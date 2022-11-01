ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bears salary cap: Breakdown of 2022 dead cap after Roquan Smith trade

By Alyssa Barbieri
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1U4a8V_0iuHHkVx00

The Chicago Bears traded star linebacker Roquan Smith to the Baltimore Ravens for 2023 second- and fifth-round picks. With the Quinn trade, it’ll cost Chicago $9.16 million in dead money.

Bears general manager Ryan Poles has been overhauling the roster since the offseason, which included getting some expensive contracts off the books. Those moves resulted in taking some big dead cap hits for the 2022 season.

But things are looking up for the 2023 offseason, where Chicago currently has north of $120 million in salary cap space.

According to Over The Cap, the Bears have $84.9 million in dead money for the 2022 season, which is the most in the NFL. The Atlanta Falcons ($78.5 million) and Houston Texans ($70.2 million) are the next closest.

Here is a look at the 20 players who are responsible for the team’s dead money. (All figures are from Over The Cap).

EDGE Khalil Mack

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fHJCB_0iuHHkVx00
Jeff Bottari/Getty Images

2022 dead money: $24 million

Current team: Los Angeles Chargers

EDGE Robert Quinn

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bvtQJ_0iuHHkVx00
AP Photo/Duane Burleson

2022 dead money: $11.7 million

Current team: Philadelphia Eagles

LB Roquan Smith

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RfosQ_0iuHHkVx00
Quinn Harris/Getty Images

2022 dead money: $9.2 million

Current team: Baltimore Ravens

QB Nick Foles

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CblfN_0iuHHkVx00
Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports

2022 dead money: $7.67 million

Current team: Indianapolis Colts

DL Eddie Goldman

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0unbAT_0iuHHkVx00
Kena Krutsinger-USA TODAY Sports

2022 dead money: $5.15 million

Current team: Retired

QB Andy Dalton

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dqByz_0iuHHkVx00
Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports

2022 dead money: $5 million

Current team: New Orleans Saints

TE Jimmy Graham

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pfHYr_0iuHHkVx00
Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

2022 dead money: $4.66 million

Current team: Free agent

RB Tarik Cohen

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RVQbW_0iuHHkVx00
AP Photo/Jose Juarez

2022 dead money: $4.25 million

Current team: Free agent

OL Charles Leno

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49uQST_0iuHHkVx00
Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

2022 dead money: $2.8 million

Current team: Washington Commanders

LB Danny Trevathan

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HGI2P_0iuHHkVx00
Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports

2022 dead money: $2.43 million

Current team: Free agent

DL Mario Edwards

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Z3R6r_0iuHHkVx00
AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn

2022 dead money: $1.71 million

Current team: Tennessee Titans

OL Germain Ifedi

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0t4xm1_0iuHHkVx00
AP Photo/Gary McCullough

2022 dead money: $1.5 million

Current team: Atlanta Falcons

S Tashaun Gipson

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=145o8K_0iuHHkVx00
Quinn Harris-USA TODAY Sports

2022 dead money: $750,000

Current team: San Francisco 49ers

CB Tavon Young

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IFWz3_0iuHHkVx00
AP Photo/Terrance Williams

2022 dead money: $700,000

Current team: Free agent

DE Jeremiah Attaochu

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HbXeR_0iuHHkVx00
Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

2022 dead money: $650,000

Current team: Los Angeles Chargers

TE Jesse James

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=195GU2_0iuHHkVx00
AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

2022 dead money: $487,500

Current team: Cleveland Browns

RB Damien Williams

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tQGFu_0iuHHkVx00
Chris Unger/Getty Images

2022 dead money: $375,000

Current team: Atlanta Falcons

WR Ihmir Smith-Marsette

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JZdHg_0iuHHkVx00
Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

2022 dead money: $275,000

Current team: Free agent

WR Riley Ridley

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32OpuL_0iuHHkVx00
Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

2022 dead money: $170,649

Current team: Free agent

OL Jean Delance

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OKUrX_0iuHHkVx00
AP Photo

2022 dead money: $106,666

Current team: Free agent

