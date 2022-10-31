ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

WTWO/WAWV

Incorrect texts confuse voters across Illinois

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Voters across Illinois reported receiving texts encouraging them to go vote, but they included the wrong polling location. The automated texts caused major confusion for voters, who flooded county clerk offices and the State Board of Elections with complaints. “We started getting the complaints on Monday,” Matt Dietrich, spokesman for the […]
ILLINOIS STATE
WIFR

Illinois constitutional amendment divides voters before general Election

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Illinois workers rights could be forever changed next week with one amendment set to divide opinions during the November 8 elections. Dubbed by supporters as the “Workers’ Rights Amendment” the proposed law would lock in the rights of private and public sector workers. This will give them the freedom to negotiate wages and working conditions, as well as giving them the freedom to organize.
ILLINOIS STATE
WSPY NEWS

Illinois State Board of Elections warning misleading text messages

The Illinois State Board of Elections says it is aware of unsolicited text messages being received by voters with incorrect information on polling places. According to the board, the messages, which are from a group called Voting Futures, list the receiver's voting address, say that public records indicate that the person has not yet voted, and provides a voting location that is often wrong.
ILLINOIS STATE
CBS Chicago

Illinois 6th Congressional District election could be midterm bellwether

CHICAGO (CBS) – On election night, insiders say to watch the Illinois 6th Congressional District.If incumbent Democratic U.S. Rep. Sean Casten loses, it could be a sign of what's to come the rest of the night.Some political heavy hitters, not usually seen in the traditionally heavily Democratic Chicago area, are heading to the area in the campaign's final days. CBS 2's Chris Tye took a closer look at the newly drawn Illinois 6th.Early voting is underway in Illinois for races across the city. And if what's being seen around the country is showing up at Illinois polling places, there is...
ILLINOIS STATE
NBC Chicago

When is Election Day in Illinois?

The calendar has officially flipped to November, and election campaigns across the state are hitting their home stretches as candidates make their final pitches to voters. With so much money poured into advertising, and with so much media coverage dedicated to the elections, voters may be curious when they can actually cast their ballots, and in the state of Illinois, they have a variety of options in that regard.
ILLINOIS STATE
NBC Chicago

Here's How Your Illinois Ballot Will Look When You Step Into the Voting Booth

The 2022 midterm elections are nearly here, and voters are likely curious about what their ballots will look like when they step into their polling places on Election Day. While there will be unique races and ballot questions in each county, or even in specific communities, the structure of ballots in Illinois will be the same, following a specific order that hits on federal, statewide, and countywide offices.
ILLINOIS STATE
KWQC

Pritzker campaign wants Bailey to publicly accept election results

SPRINGFIELD (WGEM) - Illinois voters and political candidates are counting down the days until the general election is over. Campaigns will celebrate with unofficial election results hours after the polls close next Tuesday. However, the Pritzker campaign wants to know if Sen. Darren Bailey (R-Xenia) will publicly accept the results from the gubernatorial race.
ILLINOIS STATE
1470 WMBD

Congressional candidate’s campaign comes to Peoria

PEORIA, Ill. — With less than a week to go before the November election, one of Illinois’ two candidates for the seat in Congress from the 17th District is campaigning in Peoria. Republican Esther Joy King (R-East Moline) tells WMBD’s “The Greg and Dan Show”, what she lacks...
PEORIA, IL
KWQC

Meet the Candidates: Rock Island County Sheriff

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Midterm elections are right around the corner, Tuesday November 8 to be exact and the race for the Rock Island County Sheriff is heating up. TV6 spoke with both candidates, Darren Hart (D) and Patrick Moody (R) on Thursday to discuss their platforms for their respective campaigns.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Illinois 13th district candidates talk inflation, abortion, other issues ahead of Election Day

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) – With the election just a week away, the candidates for Illinois’ 13th congressional district, which includes parts of Springfield, Decatur, Champaign, and Urbana, are feeling confident about their chances of winning.  “I’m feeling really good about the race,” Democratic candidate Nikki Budzinski said. “We’ve been working really hard traveling throughout the […]
ILLINOIS STATE
columbiachronicle.com

Get to know your candidates for Illinois governor: Pritzker vs. Bailey

As the midterm election season is approaching, it might feel overwhelming to register, learn as much as possible about the candidates listed on the ballot and then vote for the best choices. To help diminish some voter anxiety, the Chronicle has researched the gubernatorial race between incumbent Gov. J.B. Pritzker...
ILLINOIS STATE

