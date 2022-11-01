Bears salary cap: Breakdown of 2022 dead cap after Roquan Smith trade
The Chicago Bears traded star linebacker Roquan Smith to the Baltimore Ravens for 2023 second- and fifth-round picks. With the Quinn trade, it’ll cost Chicago $9.16 million in dead money.
Bears general manager Ryan Poles has been overhauling the roster since the offseason, which included getting some expensive contracts off the books. Those moves resulted in taking some big dead cap hits for the 2022 season.
But things are looking up for the 2023 offseason, where Chicago currently has north of $120 million in salary cap space.
According to Over The Cap, the Bears have $84.9 million in dead money for the 2022 season, which is the most in the NFL. The Atlanta Falcons ($78.5 million) and Houston Texans ($70.2 million) are the next closest.
Here is a look at the 20 players who are responsible for the team’s dead money. (All figures are from Over The Cap).
EDGE Khalil Mack
2022 dead money: $24 million
Current team: Los Angeles Chargers
EDGE Robert Quinn
2022 dead money: $11.7 million
Current team: Philadelphia Eagles
LB Roquan Smith
2022 dead money: $9.2 million
Current team: Baltimore Ravens
QB Nick Foles
2022 dead money: $7.67 million
Current team: Indianapolis Colts
DL Eddie Goldman
2022 dead money: $5.15 million
Current team: Retired
QB Andy Dalton
2022 dead money: $5 million
Current team: New Orleans Saints
TE Jimmy Graham
2022 dead money: $4.66 million
Current team: Free agent
RB Tarik Cohen
2022 dead money: $4.25 million
Current team: Free agent
OL Charles Leno
2022 dead money: $2.8 million
Current team: Washington Commanders
LB Danny Trevathan
2022 dead money: $2.43 million
Current team: Free agent
DL Mario Edwards
2022 dead money: $1.71 million
Current team: Tennessee Titans
OL Germain Ifedi
2022 dead money: $1.5 million
Current team: Atlanta Falcons
S Tashaun Gipson
2022 dead money: $750,000
Current team: San Francisco 49ers
CB Tavon Young
2022 dead money: $700,000
Current team: Free agent
DE Jeremiah Attaochu
2022 dead money: $650,000
Current team: Los Angeles Chargers
TE Jesse James
2022 dead money: $487,500
Current team: Cleveland Browns
RB Damien Williams
2022 dead money: $375,000
Current team: Atlanta Falcons
WR Ihmir Smith-Marsette
2022 dead money: $275,000
Current team: Free agent
WR Riley Ridley
2022 dead money: $170,649
Current team: Free agent
OL Jean Delance
2022 dead money: $106,666
Current team: Free agent
Comments / 0