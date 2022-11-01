Happy Friday. The Astros won again last night taking a 3-2 series lead home to Houston. The next game is tomorrow night. Xander Bogaerts will make his decision to opt out within three days of the end of the World Series. Does Chaim Bloom have a plan? we’ll know soon as free agents start to find their new homes. Weird: The Al Yankovic Story is stream on The Roku Channel tonight if you need some other form of entertainment. It’s gonna be a long winter. Talk about what you want and be good to one another.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 2 HOURS AGO