NJ.com

NL West contender linked to Yankees’ Aaron Judge but could settle for Andrew Benintendi

The Aaron Judge sweepstakes is growing bigger by the day. MLB Trade Rumors reports “the Padres have shown they are not afraid to make a huge strike, meaning they can’t be ruled out on getting Judge and perhaps moving (Juan) Soto over to left. However, with many large contracts already in place, they might opt for more modest options like Andrew Benintendi, Michael Brantley or Mitch Haniger.”
NJ.com

Ex-Yankees pitcher likely to decline contract option with Red Sox, test free agency

The Boston Red Sox have a decision to make on James Paxton. That, in turn, could leave Paxton with a decision to make about the Red Sox. Boston has a two-year, $26 million option it can exercise on Paxton after the World Series. But that’s a lot of money to pay the former New York Yankees southpaw who missed the 2022 season while rehabbing from Tommy John surgery.
NJ.com

Yankees nemesis set to return to Red Sox dugout

No, not Derek Jeter with the New York Yankees. Jason Varitek is set to run it back with the Boston Red Sox. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The Boston Globe reports Varitek will return to Beantown next season as game planning coordinator and catching coach. As a...
NESN

Ex-Red Sox Kyle Schwarber Destroys Home Run In World Series Game 3

Former Boston Red Sox and current Philadelphia Phillies slugger Kyle Schwarber already has some memorable home runs this postseason. The 29-year-old can add another to the list. The left-handed hitting Schwarber continued a home run derby of sorts for the Phillies in the bottom of the fifth inning in Game...
NBC Sports

Tomase: Where Sox stand with four key players as hot stove looms

The Red Sox are currently milling around with 28 other clubs, shaking their quads, stretching their hamstrings, and waiting for the World Series between the Astros and Phillies to end. Once it does, the pistol will sound and we'll see how quickly they burst from the offseason blocks. Until then,...
Local 4 WHBF

QC Phillies fan goes viral at World Series

Ethan Wren had a ball this week watching his favorite Philadelphia Phillies at home in the World Series and a sign he made went viral. The 11-year-old Moliner held a sign that read, “School is important but Phillies baseball is importanter.” It was featured on MLB’s Instagram and Facebook accounts, with over 370,000 likes and […]
Over the Monster

OTM Open Thread 11/4: It is Friday

Happy Friday. The Astros won again last night taking a 3-2 series lead home to Houston. The next game is tomorrow night. Xander Bogaerts will make his decision to opt out within three days of the end of the World Series. Does Chaim Bloom have a plan? we’ll know soon as free agents start to find their new homes. Weird: The Al Yankovic Story is stream on The Roku Channel tonight if you need some other form of entertainment. It’s gonna be a long winter. Talk about what you want and be good to one another.
Over the Monster

Dusty Baker Forgot What Makes The Astros The Astros

Welcome to Everyone’s Having Fun Without Us: An Occasional Postseason Diary. The Sox are done, but baseball isn’t and, on most nights — when we’re not too bitter to watch the Yankees, or too tired for the West Coast games, or when the people we live with don’t tell us “enough with the goddamn baseball, already! This has been going on for six months!” — we’ll be here, providing some quick thoughts about the postseason.
