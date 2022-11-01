Read full article on original website
This Suburb Was Named the Best Place To Live in North CarolinaKennardo G. JamesMorrisville, NC
Raleigh, North Carolina Community Desperately Searching For Beloved Man Who Sells Flowers On The Street, "Mr. Noble"The Vivid Faces of the VanishedRaleigh, NC
Transformation begins on the future Milner CommonsThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
Craft Public House Opens Bakery Expansion Thanks to Passionate EmployeeJames TulianoCary, NC
Park Feature: Apex Community ParkJames TulianoApex, NC
raleighmag.com
25 Things to Do in Raleigh Nov. 3–9
Sip happens! Vitis House + the NCMA have teamed up to fete the transformative five-monthlong reinstallation of the museum’s collection by uncorking this (sipping!) class to school you on the basics of wine history, wine production and main grape varietals via three themes that informed the reimagining: Identity, Place and Power. vitishouse.com.
Downtown Raleigh performing arts venue to get new name. What it will now be called.
The decision came from a “sense of duty to our community,” said the CEO of the company behind the new name.
chapelboro.com
Chapel Hill Farmers’ Market Prepares for Move Within University Place Grounds
As more and more preparation for redevelopment begins at University Place mall in Chapel Hill, visitors will begin to see some incremental changes. One more immediate change, though: the Chapel Hill Farmers’ Market is migrating to a different space on mall property. Kate Underhill is the manager of the...
Park Feature: Apex Community Park
James TulianoLocated about 30 seconds from the town limits of Cary, Apex Community Park offers a beautiful scenic walk around a 50-acre lake. There are two parking lots on both sides of the park that you can choose from depending on what activities you want to do. The first is at 1808 Lake Pine Dr, Cary, NC 27511. This space offers ample parking and direct access to the 2-mile lake trail. This is the way to go if you're planning on doing just the hike.
This Suburb Was Named the Best Place To Live in North Carolina
This suburb was named the best place to live in North Carolina.Drizly. North Carolina has a plethora of great cities and neighborhoods that have garnered national attention and as a result, convinced a lot of individuals and families to move there. However, one national publication has named one suburb as the "Best Place To Live" in North Carolina. In this article, we will take a look at which suburb in NC the national publication chose and why they think it is the best place to live in the state!
45 events to check out this November
RALEIGH, N.C. — Between tree lightings, parades and holiday markets, this November is going to be busy!. Nov. 1-6: Celebrity Artist Alexandra Nechita Exhibit - LaMantia Gallery, Raleigh’s premier fine art gallery, is proud to announce its presentation of the ground-breaking exhibition “Alexandra Nechita: Setting the Stage." This extraordinary collection of new works including magnificent sculpture by renowned celebrity & visual artist Alexandra Nechita will be on exhibition and available for acquisition at the gallery in its’ limited engagement through Sun., Nov. 6, 2022.
Raleigh News & Observer
Single family residence in Holly Springs sells for $1.3 million
A 4,428-square-foot house built in 2012 has changed hands. The property located in the 100 block of Lolliberry Drive in Holly Springs was sold on Oct. 12, 2022 for $1,301,000, or $294 per square foot. The house sits on a 0.3-acre lot. Additional houses have recently been purchased nearby:. In...
bladenonline.com
Raleigh woman and Knightdale boy take home top prizes in the N.C. State Fair Bacontastic Fair Food Challenge presented by the N.C. Pork Council
RALEIGH – Gail Fuller of Raleigh took first place honors and $500 in the adult category of the Bacontastic Fair Food Challenge presented by the N.C. Pork Council. Christian Davis of Knightdale won first place and $500 in the youth category for his Pizza Bacon Bagel, besting his mom Yvonne Payton Davis who took home third-place honors and $200 in the adult category for her Bacon Stuffed French Toast Sticks.
chapelboro.com
Alamance Awaits: Cedarock Park
Welcome to the final installment of Alamance Awaits! This partnership with Alamance Parks has been so fun to share with all of you, and I’m really grateful for the excuse to get out in my community and explore the beautiful outdoor spaces that are seemingly around every corner. I really hope as you read this final installment, you put a day on the calendar to get out and explore a park in Alamance. You won’t be disappointed!
Chapel Hill leaders announce Halloween road closures, health safety measures
Town officials said they're closing a few roads to cars to encourage people to walk and bike in the interest of safety.
raleighmag.com
Locally owned steakhouses seem to be a bit of an anomaly, as Raleigh boasts only three total. Now, as a new local powerhouse steakhouse is slated to take the scene by storm, we dig into the meat of the matter.
“Steakhouses are classic—it’s Americana,” says Emily Barefoot, manager of The Peddler and daughter of the original owner. And there’s just something about them that we associate with celebrations. Whether for a birthday, engagement, anniversary or any other big life event, a steakhouse is the go-to. Steakhouses...
Beloved ‘Mr. Noble,’ who sells flowers on Raleigh streets, is missing
Mr. Noble, a fixture at the corner of Peace and St. Marys streets, has hundreds worried about him after his sudden disappearance.
cbs17
Chapel Hill readies for ‘Halloween on Franklin Street’; thousands expected
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Thousands of people are expected to flood Franklin Street for Halloween and town officials are ready for it. A town spokesperson tells CBS 17 they’d see upwards of 15,000 people turning out for “Halloween on Franklin Street” before the pandemic. Those numbers were much smaller last year as COVID-19 restrictions were still in place but town officials are anticipating a big bounce-back in numbers tonight.
Customer calls police over ‘pink pork’ at historic Raleigh BBQ joint
A good lesson for all who are new to barbecue: “When pork is smoked, it turns pink.”
This Bakery Has The Best Chocolate Chip Cookies In North Carolina
Tasting Table found the best chocolate chip cookies in the country, including this yummy treat in North Carolina.
‘It’s heartbreaking’: Wake Animal Center pleads for help saving pets in crowded shelter
The shelter has tried to avoid euthanizing animals for space but is overflowing with more pets than it can house.
raleighmag.com
The Rainbow Luncheonette is officially opening Tuesday, Nov. 8.
Somewhere over the rainbow—er down North West Street in Downtown Raleigh—you’ll find Jason Howard’s The Rainbow Luncheonette, opening next Tuesday, Nov. 8. The six-days-a-week breakfast, lunch and dinner counter will be dishing up elevated greasy spoon plates in what he dubs a really cool-looking, colorful (hence rainbow floor) Waffle House on steroids. Of course, the unique vibe is no surprise—Howard, after all, is known for his purposefully simple and unique concepts (think The Cardinal and The Atlantic Lounge, among others).
Raleigh News & Observer
Single family residence in Raleigh sells for $1.4 million
The property located in the 900 block of Macon Place in Raleigh was sold on Oct. 14, 2022 for $1,375,000, or $313 per square foot. The house built in 2015 has an interior space of 4,388 square feet. The property sits on a 0.6-acre lot. Additional houses have recently changed...
WRAL
Small businesses are revitalizing downtown Henderson, NC
This article was written for our sponsor, Henderson-Vance Economic Development. When you walk through the historic district in downtown Henderson, you can feel the change in the air. New businesses are popping up throughout, and established ones are being revitalized. Among these businesses is Gear and Beer, a store that sells outdoor gear and local craft beer. Gear and Beer was founded in September of 2021 by Carol Terwilliger. Terwilliger relocated to Henderson from Raleigh after working in design and web development for 28 years before deciding she wanted to get closer to her roots. "I grew up in the mountains of Virginia and was an avid backpacker, zero-impact camper, and always thought I would have an outdoor store. I was thinking about easing into retirement and going back to that original dream," she said. Rather than moving back to the mountains, Carol decided to settle in Henderson, where she could still be near friends and other conveniences including living just an hour from Raleigh. Seeing other outdoor stores pop up around the state in conjunction with a brewery or tap house inspired Carol to bring this idea to Henderson, and fulfill her lifelong dream.
After 10 years, Raleigh’s over-the-top King of Halloween just gets better and better
Jesse Jones now has more than 50 full-sized monsters in his Oakwood yard, including a full set of “Stranger Things” characters.
