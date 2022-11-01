ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Princess Royal opens hub for Royal Navy families

By Ben Mitchell
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0l107a_0iuHMMdG00

The Princess Royal has opened a community hub which provides support for families with a parent in the armed forces.

Anne met users and staff at the new Gosport Community Hub which will serve 435 children from service families in the Gosport and Fareham area of Portsmouth.

The centre has been built and staffed thanks to a grant of £400,000 from the Royal Navy and Royal Marines Charity (RNRMC) which Anne has been the patron of since 2007.

Mandy Lindley, director of relationships and funding at the RNRMC, said: “As a Royal Navy veteran and Gosport resident of over 40 years, I am part of a proud and significant Royal Navy community in this area.

“My husband and I both served and my family have experienced some of the unique challenges and difficulties that come with service life, experiences shared by many families here in Gosport.

“Therefore, the creation of the Gosport Community Hub to support local Royal Navy families and the wider school community has personal significance for me, and I am proud that the Royal Navy and Royal Marines Charity has been at the forefront of delivering this milestone facility.”

The centre is partnered with the Gosport and Fareham Multi Academy Trust (GFMAT) with the aim of providing families with a dedicated space to “meet, socialise and find valuable peer support from those who share the unique challenges of having a parent in the Armed Forces”.

Chris Willis, executive headteacher at the GFMAT, was named Income Innovator of the Year at the National School Awards 2021 for his involvement in the project.

He said: “The hub is part of our wider Gosport community strategy, which focuses on raising the aspiration and engagement of our families and community partners across the town.”

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Princess Royal picks sculpture design to mark patronage

The Princess Royal has chosen the design of a tortoise sculpture which will be part of a trail next year. It will be one of 50 designs which will make up Durrell's sculpture trail in 2023. A selection of artists were invited to submit their designs to celebrate Princess Anne's...
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Royal Expert Claims ‘Hideous Woman’ Camilla Parker Bowles ‘Burst Into Tears’ on Wedding Day to King Charles III

The royal family appeared united on the wedding day of King Charles III and Camilla Parker Bowles. However, emotions reportedly ran high behind closed doors. A royal expert claims the queen consort faced names such as “hideous woman” from royal watchers and public backlash from those who couldn’t forget her and Prince Charles’ checkered past. …
Daily Mail

Girl 'stolen' by travellers at age four in Yorkshire and taken to Canada, New Zealand and Australia is finally reunited with her family 53 YEARS later who admitted: 'We NEVER thought this would happen'

A woman who was 'stolen' from her family in the UK when she was just four years old and raised by travellers in Canada and New Zealand, before settling down in Australia, has been reunited with her biological family. Susan Gervaise, 57, was taken from her biological family in Pontefract,...
People

Queen Camilla's Coronation Crown: See Her Options — and Why a Tiara or Diadem Won't Do

While Buckingham Palace have confirmed that Camilla will be crowned at next year’s coronation ceremony, the debate continues over exactly which crown she will use The search is on for a crown for Queen Camilla. When Camilla is crowned alongside King Charles at his coronation on May 6, 2023, she needs a suitable headpiece — but which one the couple will choose is very much up for debate. As the controversy around the provenance of the famous Koh-i-Nûr diamond — the centerpiece of Queen Elizabeth, the Queen Mother's crown...
BBC

RSPCA rescues 96 'terrified' shih-tzus from Torquay home

A total of 96 shih-tzu dogs have been rescued from a breeding home. The RSPCA described the dogs as "flea-infested" and "matted with faeces" as a result of over-breeding when found in Torquay, Devon. It said the dogs were "absolutely terrified of people" since being rescued, but hoped it could...
The List

New UK Poll Names The 2 Most Popular Members Of The Royal Family

The death of Queen Elizabeth II has led to many changes within the royal family, most notably the ascension of King Charles III. In addition, Prince William and Catherine Middleton were named the new Prince and Princess of Wales, and are expected to take on even more duties. In fact, Charles' recent decision about working royals proved us all wrong. Before the queen's passing, sources had revealed that Charles was planning to cut that number down of working royals to eight, which would include (of course) King Charles and Queen Camilla, Prince Edward and Sophie, Countess of Wessex, William and Kate, and Princess Anne, per Insider.
Cheryl E Preston

The people of Sussex may vote Prince Harry and Meghan Markle out

According to Her the people of Sussex will vote on October 24 to reject Prince Harry and Meghan Markle as their Duke and Duchess. There are reportedly over 2,000 signatures on a petition to oust the son of King Charles III and his wife. Since stepping back from their royal duties there have been no indications that Harry or Meghan have done anything that would honor the people for whom they gained their titles.
The List

What We Think Will Happen When Prince William Becomes King

While the world was thrust into a state of shock and mourning when news broke that Queen Elizabeth II had died at the age of 96, her eldest son was simultaneously named the new British monarch. Upon her immediate passing, the former Prince of Wales became King Charles III — and while we'll have to wait until May 6, 2023 to witness his coronation — Charles started executing the demands of the office from that tragic moment on.
KTBS

Prince Harry 'stuns' friends with book request

Prince Harry "stunned" his friends by asking them to contribute to his upcoming memoir. The Duke of Sussex asked his pals and some former girlfriends to talk to his ghost writer, JR Moehringer, about his upbringing, life and relationships, for new book 'Spare' but it is believed many of them turned down the request, having spent years being warned not to speak about their bond with the prince.
People

Kate Middleton Displays Family Photos in Latest Video — See the Sweet Snaps

Kate Middleton keeps reminders of her loved ones close. The Princess of Wales, 40, released a new video on Sunday to kick off Addiction Awareness Week, which takes place from Sunday October 30 to Sunday November 7, as patron of The Forward Trust. In the background of the video, three...
The Independent

The Independent

906K+
Followers
295K+
Post
452M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy