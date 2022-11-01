ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Meghan: British citizenship test was so hard and Harry didn’t know some answers

By Laura Elston
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NKq9K_0iuHMGKu00

The Duchess of Sussex has revealed she found the British citizenship test “so hard” and even the Duke of Sussex had “no idea” of some of the answers.

The American-born actress spoke about studying for the Life in the UK test on the latest episode of her Archetypes podcast.

Meghan said she turned to Harry for help while practicing for the official government quiz, but the British-born duke – who is fifth in line to the throne – was also stuck on the questions.

When Meghan’s engagement to Harry was confirmed in 2017, Buckingham Palace announced that the former Suits star would become a British citizen.

But the Sussexes quit the working monarchy in 2020 and moved to the US, amid reports Meghan had abandoned the process of seeking citizenship.

Chatting to actress and director Pamela Adlon , who recently became a British citizen, Meghan said: “That citizenship exam is so hard. I was studying for it and I remember going ‘Oh my goodness’.

“I would ask my husband ‘Did you know this? Did you know this?’ and he would be ‘I had no idea’.”

Adlon, best known for voicing Bobby Hill in the animated comedy show King Of The Hill,  joked: “I think they made it harder for you. They were like ‘We’re gonna really throw up walls on this one’.”

Meghan laughed and said, “You think?”

The Duchess also chatted with her “dear friend” Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, the First Lady of Canada – wife of the Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau.

Meghan spoke about how they spent time together in the summer with their children, and how she bought an “inflatable pizza slice” pool float online which proved to be a “big hit”.

“This wasn’t our day of being the wives and moms, all perfectly quaffed with up dos and pearls and demure smiles,” the duchess said.

“This was the other version of us, both with wild curly hair and swimsuits and loose linen and huge belly laughs, big cuddles with our little ones and quiet whispers of girl talk on the terrace, giddy like absolute school girls.

“We were just having so much fun.”Meghan described the episode called Good Wife/Bad Wife, Good Mom/Bad Mom as digging into the roles women play on the home front and looking at how to “break out of the limiting version of these moulds society has carved out for us”.

Comments / 0

Related
epicstream.com

Prince Harry Tells Prince William, Kate Middleton ‘Looks Beautiful’ on Their Wedding Day; Royal Trio Share Intimate Moment After Cambridge’s Tied the Knot

Prince William, Kate Middleton and Prince Harry shared a tight bond before Meghan Markle. The three royals were inseparable, earning them the moniker "the royal trio", and royal expert Marcia Moody talked about their friendship in her book. Prince William, Kate Middleton And Prince Harry Share Intimate Moment During Royal...
Cheryl E Preston

Archie and Lilibet are caught in the middle of royal drama and are not recognized as a Prince and Princess

Liliibet and ArchieRoyal family YouTube screenshot. British law says Archie and Lilibet are a prince and princess. British law states that the grandchildren of a reigning monarch automatically become a prince and princess but King Charles III has not yet acknowledged this regarding Archie and Lilibet the children of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. The law does not state that there are any stipulations like the parents having to be working royals or living in the UK. It does not matter whether or not the new king recognizes them or if Meghan haters and or racists don't believe they should have the titles the truth is these children were born with royal blood and their grandfather is the reigning monarch.
Marie Claire

Who Does Princess Kate Curtsy To, According to Royal Protocol?

There is a ton of confusing information out there about who bows to whom and who curtsies to whom among the Royal Family, and their official website doesn't help matters with its vague explanation—which also only seems to apply to members of the public anyway, and hasn't been updated since Queen Elizabeth's passing (thanks! Super helpful!).
SheKnows

Ivana Trump Was Reportedly 'Totally Broken Down' After Her Ex Donald Trump Was Elected President

The death of Ivana Trump in July took many people by surprise, but it seems her downfall came much earlier than 2022. Her life took a dramatic turn when her ex-husband, Donald Trump, became the 45th President of the United States and her socialite calendar suddenly became empty. In the 1980s, Ivana and Donald were the toast of the town and on everyone’s New York City invite list. After their infamous divorce, she was still a beloved figure on the social scene and rarely found herself in the same type of controversies as her ex-husband. Her longtime friend and fashion designer...
SheKnows

Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Are Being Accused of Making Money by ‘Damaging the Royal Family’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle aren’t ever going to get a break from royal author Tom Bower, who relentlessly criticized the Sussexes on Good Morning Britain on Monday. He’s ready to strip them of their titles because he thinks they are profiting off their status and disparaging the royal family in the process.
netflixjunkie.com

“She so staggeringly misses the point” – Royal Author Accuses Meghan Markle of Gaslighting People via Her Podcast

Meghan Markle is gaining worldwide recognition for her podcast Archetypes. Made under the banner Archewell Audio, the podcast is all about Markle inviting women from all across the world to discuss the troops that wrongly project women in society. Within two months of its release, the podcast made headlines by gaining a nomination for the Best Pop Podcast of 2022 in the People’s Choice Awards.
CALIFORNIA STATE
seventeen.com

Prince William Has "Barely Spoken" to Prince Harry Since News of 'Spare' Dropped

Wondering how things are between Prince Harry and Prince William amid news of Harry's memoir Spare dropping on January 10? Not! Great! The Sun reported that William "has barely spoken" to Harry since news of Spare broke, while the royal family is on "tenterhooks" to read the book. This update...
The Independent

The Independent

906K+
Followers
295K+
Post
452M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy