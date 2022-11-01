Read full article on original website
2022 general election: A look at Virginia’s 4th Congressional District race
For the second straight election, Democratic U.S. Rep. Donald McEachin is being challenged by Republican Leon Benjamin. But this time they are running to represent Virginia’s new 4th Congressional District.
NBC12
During final stretch, early voting ticks upward in Virginia
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Consider this a final notice. Mark the calendar because early voting ends in Virginia on Saturday at 5 P.M. After that, you need to show up to the polls on Election Day itself. “You don’t know what may happen on Election Day. Maybe an emergency that...
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
Emporia's Sadler to run for state senate in 2023
Former NASCAR star and FOX Sports analyst businessman Hermie Sadler announced Wednesday morning on WPTM radio he is running for Virginia's state senate in the Commonwealth's new 17th District in 2023. Emporia and Greensville County are part of the newly created District. The lifelong Emporia resident made news in July...
Similarities and differences since Virginia’s 4th Congressional District race in 2020
Since 2020, Virginia's 4th Congressional District has shifted west and added Brunswick County, and no longer serves the cities of Chesapeake and Suffolk.
'Seamless' early voting took this Virginia couple less than 5 minutes
According to the Virginia Public Access Project, 688,302 voters have already cast their ballot in the 2022 midterms as of November 1, compared to 344,594 who voted early in the 2018 midterm elections.
Va. governor deactivates education tip line, offers sample of tips
Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin's office has deactivated the email address associated with an education tip line he launched after taking office.
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
Sadler team lawsuit against Virginia rescheduled for December 5 in Emporia
Nearly a year has passed since Circuit Court Judge Louis Lerner’s Dec. 6 ruling halting the Commonwealth’s ban on skill games signed into law by former Virginia governor Ralph Northam. A Nov. 2 court date to resolve the issue has been postponed until Dec. 5, so the judge can hear more briefings from both sides of the case.
Brunswicktimes Gazette
EMPOWER Broadband breaks ground on $154 million project
With several ceremonial shovels full of Southside Virginia soil recently, EMPOWER Broadband, Inc. commemorated a significant stride forward in leveling the playing field between rural and urban communities by launching a significant expansion of their fiber network. EMPOWER employees were joined by Senator Frank Ruff and Delegate Tommy Wright, along with other state, regional and local leaders, for a groundbreaking ceremony held recently to celebrate the start of construction on a $154 million initiative to bring high-speed internet to 14,634 unserved and underserved locations in Halifax, Mecklenburg, and the southern portions of Charlotte and Brunswick counties. The ceremony was held at Palmer Springs Fire Department in south central Mecklenburg County in one of the first areas for fiber to be deployed in this project.
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
Men’s Health Breakfast informs crowd on often-avoided issues
As day broke in Alberta on Saturday, Oct. 1 men from across the county gathered at Southside Virginia Community College for a Men’s Health Breakfast hosted by Brunswick Health Ambassadors (BHA) and Central Virginia Health Services (CVHS). This was the second men’s health event that BHA and CVHS sponsored in 2022 for the residents of Brunswick County. With the memory of Hurricane Ian’s remnants as fresh for some as an overnight power outage, men were encouraged to weather or avoid storms related to their personal health.
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
SPC4Life Business after hours held
SPC4Life hosted a Business After Hours for the Brunswick Chamber of Commerce on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022 providing the perfect opportunity for the public to see the new headquarters located in the former Bank of America building, 300 North Main Street, next to the Lawrenceville Town Office. The food was delicious and everyone seemed to enjoy the fellowship. For more information email kchrisstephenson@gmail.com or visit spc4life.org and follow them on Facebook at SPC4LIFE.
'We are not going to lose a generation' | Governor Youngkin announces new tutoring program
NORFOLK, Va. — Governor Glenn Youngkin addressed the "catastrophic learning loss" in Virginia by announcing a new tutoring partnership meant to bolster students' declining reading and math scores. "We cannot wait, not even a single minute," said Youngkin. "Our children cannot afford it anymore." This partnership falls on the...
thenewsprogress.com
Report: 15 companies are driving Richmond’s eviction crisis
A new report from the RVA Eviction Lab found that just 15 companies are responsible for half of all evictions in Richmond as the end of state rent relief drives soaring eviction filings.
Brunswicktimes Gazette
Dolphin Baptist Church plans Homecoming
Homecoming services will be held at Dolphin Baptist Church on Sunday, November 13, 2022. The celebration will begin at 10:30 a.m. Reverend Jim Payne from McCaysville, Georgia, will be delivering the morning message. The gospel group, STREETS OF GOLD, from Wakefield, will be presenting a song service during the morning service. A covered dish lunch will be served in the church Fellowship Hall following the service. Everyone is invited to share this special time of fellowship and worship.
A record week for evictions
Data: Central Virginia Legal Aid Society; Chart: Axios VisualsThe Richmond City Sheriff's Office is scheduled to execute 126 evictions this week, the largest number on record since statewide eviction protections ended earlier this year.Why it matters: The number of eviction filings has been increasing for months, but tenants who can't pay their rent typically end up leaving well before the sheriff knocks on the door to forcibly remove them.The large number of homes the sheriff's department is planning to visit this week is in part a reflection of how few options are left for low-income renters, Martin Wegbreit, the litigation director of the Central Virginia Legal Aid Society, tells Axios.Vacancy rates are down, and rents have shot up around the city, with a majority of renters reporting increases of $100 or more, per VCU's Eviction Lab.Catch up fast: Eviction protections ended in June.Since then, filings have returned to pre-pandemic levels, and in one case, a 500-unit apartment complex has moved to evict nearly half its tenants.
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
Greensville Emporia DSS official speaks to Riparian Woman's Club
Cina Minor, Family Services Specialist, with the Greensville Emporia Department of Social Services spoke recently to the Riparian Woman’s Club. In her position she manages the Foster Care Program. There is a need for more foster homes in the Greensville Emporia area. An increase of foster homes would eliminate the need to move local children to homes far away from our community. Minor made an appeal to consider fostering children.
Can I burn my leaves in Central Virginia?
The further we get into fall, the more leaves may be cluttering up your yard or garden. Some people in Central Virginia may want to get rid of these leaves by burning them. But before you do, be aware of the rules where you live.
Virginia Center Commons permanently closes, mall to hold furniture sale
Virginia Center Commons closed its doors permanently on Tuesday, Oct. 31. The mall's closure is part of Henrico County's redevelopment plans.
northwestmoinfo.com
Virginia Man Arrested Early Thursday On Multiple Driving Charges
A Virginia man was arrested early this (Thursday) morning in Andrew County on multiple driving charges. Troop H of the Highway Patrol reports the arrest of 53-year-old Petersburg, Virginia resident Donnie L. Harrington on charges of misdemeanor driving while intoxicated via drugs, driving while suspended, and failing to drive within the right lane with two or more lanes in the same direction.
NBC12
Generosity from stranger helps family care for 7-year-old in her final months
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Sydney Hampton was a good mix of sweet and sassy. The energetic 7-year-old was the princess in her family. Her smile was undeniable, and her grandmother, Tracy Branch, couldn’t say no, especially when Sydney made special dinner requests. “She loved meatloaf,” she said. Branch...
