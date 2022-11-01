ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Independent

Takeoff shooting as it happened: Houston nurse opens up about seeing Migos star unconscious

Takeoff, a member of rap trio Migos, was shot dead in Houston, Texas on Tuesday (1 November). The rapper – full name Kirshnik Khari Ball – was 28 years old. Police officers were called at approximately 2.34am local time (7.34am GMT) about a shooting outside of 810 Billiards and Bowling Alley in downtown Houston, where a private party of around 40 people was taking place. Takeoff and his Migos bandmate Quavo were both in attendance. Quavo – real name Quavious Keyate Marshall – was not injured in the altercation. The third Migos member, Offset, was not present. An argument...
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Austin

'God Forbid:' Series depicting scandal involving the Falwells debuts on Hulu

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The Falwells are at the center of a new documentary now airing on Hulu. "God Forbid: The Sex Scandal That Brought Down a Dynasty" focuses on the perspective of Giancarlo Granda and his relationship with the Falwell family. Jerry Falwell Jr. was the President of Liberty University in Lynchburg at the time.
LYNCHBURG, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy