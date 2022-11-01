ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Steelers HC Mike Tomlin Not Ruling Out ‘Significant Changes,’ But What Could They Be With Matt Canada’s Job Safe?

The Pittsburgh Steelers enter their Week 9 bye with a 2-6 record and sit at the bottom of the AFC North. Many were convinced that head coach, Mike Tomlin would relieve offensive coordinator, Matt Canada of his duties this week, but he confirmed on Wednesday that he was not considering any coaching staff changes at this time. According to Brooke Pryor of ESPN, Tomlin isn’t ruling out other significant changes however.
Bears HC Matt Eberflus takes shot at Roquan Smith after trade

Roquan Smith’s trade to the Baltimore Ravens captured the surprise of many of the Chicago Bears fanbase. Smith was one of the most productive Bears linebackers in his first five seasons in the NFL. Coming into the 2022 season, his tackle and tackles for loss numbers were on par with Hall of Fame linebacker Ray Lewis from Smith’s previous two years. This season, Smith was the NFL’s leading tackler with 83 tackles. However, it appears the All-Pro linebacker wasn’t the greatest fit with head coach Matt Eberflus.
Former Steelers player defends OC Matt Canada

Pittsburgh Steelers offensive coordinator Matt Canada has at least one person coming to his defense. Canada has become public enemy No. 1 in Pittsburgh for the team's abysmal offense, but former Steelers defensive lineman Chris Hoke pointed out on Thursday that a lot of the problems go beyond the play-caller.
