One Day Only: 50+ Crafters Bring Unique & Unusual Items to Marshfield!Dianna CarneyMarshfield, MA
Hardin-Simmons University and Abilene ISD StatementHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Boston Children's Hospital To Host a Blood Donation Event At Malden Police HQAbdul GhaniMalden, MA
Tufts medical study finds common ground in gun regulationThe Tufts DailyBoston, MA
Steve Lacy finds his groove at RoadrunnerThe Tufts DailyBoston, MA
NL West contender linked to Yankees’ Aaron Judge but could settle for Andrew Benintendi
The Aaron Judge sweepstakes is growing bigger by the day. MLB Trade Rumors reports “the Padres have shown they are not afraid to make a huge strike, meaning they can’t be ruled out on getting Judge and perhaps moving (Juan) Soto over to left. However, with many large contracts already in place, they might opt for more modest options like Andrew Benintendi, Michael Brantley or Mitch Haniger.”
Ex-Yankees pitcher likely to decline contract option with Red Sox, test free agency
The Boston Red Sox have a decision to make on James Paxton. That, in turn, could leave Paxton with a decision to make about the Red Sox. Boston has a two-year, $26 million option it can exercise on Paxton after the World Series. But that’s a lot of money to pay the former New York Yankees southpaw who missed the 2022 season while rehabbing from Tommy John surgery.
Yankees nemesis set to return to Red Sox dugout
No, not Derek Jeter with the New York Yankees. Jason Varitek is set to run it back with the Boston Red Sox. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The Boston Globe reports Varitek will return to Beantown next season as game planning coordinator and catching coach. As a...
Red Sox giving ex-Yankees southpaw good look over with contract option looming
The Boston Red Sox are doing their due diligence on former New York Yankees left-hander James Paxton. The Boston Globe reports the Red Sox brought Paxton to Boston for an exam after the season. “Broadly speaking, everything was on track. Everything is as expected,” said Red Sox chief baseball officer...
The Yankees may have a new super utilityman on the roster
In today’s baseball, it’s very important to have versatility: managers like to deploy several defensive alignments and lineups, and if they have players who can field multiple positions successfully, their job will be much easier. The New York Yankees, fortunately, have this on their roster. DJ LeMahieu is...
Ex-Red Sox Kyle Schwarber Destroys Home Run In World Series Game 3
Former Boston Red Sox and current Philadelphia Phillies slugger Kyle Schwarber already has some memorable home runs this postseason. The 29-year-old can add another to the list. The left-handed hitting Schwarber continued a home run derby of sorts for the Phillies in the bottom of the fifth inning in Game...
Yardbarker
Top Pitcher On Market Could Become Available To Red Sox After Latest Report
Will the Boston Red Sox make one of the most notable acquisitions possible in free agency?. It appears that the best pitcher on the planet will be up for grabs this offseason, and Boston has plenty of money to spend after freeing up $120 million following a disappointing last-place finish.
NBC Sports
Tomase: Where Sox stand with four key players as hot stove looms
The Red Sox are currently milling around with 28 other clubs, shaking their quads, stretching their hamstrings, and waiting for the World Series between the Astros and Phillies to end. Once it does, the pistol will sound and we'll see how quickly they burst from the offseason blocks. Until then,...
Yardbarker
Dodgers Ofrenda For Vin Scully, Tommy Lasorda, Maury Wills & Mike Brito Placed At Dodger Stadium
A Los Angeles Dodgers ofrenda was set up at Dodger Stadium to pay tribute to the late Mike Brito, Tommy Lasorda, Vin Scully and Maury Wills, among others with ties to the organization in recognition of Día de Los Muertos. All but Lasorda passed away this year. The Hall...
Yardbarker
Red Sox Linked To Top Free Agent Slugger After Season-Long Power Outage
The Boston Red Sox have a few holes to address this offseason after a last-place finish in the American League East. One of the top free agents on the market could solve of few of Boston's problems, and he's already being linked to the Red Sox. In a roundtable from...
QC Phillies fan goes viral at World Series
Ethan Wren had a ball this week watching his favorite Philadelphia Phillies at home in the World Series and a sign he made went viral. The 11-year-old Moliner held a sign that read, “School is important but Phillies baseball is importanter.” It was featured on MLB’s Instagram and Facebook accounts, with over 370,000 likes and […]
Kyle Schwarber sees similarities between 2016 Cubs and Phillies' uphill climb
Following a 3-2 loss in Game 5, the Philadelphia Phillies must pull out two wins on the road if they hope to become World Series champions. Up against a Houston Astros club hungry for redemption, the task in front of the Phillies is tall but not impossible. Phillies slugger Kyle...
NBC Sports
Sale will opt in to Red Sox contract, remain in Boston two more years
In perhaps the least surprising news of the Boston Red Sox offseason, starting pitcher Chris Sale is planning to opt in to his contract. “He has told us that he is going to opt in,” Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom recently told Alex Speier of The Boston Globe.
MLB insider reveals projected contract terms for top Yankees, Mets free agents: Aaron Judge, Jacob deGrom, more
Winter is coming. So is the MLB hot stove. With the Houston Astros one way away from their second World Series title in franchise history, baseball’s offseason is on deck. And what an offseason it will be, with likely American League MVP Aaron Judge and two-time Cy Young Award winner Jacob deGrom headlining the list of free agents.
Over the Monster
OTM Open Thread 11/4: It is Friday
Happy Friday. The Astros won again last night taking a 3-2 series lead home to Houston. The next game is tomorrow night. Xander Bogaerts will make his decision to opt out within three days of the end of the World Series. Does Chaim Bloom have a plan? we’ll know soon as free agents start to find their new homes. Weird: The Al Yankovic Story is stream on The Roku Channel tonight if you need some other form of entertainment. It’s gonna be a long winter. Talk about what you want and be good to one another.
Yardbarker
Red Sox prospect Eddinson Paulino proved to be dynamic with Low-A Salem this season
Eddinson Paulino was among the Red Sox’ top performers in the Florida Complex League last year. He showed why that was no fluke as he made the transition to full-season ball in 2022. Coming out of minor-league spring training, Paulino was ranked by Baseball America as the No. 28...
Over the Monster
Dusty Baker Forgot What Makes The Astros The Astros
Welcome to Everyone’s Having Fun Without Us: An Occasional Postseason Diary. The Sox are done, but baseball isn’t and, on most nights — when we’re not too bitter to watch the Yankees, or too tired for the West Coast games, or when the people we live with don’t tell us “enough with the goddamn baseball, already! This has been going on for six months!” — we’ll be here, providing some quick thoughts about the postseason.
