Denver’s favorite dubstep producer, GRiZ, held his second annual “Another World” last weekend in celebration of peace, love and Halloween. Although this year’s festival was scaled back to two nights instead of last year’s three-day-long extravaganza, the impeccable performance and massive scale remained the same. In true GRiZ fashion, there was plenty of dubstep, sax solos, elaborate costumes and more lasers than you could possibly imagine. Although the vibes were far from spooky, the celebratory nature of Halloween saturated 1st Bank from start to finish and definitely launched the audience into Another World.

DENVER, CO ・ 12 HOURS AGO