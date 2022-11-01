ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nottingham MD

Groundbreaking ceremony to be held for new field in Essex area

ESSEX, MD—The Baltimore County Department of Recreation and Parks will hold a groundbreaking ceremony for a new field in the Essex area next week. The event will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, November 7, 2022 at the Fields at Renaissance Park. The groundbreaking ceremony will celebrate a...
ESSEX, MD
Nottingham MD

Grocery Outlet to open 2nd Maryland location in Baltimore County

TOWSON, MD—Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski this week announced that extreme-value retailer Grocery Outlet Bargain Market plans to open a new location — its second in Maryland — along the Liberty Road Corridor in Milford Mill. This innovative community project will include the partial demolition and renovation...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
WBAL Radio

Baltimore police say there is an uptick in Fed Hill robberies

Baltimore City police are warning about an uptick in robberies in Federal Hill in recent days. Southern District police said the robberies have been occurring mostly during the evening hours. They're urging people who live and visit that area to remain alert and be observant, looking for signs of potential...
BALTIMORE, MD
WBAL Radio

Baltimore City's new police districts take shape for the first time in 60 years

Baltimore City has new police districts for the first time in 60 years. City leaders and Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison signed the new maps in the city's Hamilton neighborhood. The maps reunite 18 neighborhoods previously divided by police districts. The commissioner said the maps came from a data-driven approach...
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Where are we headed? Here are the region's top flight destinations

LINTHICUM, Md. — Where are you off to?. Nearly 30,000 flights were scheduled to leave Greater Washington's and Baltimore's major airports in October. Among the three airports -- Reagan National Airport, Dulles International Airport and Baltimore-Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport -- the most popular destinations last month were Boston, Chicago, Atlanta and New York City, according to monthly data provided by Cirium, an aviation analytics company based in London with an office in Reston.
BALTIMORE, MD
passengerterminaltoday.com

Baltimore/Washington International opens two ACDBE-certified restaurants

Baltimore/Washington International (BWI) Marshall Airport in Maryland has opened two Airport Concessions Disadvantaged Business Enterprise (ACDBE) businesses in Concourse C and the Main Terminal – Rita’s Italian Ice and Brothers BBQ Pitstop. Making its airport debut, Rita’s Italian Ice concession marks its 547th store. The Italian Ice business’s...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Family of Malik Baker, killed in Baltimore County gas station ambush, pleads for justice

BALTIMORE -- Malik Baker was gunned down at a gas station in Parkville early Sunday morning. Now, for the first time, the 24-year-old's heartbroken family is speaking about the brutal attack."Malik was awesome. He was a brother, a son, a friend, a godson. He was lovable," said Baker's godmother Niquita Gilliam, who spoke on behalf of his mother. "To get the news was definitely devastating."Gilliam recalled her godson's positive attitude and big smile. "You could see all his teeth when he smiled. That was him. All the time. He always had a smile on his face."Surveillance video obtained by WJZ shows...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
WBAL Radio

Baltimore crossing guard retires after over 40 years of service

A Baltimore City crossing guard is retiring after more than 40 years of service. Janice Janicki, 85, has become a pillar on the corner of South Highland Avenue and Foster Avenue. She helps kids get to Archbishop Borders School safely. Janicki carried her stop sign and wore her bright yellow...
BALTIMORE, MD
WBAL Radio

Baltimore City Council considers whether to expand Group Violence Reduction Strategy

Talks are underway on whether to expand a crime-fighting program in Baltimore and whether it's working. Witnesses to a drive-by quadruple shooting Tuesday night in west Baltimore told the 11 News I-Team the victims were targeted. "I make no illusions to the fact I am in a high-drug and high-violence...
foxbaltimore.com

Hundreds of cars are stolen each month around the Baltimore region

BALTIMORE, Md. (WBFF) — Unless its happened to you, drivers may be unaware how often cars are stolen across the state and Baltimore region. A car is stolen every 49 minutes in Maryland, according to the Maryland Vehicle Theft Prevention Council. The group says 10,683 vehicles were stolen in...
BALTIMORE, MD
WBAL Radio

Biden to visit Maryland in voting effort

President Joe Biden will travel to Columbia, Maryland, on Nov. 7 to headline a voting effort. Biden will participate in a rally for the Democratic National Committee. Several top democrats running for offices around the state are also expected to attend. This report will be updated.
COLUMBIA, MD
baltimorebeat.com

The Wild Card: What Wes Moore could mean to state politics.

In early October, Maryland gubernatorial candidate Wes Moore appeared at a panel discussion at the Reginald F. Lewis Museum in Baltimore. In a crisp blue suit, Moore directly addressed the problems Baltimore faced. “What we’re seeing in the city of Baltimore, what we are watching is an intentional neglect that...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Where's Marty? Learning the History of the Landing Strip in Middle River

Hi Everyone!I am a big fan of neighborhoods and communities that make up the bigger city. The streets, and avenues, that make up the WE in the phrase, "Where we live!" And in most of the communities that fit my above description you can find what I call, "Local Landmarks!" For instance, when we did our "Hot Dog Week," the Hot Dog statue in front of Ann's Dair-Crème on Ritchie Highway, is a Glen Burnie "Local Landmark." It has been there forever.This morning, it was off to Middle River and another "Local Landmark," the airplane on top of the roof of "The Landing...
MIDDLE RIVER, MD

