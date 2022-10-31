Read full article on original website
Related
Incorrect texts confuse voters across Illinois
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Voters across Illinois reported receiving texts encouraging them to go vote, but they included the wrong polling location. The automated texts caused major confusion for voters, who flooded county clerk offices and the State Board of Elections with complaints. “We started getting the complaints on Monday,” Matt Dietrich, spokesman for the […]
WIFR
Illinois constitutional amendment divides voters before general Election
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Illinois workers rights could be forever changed next week with one amendment set to divide opinions during the November 8 elections. Dubbed by supporters as the “Workers’ Rights Amendment” the proposed law would lock in the rights of private and public sector workers. This will give them the freedom to negotiate wages and working conditions, as well as giving them the freedom to organize.
What a Sample Illinois Ballot Looks Like This Midterm Election Depends on Where You Live
The race is on to make your candidate choices ahead of Tuesday's Illinois midterm election. What you'll see on your 2022 ballot when you step into the voting booth will at least partially depend on where in the state you live. For the most part, the structure of Illinois ballots...
WSPY NEWS
Illinois State Board of Elections warning misleading text messages
The Illinois State Board of Elections says it is aware of unsolicited text messages being received by voters with incorrect information on polling places. According to the board, the messages, which are from a group called Voting Futures, list the receiver's voting address, say that public records indicate that the person has not yet voted, and provides a voting location that is often wrong.
Illinois 6th Congressional District election could be midterm bellwether
CHICAGO (CBS) – On election night, insiders say to watch the Illinois 6th Congressional District.If incumbent Democratic U.S. Rep. Sean Casten loses, it could be a sign of what's to come the rest of the night.Some political heavy hitters, not usually seen in the traditionally heavily Democratic Chicago area, are heading to the area in the campaign's final days. CBS 2's Chris Tye took a closer look at the newly drawn Illinois 6th.Early voting is underway in Illinois for races across the city. And if what's being seen around the country is showing up at Illinois polling places, there is...
When is Election Day in Illinois?
The calendar has officially flipped to November, and election campaigns across the state are hitting their home stretches as candidates make their final pitches to voters. With so much money poured into advertising, and with so much media coverage dedicated to the elections, voters may be curious when they can actually cast their ballots, and in the state of Illinois, they have a variety of options in that regard.
KMOV
Illinois Board of Elections warns of text message directing voters to wrong polling place
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Illinois State Board of Elections said voters have complained of receiving unsolicited text messages with incorrect information on Election Day polling places. The text messages, from a group called Voting Futures, list the recipient’s voting address, state that public records indicate the recipient has...
NBC Chicago
Here's How Your Illinois Ballot Will Look When You Step Into the Voting Booth
The 2022 midterm elections are nearly here, and voters are likely curious about what their ballots will look like when they step into their polling places on Election Day. While there will be unique races and ballot questions in each county, or even in specific communities, the structure of ballots in Illinois will be the same, following a specific order that hits on federal, statewide, and countywide offices.
KWQC
Pritzker campaign wants Bailey to publicly accept election results
SPRINGFIELD (WGEM) - Illinois voters and political candidates are counting down the days until the general election is over. Campaigns will celebrate with unofficial election results hours after the polls close next Tuesday. However, the Pritzker campaign wants to know if Sen. Darren Bailey (R-Xenia) will publicly accept the results from the gubernatorial race.
Company Sent Illinois Voters Text Messages With ‘Election Misinformation,' Officials Say
Some voters in Illinois have recently received text messages containing incorrect information about the location of their polling places for Election Day, state officials said Tuesday. According to a press release from the Illinois State Board of Elections, the unsolicited texts were sent by a group called “Voting Futures.”
KWQC
Illinois United States Representative 15th District Candidate: Paul J. Lange
(KWQC) - TV6 reached out to candidates with a list of questions to help voters make an informed decision in the Nov. 8 elections. These are the full, unedited responses from the candidates. TV6 will post the answers on the Decision 2022 page. TV6 does not endorse any candidates. We...
NBC Chicago
What Changes if the Illinois Workers Rights Amendment Passes, and When Would it Take Effect?
When Illinois voters step into the booth on Nov. 8, the very first thing that will appear at the top of their ballot is a constitutional amendment called the “Worker’s Rights Amendment.”. The measure, passed by the Illinois General Assembly in 2021, would codify the right of workers...
1470 WMBD
Congressional candidate’s campaign comes to Peoria
PEORIA, Ill. — With less than a week to go before the November election, one of Illinois’ two candidates for the seat in Congress from the 17th District is campaigning in Peoria. Republican Esther Joy King (R-East Moline) tells WMBD’s “The Greg and Dan Show”, what she lacks...
When is Election Day? What To Know About Illinois' Upcoming 2022 Election
Believe it or not, Illinois' midterm election is just a week away. This year's ballot includes several high-profile races, including Governor, Secretary of State, vacancies on the Illinois Supreme Court, along a handful of Senate seats in congressional districts. As Election Day approaches on Nov. 8, here's a guide to...
Chicago area election judges prepare for midterms as FBI warns of nationwide threats
"I think in this area people are cognizant that everyone should have their own opinion and have their right to vote in a safe, secure place," Bonnie Masterman from Northbrook told the I-Team.
KWQC
Meet the Candidates: Rock Island County Sheriff
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Midterm elections are right around the corner, Tuesday November 8 to be exact and the race for the Rock Island County Sheriff is heating up. TV6 spoke with both candidates, Darren Hart (D) and Patrick Moody (R) on Thursday to discuss their platforms for their respective campaigns.
KWQC
Iowa voters to decide on new gun rights amendment on Election Day
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Next week, when voters in Iowa head to the polls, they will vote on a new amendment to the state constitution. The very last item on Iowa ballots will be Amendment 1, or the “Right to Keep and Bear Arms” Amendment. That question reads as follows:
Illinois 13th district candidates talk inflation, abortion, other issues ahead of Election Day
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) – With the election just a week away, the candidates for Illinois’ 13th congressional district, which includes parts of Springfield, Decatur, Champaign, and Urbana, are feeling confident about their chances of winning. “I’m feeling really good about the race,” Democratic candidate Nikki Budzinski said. “We’ve been working really hard traveling throughout the […]
columbiachronicle.com
Get to know your candidates for Illinois governor: Pritzker vs. Bailey
As the midterm election season is approaching, it might feel overwhelming to register, learn as much as possible about the candidates listed on the ballot and then vote for the best choices. To help diminish some voter anxiety, the Chronicle has researched the gubernatorial race between incumbent Gov. J.B. Pritzker...
A look at the Illinois races as election enters its final week
SPRINGFIELD – In the Tuesday, Nov. 8, election, Illinois voters will cast a ballot on a state constitutional amendment, every statewide constitutional office, every seat in the General Assembly and, in 12 counties, a spot on the state’s Supreme Court. For more information about voting, including how to...
Comments / 0