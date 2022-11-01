Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Dollar General and Kroger Close in Nearby Areas: Customers Concerned Over Lack of OptionsJoel EisenbergIndianapolis, IN
3 Great Seafood Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Indianapolis Cop Indicted Grand Jury After Bodycam Footage Showed Him Stamp Black Man’s Face: REPORTSShameel ShamsIndianapolis, IN
Student from Lebanon arrested after making 'joke' threat against Western Boone SchoolsShamsBoone County, IN
Fox 59
Christmas Gift & Hobby Show Contest
1. Sponsors. This watch to win call in sweepstakes ("Sweepstakes") is sponsored by WXIN Fox59 ("Station"), 6910 Network Place, Indianapolis, IN 46278, and the Christmas Gift & Hobby Show, Marketplace Events. (collectively, the "Sponsor(s)").This Sweepstakes is void where taxed, restricted, or prohibited and is subject to all local, state, and federal laws. By entering this Sweepstakes, each entrant accepts and agrees to be bound by these Official Rules and the decisions of the Sponsor(s), which shall be final and not subject to appeal.
Reba McEntire postpones Indianapolis show on advice of doctor
INDIANAPOLIS — Fans of country music star Reba McEntire will have to wait a little longer to see her perform in Indianapolis. The singer was scheduled to play Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Saturday, Nov. 5, but said a doctor advised her to rest her voice and reschedule this weekend's shows.
Indianapolis is the Worst City in the Country…for Dragons?
A new survey just revealed that the worst city in the United States for dragons is right here in Indiana. Over the past several years, shows like "Game of Thrones" and "House of Dragon" have become worldwide phenomena. Regardless of how you feel about the final season of "Game of Thrones" you have to admit that the show was overall fantastic. One of the most fascinating aspects of both shows has been the dragons.
indyschild.com
Christmas Nights of Lights in Indianapolis 2022
Christmas Nights of Lights is returning to Indianapolis for the 2022 season! See over 1 million lights synchronized to traditional and newer, rocking Christmas music played through your car stereo. Pack your vehicle full of friends and family to enjoy the Christmas lights and begin a new Christmas tradition. Whether...
thebutlercollegian.com
Crowned on campus
Student performer Briana Park takes the stage at Butler Alliance’s annual drag show. All photos courtesy of Lauren Hough. LEAH OLLIE | CULTURE CO-EDITOR | lollie@butler.edu. As Halloweekend came and went, students on Butler’s campus sought out a breathtaking display of grandeur, costume, performance and spectacle. Butler Alliance hosted their annual Drag Show on Sat. Oct. 28th, featuring a lineup of established drag queens as well as first-time student performers. Each queen who took the stage brought their best in two rounds of performances and kept the crowd cheering all night.
Fox 59
Where is Sherman? Brown Skin Coffee
Coffee beans from regions around the world make their way to Brownsburg inside a new coffee shop. Sherman went to Brownsburg where the love of specialty coffee is in every cup. Where is Sherman? Brown Skin Coffee. Coffee beans from regions around the world make their way to Brownsburg inside...
cbs4indy.com
Winning $1M Powerball ticket sold in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS — No one won the $1 billion jackpot from Monday night’s Powerball drawing, but someone bought a ticket worth $1 million in the Hoosier state. The Powerball’s website shows tickets bought in seven states, including Indiana, matched all five numbers in the latest drawing. All they needed was the Powerball to win it all.
grocerydive.com
Meijer Grocery is heading to a second state
Meijer intends to build a 90,000-square-foot Meijer Grocery store in Noblesville, Indiana, according to a Thursday tweet from the city’s government. Plans call for construction of the supermarket — which would be a fraction of the size of the supercenters that comprise the vast majority of Meijer’s store fleet — to begin in 2023, the Indianapolis Star reported. The store is slated to be part of a development on the west side of Noblesville known as the Promenade that will also include locations run by retailers such as pharmacy chain CVS and auto parts store Pep Boys, according to a map of the real estate project posted by the Indianapolis suburb. This would be the second Meijer location in the area after its supercenter in east Noblesville.
WIBC.com
The Hammer and Nigel Show
The Hammer and Nigel Show is hosted by Indianapolis natives Jason Hammer and Nigel Laskowski. Every afternoon, get caught up on what happened in politics, sports, news, and all things related to central Indiana!. It’s the most important stories of the day with the best mix of the offbeat and...
Fox 59
Early November warmth has happened before in Indy
INDIANAPOLIS – Indianapolis is seeing well above average temperatures for the start of November. Have we seen this before? Well, yes, several times, actually. The most recent early November warmth was just two years ago, in 2020. An area of high pressure to the south and east of Indiana provided a flow of warm air to the state. This plus plenty of sunshine boosted temperatures into the upper 70s. Normal highs for this time of year are in the 50s.
wyrz.org
New Hendricks County Event Features Unique Shopping Experience Nov. 19
BROWNSBURG, IN (October 31, 2022) – More than 50 artists, makers, and vintage collectors will descend on Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park on Nov. 19, for the first annual Uptown Common: The Market shopping event, where buyers will be able to purchase unique items and kick off the gift-giving season in style.
Fox 59
Indianapolis Women’s Choir Fall Concert Nov. 12 & 13th
Celebrate your growth and stretch your branches with the Indianapolis Women’s Chorus next weekend during their seasonal performance. Their fall concert will explore the powerful symbolism of trees through song. Artistic Director Meagan Johnson and several members of the chorus joined FOX59 this morning to give a sneak peek.
Indy Winter Farmers Market kicks off Nov. 5
INDIANAPOLIS — With winter right around the corner, those Midwestern summer destinations — the farmers markets — are heading indoors. Among them, the Indy Winter Farmers Market returns Saturday, Nov. 5 to the Artisan Marketplace (AMP) at 16 Tech. "We are excited to kick off our 14th...
readthereporter.com
Turning Christmas up to 11
Unexpected. That’s the title of Marie Osmond’s newest album and is also a good way to summarize the directions The Reporter’s interview with her took. The only Indiana date for “Marie Osmond: A Symphonic Christmas Tour” will be Dec. 10 at the Palladium, 1 Carter Green, Carmel.
Fox 59
TheCityMoms: 3 unique girls night out ideas for $50 or less
INDIANAPOLIS — The holidays will be here and gone before we know it, so it might be a good time to schedule a girls night or two before the year ends. Jeanine Bobenmoyer of theCityMoms has three ideas for outings with your gal pals that are unique but won’t break the bank.
Southside Times
Southside construction update
* I-69 Indianapolis: The new Southport Road interchange for the future I-69 is expected to open partially next month. Crews are connecting the new and old roadways and shifted Southport Road west of State Road 37 over the weekend. Expect new Southport Road traffic signals at S.R. 37 access points, Wellingshire Boulevard and the realigned Belmont Avenue to be turned on when the interchange opens partially. Work on the Carson Avenue bridge over I-465 continues with nighttime lane closures for crews to prepare the bridge deck for concrete.
Mass layoff happening at Byrider headquarters
CARMEL, Ind. — Nearly 50 people will be out of a job by the end of the year as Byrider deals with ongoing economic woes. On Monday, Byrider sent a letter to the Indiana Department of Workforce Development ahead of a mass layoff. 43 people in a variety of corporate-level positions at its Carmel, Indiana […]
Turkey shortage has Mozel Sanders Foundation switching to Thanksgiving chicken
INDIANAPOLIS — The Thanksgiving tradition will continue, but a shortage of turkey has the Mozel Sanders Foundation adjusting the menu for their annual holiday meals this year. Instead of turkey and gravy for Thanksgiving, it will be pulled chicken and gravy given out later this month. Stephanie Sanders, the president and CEO of the Mozel […]
a-z-animals.com
The Absolute Best Camping Near Indianapolis
Over 6.6 million people call Indiana, commonly known as the Hoosier State, home. A fantastic site for those wishing to enjoy nature, the state preserves 4.7 million acres of forestland and 4.6 million acres of timberland. For the most part, Indiana’s fantastic campgrounds are located less than 100 miles from Indianapolis. You’re in luck if you’re anywhere close to Indiana.
Silver Alert canceled for missing Darlington woman
UPDATE: Cathy Weliever was found safe. The Silver Alert is canceled. MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ind. — Deputies with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the disappearance of a 76-year-old woman. Authorities said that Cathy Weliever was last seen Tuesday afternoon around 3 p.m. in Darlington, Indiana. She was last seen wearing a white sweater and […]
