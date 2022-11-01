Read full article on original website
Related
Mike Tomlin says Steelers made the Chase Claypool trade because of the compensation
When the Pittsburgh Steelers made an in-season trade last year, coach Mike Tomlin evoked a since oft-repeated phrase: “We want volunteers, not hostages.”. Their in-season trade this year — publicly, at least — offered so such colorful explanations. “It was about draft capital and value for us,”...
Tim Benz: Chase Claypool trade is a win for Steelers' front office, a loss for Steelers' image
The trade of wide receiver Chase Claypool looks like a win for the Pittsburgh Steelers’ front office. It’s also a loss for the entire narrative surrounding Steelers football. Both outcomes are the result of the same necessary reality check this organization just made at the halfway point of...
Yardbarker
Steelers HC Mike Tomlin Not Ruling Out ‘Significant Changes,’ But What Could They Be With Matt Canada’s Job Safe?
The Pittsburgh Steelers enter their Week 9 bye with a 2-6 record and sit at the bottom of the AFC North. Many were convinced that head coach, Mike Tomlin would relieve offensive coordinator, Matt Canada of his duties this week, but he confirmed on Wednesday that he was not considering any coaching staff changes at this time. According to Brooke Pryor of ESPN, Tomlin isn’t ruling out other significant changes however.
Yardbarker
Bears HC Matt Eberflus takes shot at Roquan Smith after trade
Roquan Smith’s trade to the Baltimore Ravens captured the surprise of many of the Chicago Bears fanbase. Smith was one of the most productive Bears linebackers in his first five seasons in the NFL. Coming into the 2022 season, his tackle and tackles for loss numbers were on par with Hall of Fame linebacker Ray Lewis from Smith’s previous two years. This season, Smith was the NFL’s leading tackler with 83 tackles. However, it appears the All-Pro linebacker wasn’t the greatest fit with head coach Matt Eberflus.
Yardbarker
Former Steelers player defends OC Matt Canada
Pittsburgh Steelers offensive coordinator Matt Canada has at least one person coming to his defense. Canada has become public enemy No. 1 in Pittsburgh for the team's abysmal offense, but former Steelers defensive lineman Chris Hoke pointed out on Thursday that a lot of the problems go beyond the play-caller.
NBC Sports
William Jackson III gave up per-game roster bonuses to facilitate trade to Steelers
William Jackson III wanted out of Washington, and he was willing to give up some money to move along. Jackson agreed to give up the per-game roster bonuses in his contract this year to facilitate his trade to Pittsburgh, according to Field Yates of ESPN. Those bonuses were for $44,000...
Comments / 0