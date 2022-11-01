ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
rsvplive.ie

Irish Christmas markets 2022: Where are they, when do they start, and what can you find at them

Christmas is just around the corner, with chocolate Santa's littering the shelves of supermarkets already and the nights getting longer and longer. As the Christmas lights start to go up in towns across the nation, and whispers of Christmas parties start doing the rounds on WhatsApp, our minds are turning to one of the most festive Yuletide activities November and December hold - Christmas markets.
rsvplive.ie

Ireland weather: Expert warns Hurricane Martin is heading towards Ireland

After Wednesday’s wild wind and rain it seems some parts of the country are in for another rough weather event as a hurricane in the Atlantic is forecast to make a sharp turn toward Ireland. Alan O’Reilly of Carlow Weather said Hurricane Martin is currently raging over the Atlantic,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy