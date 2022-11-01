ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Southern Poverty Law Center

Omaha Police Cancel Deal With Far Right-Linked Gun Shop

The Omaha Police Department (OPD) in Nebraska confirmed to Hatewatch it has permanently scrapped a proposed equipment swap with a far right-linked gun shop. 88 Tactical is a large gun range and store on the outskirts of Omaha where “civilians as well as law enforcement and military personnel” train, according to its website. In 2017, Hatewatch reported that 88 Tactical and the anti-Muslim Global Faith Institute invited anti-Muslim ex-FBI agent and author John Guandolo to Nebraska. In August, Hatewatch reported on the emails surrounding the exchange and local Nebraska activists’ concerns over the deal. They called attention to what they say is the business’s use of far-right imagery. Activists further voiced concerns over an 88 Tactical instructor Devin Crinklaw, who also works as an OPD officer and has espoused anti-Muslim views on social media. Hatewatch reported on those posts in the August article.
OMAHA, NE
iheart.com

Omaha woman killed in Nemaha County crash

(Auburn, NE) -- An Omaha woman is killed in a crash in Nemaha County. The Nemaha County Sheriff's Office says just before 3:00 Wednesday afternoon a two-vehicle crash was reported on Highway 75, just north of Auburn. Investigators say a southbound vehicle, driven by Anne Reynolds of Omaha, crossed the center line and hit a northbound vehicle, driven by Sarah Wiltse of Nebraska City.
NEMAHA COUNTY, NE
WOWT

Cause of fire at abandoned Omaha school under investigation

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A fire at an abandoned school’s gymnasium is under investigation. According to the Omaha Fire Department, crews were called to the area of South 32nd and S Streets Monday at 6:58 p.m. for a building fire. The fire was at the abandoned St. Anthony’s School....
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Semi crash reported at JFK and L Street

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A semi crash was reported at JFK southbound and L Street about 6:30 a.m. Thursday. According to OPD, the semi pulling a flatbed trailer hit the L Street overpass, spilling some of its contents. The semi was able to eventually clear the bridge and pulled over...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Car flips, brings down live power lines in Omaha crash

OMAHA, Neb. — A car crashed into a pole and flipped early Wednesday morning, bringing live power lines down around it. Police found the crash near 58th and Hamilton streets shortly before 3 a.m. Officers told KETV NewsWatch 7 that the car was stolen and the person who crashed it ran off.
OMAHA, NE
klin.com

Driver Flees In Vehicle After Crashing Into Lincoln Home

A Lincoln woman called police around 5:30 Wednesday evening after hearing a loud bang outside her house near 28th and Orchard. “She went outside and discovered an unknown vehicle had struck the corner of her residence,” says Captain Todd Kocian. “A neighbor reported seeing a light brown or tan SUV run into the garage.”
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Sheriff reports deadly accident on Highway 75

AUBURN - The Nemaha County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly accident on Highway 75 at 2:45 p.m. Wednesday. A sheriff’s office press release says vehicles driven by Anne Reynolds of Omaha and Sarah Wiltse of Nebraska City collided between county roads 735 and 736. Reynolds was pronounced...
AUBURN, NE
klkntv.com

Missing Lincoln inmate arrested by Omaha Police

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Lincoln inmate was arrested by Omaha Police last Thursday, the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services said. Omaha Police booked 36-year-old Tabitha Viktora into the Douglas County Corrections Center, according to a press release. Viktora went missing from Community Corrections Center-Lincoln on Sept. 30 when...
LINCOLN, NE
iheart.com

Two Missing Nebraska Inmates Arrested

Nebraska Corrections says two missing inmates from a Lincoln facility are now under arrest. Corrections says Krista Foley was taken into custody in Sarpy County. She was reported missing from the Community Corrections Center-Lincoln on September 25th during a pre-approved visit to a local church. Foley is serving a three...
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Man ejected from crash on Highway 370 dies at scene

BELLEVUE, Neb. (WOWT) - One person was killed Tuesday morning in a rollover crash on Highway 370. At about 4:15 a.m., Sarpy County deputies initially responded to the scene near the intersection of Highway 370 and 36th Street. Bellevue Police said that someone had reported finding an unconscious person in...
BELLEVUE, NE
KETV.com

Five people in the hospital after report of carbon monoxide poisoning

OMAHA, Neb. — Five people were transported to an Omaha hospital after a report of carbon monoxide poisoning at a house. Officials told KETV NewsWatch 7 police responded to the scene near 8th and Cedar streets around 5:15 a.m. All five were reportedly transported with critical injuries. Officials said...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Council Bluffs Police: Man drove 150 MPH+ in interstate crash

COUNCIL BLUFFS, IOWA (WOWT) - A man turned himself into the Pottawattamie County jail Friday morning to face charges of seriously injuring a woman in a crash more than two months ago. Council Bluffs police say their investigation revealed that Evaristo Javier Garcia, 20, drove more than 150 miles per...
COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA
klkntv.com

WATCH: Porch pirate steals $430 package in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Lincoln Police Department is asking for help from the community in identifying two people caught stealing on camera. In the first theft, someone took a package worth $430 off a porch. LPD said that as the holidays approach, you should be vigilant with your...
LINCOLN, NE
iheart.com

Douglas County Inmate Death Investigated

The Douglas County Department of Corrections reports the death of a person being held at the correctional center in downtown Omaha. They say 47-year-old Aundrea Milnes was found unresponsive in her cell Thursday afternoon. County Corrections says repeated efforts to revive her were unsuccessful, and she was declared deceased by...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Nebraska’s Official Veterans Day Parade postponed due to weather

BELLEVUE, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska’s Official Veterans Day Parade and Military Expo have been postponed. The Bellevue Chamber of Commerce and Community announced Thursday that Nebraska’s Official Veterans Day Parade and accompanying military expo would be on Saturday, Nov. 5. However, due to expected rain and snow, the...
BELLEVUE, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy