9 p.m. The victim reported that three unknown males came up from behind, hit...
KETV.com
Five people in the hospital after report of carbon monoxide poisoning
OMAHA, Neb. — Five people were transported to an Omaha hospital after a report of carbon monoxide poisoning at a house. Officials told KETV NewsWatch 7 police responded to the scene near 8th and Cedar streets around 5:15 a.m. All five were reportedly transported with critical injuries. Officials said...
WOWT
Council Bluffs Police: Man drove 150 MPH+ in interstate crash
COUNCIL BLUFFS, IOWA (WOWT) - A man turned himself into the Pottawattamie County jail Friday morning to face charges of seriously injuring a woman in a crash more than two months ago. Council Bluffs police say their investigation revealed that Evaristo Javier Garcia, 20, drove more than 150 miles per...
klkntv.com
WATCH: Porch pirate steals $430 package in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Lincoln Police Department is asking for help from the community in identifying two people caught stealing on camera. In the first theft, someone took a package worth $430 off a porch. LPD said that as the holidays approach, you should be vigilant with your...
iheart.com
Douglas County Inmate Death Investigated
The Douglas County Department of Corrections reports the death of a person being held at the correctional center in downtown Omaha. They say 47-year-old Aundrea Milnes was found unresponsive in her cell Thursday afternoon. County Corrections says repeated efforts to revive her were unsuccessful, and she was declared deceased by...
WOWT
Nebraska’s Official Veterans Day Parade postponed due to weather
BELLEVUE, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska’s Official Veterans Day Parade and Military Expo have been postponed. The Bellevue Chamber of Commerce and Community announced Thursday that Nebraska’s Official Veterans Day Parade and accompanying military expo would be on Saturday, Nov. 5. However, due to expected rain and snow, the...
