Bears salary cap: Breakdown of 2022 dead cap after Roquan Smith trade

The Chicago Bears traded star linebacker Roquan Smith to the Baltimore Ravens for 2023 second- and fifth-round picks. With the Quinn trade, it’ll cost Chicago $9.16 million in dead money.

Bears general manager Ryan Poles has been overhauling the roster since the offseason, which included getting some expensive contracts off the books. Those moves resulted in taking some big dead cap hits for the 2022 season.

But things are looking up for the 2023 offseason, where Chicago currently has north of $120 million in salary cap space.

According to Over The Cap, the Bears have $84.9 million in dead money for the 2022 season, which is the most in the NFL. The Atlanta Falcons ($78.5 million) and Houston Texans ($70.2 million) are the next closest.

Here is a look at the 20 players who are responsible for the team’s dead money. (All figures are from Over The Cap).

EDGE Khalil Mack

2022 dead money: $24 million

Current team: Los Angeles Chargers

EDGE Robert Quinn

2022 dead money: $11.7 million

Current team: Philadelphia Eagles

LB Roquan Smith

2022 dead money: $9.2 million

Current team: Baltimore Ravens

QB Nick Foles

2022 dead money: $7.67 million

Current team: Indianapolis Colts

DL Eddie Goldman

2022 dead money: $5.15 million

Current team: Retired

QB Andy Dalton

2022 dead money: $5 million

Current team: New Orleans Saints

TE Jimmy Graham

2022 dead money: $4.66 million

Current team: Free agent

RB Tarik Cohen

2022 dead money: $4.25 million

Current team: Free agent

OL Charles Leno

2022 dead money: $2.8 million

Current team: Washington Commanders

LB Danny Trevathan

2022 dead money: $2.43 million

Current team: Free agent

DL Mario Edwards

2022 dead money: $1.71 million

Current team: Tennessee Titans

OL Germain Ifedi

2022 dead money: $1.5 million

Current team: Atlanta Falcons

S Tashaun Gipson

2022 dead money: $750,000

Current team: San Francisco 49ers

CB Tavon Young

2022 dead money: $700,000

Current team: Free agent

DE Jeremiah Attaochu

2022 dead money: $650,000

Current team: Los Angeles Chargers

TE Jesse James

2022 dead money: $487,500

Current team: Cleveland Browns

RB Damien Williams

2022 dead money: $375,000

Current team: Atlanta Falcons

WR Ihmir Smith-Marsette

2022 dead money: $275,000

Current team: Free agent

WR Riley Ridley

2022 dead money: $170,649

Current team: Free agent

OL Jean Delance

2022 dead money: $106,666

Current team: Free agent