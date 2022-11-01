ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Indonesia revokes drug companies' licenses after 159 deaths

By Edna Tarigan
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0idspu_0iuHLLmk00

Indonesian authorities have revoked the licenses of two pharmaceutical companies to produce syrup-type medicines following the deaths of 159 children due to acute kidney injury, officials said Tuesday.

Penny Lukito, chief of the Food and Drug Monitoring Agency, known as BPOM, said it found that PT Yarindo Farmatama and PT Universal Pharmaceutical Industries had changed suppliers of propylene glycol, a component of the syrups, and the type they were using was contaminated with other chemicals.

“If there is a change, it should be reported to BPOM," Lukito said. In cases of non-compliance, pharmaceutical companies are "subject to administrative sanctions in the form of cessation of production, distribution, recall and destruction,” Lukito said.

The agency and the National Police found that the two companies used propylene glycol as a raw material in the production of medicinal syrups. The syrups, often used by children, contained excessive amounts of ethylene glycol and diethylene glycol. The findings were based on interviews with employees and an examination of documents, facilities and products of the companies.

The two chemicals are often used in industrial applications and in antifreeze and brake fluids.

Lukito said BPOM is pursuing criminal charges against the companies.

“Perpetrators face a maximum prison sentence of 10 years and a maximum fine of 1 billion rupiah ($64,000),” Lukito said.

The contamination is suspected of being the cause of a spike in cases of acute kidney disorders in children since the end of August.

The Health Ministry reported on Tuesday that there have been 304 cases of acute kidney injury in 27 provinces. Most of the patients were under age 5. The ministry said it has distributed 146 vials of antidotes to 17 hospitals across the country.

Ministry spokesperson Mohammad Syahril said the number of new cases and deaths has decreased since the government announced a temporary ban on the use of syrup medicines until the completion of its investigation.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

‘Thousands’ of corrupt and ‘predatory’ officers recruited as police after vetting failures, damning report warns

Hundreds if not thousands of police officers who should have failed vetting checks may be in the job in England and Wales, a damning report has found. HM Inspectorate of Constabulary’s latest report concluded a culture of misogyny and predatory behaviour towards members of the public, female police officers and staff is also pervasive in many forces.Inspectors found police are not adopting high enough standards when screening potential officers and warned it is too easy for the “wrong people” to join or remain in the force.The watchdog, which analysed hundreds of police vetting files, discovered many cases where individuals should...
The Independent

Australia offers $1m reward for help tracking Indian man suspected of murdering woman on beach

Police in Australia have announced a reward of one million Australian dollar (around £556,710.17) for information on the whereabouts of an Indian national who is suspected of murdering a woman in the country before returning to his homeland.Police in Queensland said that they are waiting for information from India on Rajwinder Singh, 38, who is suspected of murdering 24-year-old Toyah Cordingley who was found on Wangetti Beach on 22 October 2018.Detective Inspector Sonia Smith said state police officers who speak Hindi and Punjabi are waiting in an office in Cairns to be contacted from India via WhatsApp or online...
The Independent

More than 240 tourists, including US and UK citizens, are released after being ‘held hostage’ in Peru

More than 240 tourists, including US and UK nationals, have been released after they were detained by an Indigenous group in Peru. The tourists were taken hostage at around 10am on 3 November as part of a protest against the Peruvian government after more than 40 oil spills in the area, community leaders in Cuninico told local media. Pregnant women, a one-month-old baby and elderly people were reportedly among those held hostage. The US Department of Justice said in a statement to ABC that the situation has since been resolved. A total of 248 people, including 228 Peruvian citizens,...
The Independent

Haiti police try to break blockade of crucial fuel terminal

Haiti’s National Police was fighting to remove a powerful gang that has surrounded a key fuel terminal in Port-au-Prince for almost two months, though it was not immediately clear Friday if the economically devastating blockade was fully lifted.In a voicemail shared with The Associated Press on Friday, Police Chief Frantz Elbé congratulated officers involved in an operation to oust members of the G9 gang federation led by Jimmy Cherizier, a former police officer known as “Barbecue.” The gang had refused to budge as it demanded that Prime Minister Ariel Henry resign.It wasn’t immediately clear if anyone was killed during...
The Independent

The Independent

906K+
Followers
295K+
Post
452M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy