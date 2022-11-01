ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Fox 59

Christmas Gift & Hobby Show Contest

1. Sponsors. This watch to win call in sweepstakes (“Sweepstakes”) is sponsored by WXIN Fox59 (“Station”), 6910 Network Place, Indianapolis, IN 46278, and the Christmas Gift & Hobby Show, Marketplace Events. (collectively, the “Sponsor(s)”).This Sweepstakes is void where taxed, restricted, or prohibited and is subject to all local, state, and federal laws. By entering this Sweepstakes, each entrant accepts and agrees to be bound by these Official Rules and the decisions of the Sponsor(s), which shall be final and not subject to appeal.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
103GBF

Indianapolis is the Worst City in the Country…for Dragons?

A new survey just revealed that the worst city in the United States for dragons is right here in Indiana. Over the past several years, shows like "Game of Thrones" and "House of Dragon" have become worldwide phenomena. Regardless of how you feel about the final season of "Game of Thrones" you have to admit that the show was overall fantastic. One of the most fascinating aspects of both shows has been the dragons.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
indyschild.com

Christmas Nights of Lights in Indianapolis 2022

Christmas Nights of Lights is returning to Indianapolis for the 2022 season! See over 1 million lights synchronized to traditional and newer, rocking Christmas music played through your car stereo. Pack your vehicle full of friends and family to enjoy the Christmas lights and begin a new Christmas tradition. Whether...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
thebutlercollegian.com

Crowned on campus

Student performer Briana Park takes the stage at Butler Alliance’s annual drag show. All photos courtesy of Lauren Hough. LEAH OLLIE | CULTURE CO-EDITOR | lollie@butler.edu. As Halloweekend came and went, students on Butler’s campus sought out a breathtaking display of grandeur, costume, performance and spectacle. Butler Alliance hosted their annual Drag Show on Sat. Oct. 28th, featuring a lineup of established drag queens as well as first-time student performers. Each queen who took the stage brought their best in two rounds of performances and kept the crowd cheering all night.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Where is Sherman? Brown Skin Coffee

Coffee beans from regions around the world make their way to Brownsburg inside a new coffee shop. Sherman went to Brownsburg where the love of specialty coffee is in every cup. Where is Sherman? Brown Skin Coffee. Coffee beans from regions around the world make their way to Brownsburg inside...
BROWNSBURG, IN
cbs4indy.com

Winning $1M Powerball ticket sold in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — No one won the $1 billion jackpot from Monday night’s Powerball drawing, but someone bought a ticket worth $1 million in the Hoosier state. The Powerball’s website shows tickets bought in seven states, including Indiana, matched all five numbers in the latest drawing. All they needed was the Powerball to win it all.
INDIANA STATE
grocerydive.com

Meijer Grocery is heading to a second state

Meijer intends to build a 90,000-square-foot Meijer Grocery store in Noblesville, Indiana, according to a Thursday tweet from the city’s government. Plans call for construction of the supermarket — which would be a fraction of the size of the supercenters that comprise the vast majority of Meijer’s store fleet — to begin in 2023, the Indianapolis Star reported. The store is slated to be part of a development on the west side of Noblesville known as the Promenade that will also include locations run by retailers such as pharmacy chain CVS and auto parts store Pep Boys, according to a map of the real estate project posted by the Indianapolis suburb. This would be the second Meijer location in the area after its supercenter in east Noblesville.
NOBLESVILLE, IN
WIBC.com

The Hammer and Nigel Show

The Hammer and Nigel Show is hosted by Indianapolis natives Jason Hammer and Nigel Laskowski. Every afternoon, get caught up on what happened in politics, sports, news, and all things related to central Indiana!. It’s the most important stories of the day with the best mix of the offbeat and...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Early November warmth has happened before in Indy

INDIANAPOLIS – Indianapolis is seeing well above average temperatures for the start of November. Have we seen this before? Well, yes, several times, actually. The most recent early November warmth was just two years ago, in 2020. An area of high pressure to the south and east of Indiana provided a flow of warm air to the state. This plus plenty of sunshine boosted temperatures into the upper 70s. Normal highs for this time of year are in the 50s.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Indianapolis Women’s Choir Fall Concert Nov. 12 & 13th

Celebrate your growth and stretch your branches with the Indianapolis Women’s Chorus next weekend during their seasonal performance. Their fall concert will explore the powerful symbolism of trees through song. Artistic Director Meagan Johnson and several members of the chorus joined FOX59 this morning to give a sneak peek.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Indy Winter Farmers Market kicks off Nov. 5

INDIANAPOLIS — With winter right around the corner, those Midwestern summer destinations — the farmers markets — are heading indoors. Among them, the Indy Winter Farmers Market returns Saturday, Nov. 5 to the Artisan Marketplace (AMP) at 16 Tech. "We are excited to kick off our 14th...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
readthereporter.com

Turning Christmas up to 11

Unexpected. That’s the title of Marie Osmond’s newest album and is also a good way to summarize the directions The Reporter’s interview with her took. The only Indiana date for “Marie Osmond: A Symphonic Christmas Tour” will be Dec. 10 at the Palladium, 1 Carter Green, Carmel.
CARMEL, IN
Fox 59

TheCityMoms: 3 unique girls night out ideas for $50 or less

INDIANAPOLIS — The holidays will be here and gone before we know it, so it might be a good time to schedule a girls night or two before the year ends. Jeanine Bobenmoyer of theCityMoms has three ideas for outings with your gal pals that are unique but won’t break the bank.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Southside Times

Southside construction update

* I-69 Indianapolis: The new Southport Road interchange for the future I-69 is expected to open partially next month. Crews are connecting the new and old roadways and shifted Southport Road west of State Road 37 over the weekend. Expect new Southport Road traffic signals at S.R. 37 access points, Wellingshire Boulevard and the realigned Belmont Avenue to be turned on when the interchange opens partially. Work on the Carson Avenue bridge over I-465 continues with nighttime lane closures for crews to prepare the bridge deck for concrete.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Mass layoff happening at Byrider headquarters

CARMEL, Ind. — Nearly 50 people will be out of a job by the end of the year as Byrider deals with ongoing economic woes. On Monday, Byrider sent a letter to the Indiana Department of Workforce Development ahead of a mass layoff. 43 people in a variety of corporate-level positions at its Carmel, Indiana […]
CARMEL, IN
a-z-animals.com

The Absolute Best Camping Near Indianapolis

Over 6.6 million people call Indiana, commonly known as the Hoosier State, home. A fantastic site for those wishing to enjoy nature, the state preserves 4.7 million acres of forestland and 4.6 million acres of timberland. For the most part, Indiana’s fantastic campgrounds are located less than 100 miles from Indianapolis. You’re in luck if you’re anywhere close to Indiana.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Silver Alert canceled for missing Darlington woman

UPDATE: Cathy Weliever was found safe. The Silver Alert is canceled. MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ind. — Deputies with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the disappearance of a 76-year-old woman. Authorities said that Cathy Weliever was last seen Tuesday afternoon around 3 p.m. in Darlington, Indiana. She was last seen wearing a white sweater and […]
DARLINGTON, IN

Community Policy