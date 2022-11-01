Read full article on original website
Review — GRiZ Brought The Funk to “Another World”
Denver’s favorite dubstep producer, GRiZ, held his second annual “Another World” last weekend in celebration of peace, love and Halloween. Although this year’s festival was scaled back to two nights instead of last year’s three-day-long extravaganza, the impeccable performance and massive scale remained the same. In true GRiZ fashion, there was plenty of dubstep, sax solos, elaborate costumes and more lasers than you could possibly imagine. Although the vibes were far from spooky, the celebratory nature of Halloween saturated 1st Bank from start to finish and definitely launched the audience into Another World.
Super Mega Bien Launches New Menu
There are no two ways about it — Dana Rodriguez is one of the state’s great culinary treasures. Since 2015, she’s consistently received James Beard nominations and last year it was announced that she would act as executive chef for the Trey Parker and Matt Stone-backed revamp of Casa Bonita. She owns a celebrated mezcal and tequila brand and runs three of the most vivacious eateries in the city.
Unique To Do In Denver This Weekend: 11/2 – 11/6
Denver has some stunning events lined up this weekend. Kick it off with tee time at Pixar Putt Putt in McGregor Square and end it taking a wine tour of Denver’s exclusive wine bars. Whatever the week has primed for you, make sure to take a peek at this roundup of events happening in Denver.
